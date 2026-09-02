The Next AI Challenge in Thailand Isn’t Adoption – It’s Governance

You hire an astute, hard-working, fresh graduate to run things for you. You hand them the keys to everything in your company; that includes every system, every endpoint, every file, and every password, all of it.

Your only instruction to them? “Go ahead and improve things!” Then, trusting in their competence, you leave them to it. Doesn’t that sound like a recipe for disaster?

Yet that’s precisely what’s happening in IT departments worldwide. The intern we’re talking about here goes by the fancy name of artificial intelligence (AI), and it’s not just an accessory anymore. It’s being woven into the very fabric of our IT service management (ITSM) platforms across the board.

As you may know, it’s no longer just a chatbot with some basic logic. By 2026, AI will have become the invisible force toiling in the background around the clock, summarizing your tickets, flagging incidents before they explode, and resolving issues—all while your team goes to sleep.

To complicate things even further, while AI capabilities have skyrocketed, our governance frameworks have barely budged. We’ve simply unleashed this extraordinary technology without establishing clear rules of engagement. This results in a dangerous gap that exposes organizations to all kinds of data breaches, algorithmic bias, and operational meltdowns.

In other words, adopting and weaving AI capabilities into our daily operations and workflows is no walk in the park. To do it safely and successfully, we need a paradigm shift from simply utilizing AI to governing it.

This shift is already playing out on a regulatory level, with Thailand serving as a prime regional example. As organizations accelerate AI adoption across customer service, cybersecurity, software development and enterprise operations, regulators are placing increasing emphasis on responsible AI governance rather than AI deployment alone.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) has introduced Thailand’s AI Governance Guideline and expanded practical guidance for organizations adopting generative AI, while the country’s National AI Strategy (2022–2027) positions trustworthy and ethical AI as a key foundation for long-term digital competitiveness.

The same principle applies as it does behind the wheel of a car: technology should remain under the driver’s control, not the other way around.

Likewise, a similar question must be asked when it comes to AI. Clear leadership is essential, and explicit rules and guidelines must be established and strictly followed. This article seeks to map out exactly how to go about achieving that.

What AI governance means

Before going into what AI governance is, let’s first talk about what it’s not. AI governance is not about drowning your team in bureaucratic paperwork and approval chains. It is also not about setting a bunch of rigid limitations that defeat the very purpose behind AI.

What it does mean, though, is to build a sensible framework that ensures AI is operating safely, fairly, and in sync with what your business actually needs. Consider it like guardrails on a mountain road; they’re there to make your drive easier and safer, not to hinder your progress.

This shift is becoming increasingly critical in Thailand as companies quickly adopt these new capabilities. With AI anchoring itself deeper into daily operations, the focus for business leaders has to expand beyond just performance. It is now about making sure these systems are transparent, accountable, and secure. Furthermore, with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) already setting clear boundaries for customer and employee data, building these guardrails isn’t just a smart strategy – it’s a legal necessity.

Effective AI governance rests on four foundational pillars:

Ethical use and bias mitigation: Ensuring your AI treats everyone fairly, without hidden prejudices Transparency and explainability: Being able to understand and explain why your AI made a particular decision Accountability and ownership: Establishing clear responsibility when something goes sideways Data privacy and security: Safeguarding the sensitive information your AI systems consume

Pillar 1: Ethical use and bias mitigation—building your AI’s moral compass

The uncomfortable truth is that AI systems inherit the biases baked into their training data. So if your historical ticket records reflect unconscious human prejudices even in the slightest, and they almost certainly do one way or another, your AI will absorb those patterns and amplify them at machine speed.

How does it do that?

It can de-prioritize requests from certain departments, for instance. Perhaps it generates knowledge base articles with subtly biased language. Or it could recommend solutions that systematically favor one user group over another. Beyond being ethically problematic, this creates business liability.

So, how do you build that moral compass? Start by pulling together an ethics committee—and no, this isn’t just another IT meeting. Bring in the HR and legal teams and people from your core business units. Their job is to define what ethical AI actually looks like in your specific organizational context.

Run regular bias audits while you’re at it. Schedule periodic reviews of your AI’s outputs. Check whether ticket routing is equitable. Examine whether proposed solutions show favoritism. Approach it like you would any employee performance evaluation.

Don’t forget to interrogate your training data. Have a frank conversation with your ITSM solution vendor about data feeding its models. The more diverse and representative that data is, the fairer your AI will behave.

Pillar 2: Transparency and explainability—cracking open the black box

Imagine your AI agent autonomously resolves a critical incident overnight. By the next morning, no one can explain how it reached its decision or why it chose that solution. While the incident has been resolved, the lack of transparency means you can’t validate the outcome, learn from it, or confidently rely on the AI when the next crisis arises.

AI that operates as a black box is fundamentally unmanageable. If you can’t understand it, you can’t control it—and if you can’t explain it, you can’t trust it.

The fix is to make explainability nonnegotiable. When you’re evaluating or purchasing an ITSM tool, explainability must be your deal-breaker. The system must be capable of documenting its reasoning in language that humans can actually understand, not just technical logs that look like esoteric inscriptions only a semiotician can decipher.

Build in human checkpoints for high-stakes decisions, too, like pushing changes to production systems. Configure your AI to recommend actions but require human approval before execution. Think of it as a measure twice, cut once approach for automation. This is similar to when your system asks for your direct approval before proceeding to install certain updates, for example.

Pillar 3: Accountability and ownership—who’s going to take that 3 am phone call?

Let’s tackle this with a simple scenario:

An AI-driven automation script operating with the best intentions accidentally takes down a business-critical service. Now what? Who’s on the hook: the developer who originally wrote the script, the manager who green-lit the automation, or perhaps the vendor that provided the AI platform?

If you can’t answer this question with certainty, you have a serious governance gap. Without clearly defined accountability, crisis response devolves into an ugly game of finger-pointing and blame-shifting exactly when you need decisive action most.

The solution is simpler than you think: Map it out. Create a straightforward, responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed (RACI) matrix for each AI system. Make it crystal clear who ultimately owns its performance and associated risks.

Designate system owners for every major AI capability: your predictive analytics engine, your automated resolution bot, etc. Assign a specific individual as its owner. That person becomes responsible for governance, performance monitoring, and risk management.

While you’re at it, revise your incident playbooks. Your incident response procedures need a new section covering AI-caused incidents. Include explicit escalation paths that lead directly to the designated system owners.

Pillar 4: Data privacy and security—protecting what matters most

Think of it this way: Your ITSM platform is your treasure trove. It contains all kinds of sensitive data, from employees’ personal information to detailed system vulnerabilities, strategic project plans, and countless other highly critical details.

AI models, particularly LLMs powering generative AI, are voracious consumers of data. Without proper safeguards, you risk inadvertently exposing data or creating an attractive target for threat actors.

Protecting your data comes down to three moves:

First, minimize data access. Grant your AI access only to information it genuinely needs—another crucial application of the principle of data minimization. If resolving a printer jam doesn’t require knowing employee compensation details, don’t provide that access. It’s as simple as that!

Second, sanitize your data. Deploy automated tools to strip personally identifiable information from tickets and logs before they’re used for AI training or fine-tuning. Make data anonymization a standard part of your pipeline.

Third, grill your vendors. Don’t accept vague assurances. Ask pointed questions: Where exactly is our data stored? Who has access to it? Are you using our data to train models for other customers? Insist on written answers.

The bottom line: Control or be controlled

Remember that question about driving: “Are you controlling the car, or is it controlling you?”

In 2026, that sort of self-check is not a fancy philosophical exercise anymore—it’s a hard universal reality faced by every IT leader with AI nowadays. Apparently, technology isn’t going to slow down, and it’s certainly not going to wait for us to figure out the rules. More importantly, it’s not going to govern itself.

The organizations that will truly thrive won’t be the ones that rush toward implementing the most cutting-edge AI technology; they will be the ones that govern it best:

They’ll have ethics committees that actually meet on a regular basis to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on how AI is performing in the organization and what needs to be done down the road.

They will demand transparency from their vendors.

They will know exactly who to call at 3 am when something breaks, and they will protect their data like the treasure it is.

So, here’s what you need to do

Start small but start now. Pick one pillar—just one—and take action. Maybe that’s scheduling your first ethics committee meeting or auditing your AI’s decision logs to see if you can explain what it’s doing. Or maybe it’s finally having that tough conversation with your ITSM vendor about where your data resides and how it’s being processed.

The point isn’t perfection. It’s more about well-planned progress.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: Every day you operate AI without proper governance is a day you’re gambling with your organization’s security, reputation, and trust. The intern you hired is brilliant, hardworking, and capable of incredible things, but they still need supervision.

So, take back the wheel. Build those guardrails. Finally, make sure that when AI transforms your ITSM (and it will), you are steering the transformation, not just going along for the ride.

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