Thai Army Receives DJI Flycart 100 Drones For Disaster Relief

CHIANG RAI – On September 1, 2026, the 3rd Army Area took a major step toward modernizing disaster response. Lt. Gen. Worathep Boonya, the regional commander, attended a special demonstration highlighting new drone capabilities.

Systronics Co., Ltd. showcased how unmanned aerial vehicles can directly support critical tactical missions in the field. The important event took place at Camp Somdet Phra Naresuan Maharat, located in Phitsanulok province. Senior military officials and local leaders gathered closely to watch the advanced technology in action.

The demonstration focused on the DJI Flycart 100, which is a massive heavy-lift transport drone. This powerful flying machine is specifically built to carry large supplies into hard-to-reach mountainous areas.

The military plans to use these drones to fight forest fires and deliver natural disaster relief. Using drones reduces risks for troops and cuts down on difficult manual labor in the jungle. It also allows teams to work safely in low-visibility conditions caused by heavy smoke from wildfires.

Key Takeaways:

Drones step in for heavy lifting: The DJI Flycart 100 safely transports food, water, and vital medicine to remote rescue teams.

The DJI Flycart 100 safely transports food, water, and vital medicine to remote rescue teams. Wildfire support in Chiang Mai: Volunteer units successfully used drones to transport heavy firefighting gear up the steep slopes of Doi Suthep.

Volunteer units successfully used drones to transport heavy firefighting gear up the steep slopes of Doi Suthep. Flood rescue in Nan: Drones helped locate missing persons and delivered essential survival supplies to stranded rural villagers.

Every single year, northern Thailand faces severe forest fires and dangerous PM 2.5 air pollution. Earlier in 2026, Volunteer Spirit 904 joined forces with the expert Systronics drone team.

They worked hand in hand with local citizens and park rangers to build protective firebreaks. The drones carried heavy essential gear like leaf blowers, fuel, and emergency medical supplies. This quick transport helped ground teams work much more effectively and focus on stopping the flames.

Search and Rescue During Severe Floods

Heavy rains recently caused severe flooding and rapid currents throughout northern Nan province. Tragically, a 58-year-old man went missing with his boat in the swollen Nan River. Local volunteer centers and Systronics quickly deployed drones to help the urgent search efforts. They worked alongside the Royal Thai Police and rescue units to scan the dangerous water from above. The aerial view gave ground teams vital data to plan their search safely and accurately.

These massive floods also completely cut off the main road to Ban Huai Pud in Pua district. Around 150 local villagers faced a grueling 20-kilometer walk just to get basic survival supplies. Systronics used heavy-lift drones to fly food, drinking water, and medicine directly to the cut-off area.

Over three intense hours, the pilots completed eight successful flights carrying 27 kilograms each time. This massive effort saved the villagers a long trek, reducing their difficult walk to just two kilometers.

This highly successful mission received strong backing from the national disaster management authorities. Key officials provided the necessary relief bags, hot food, and medical supplies for the drone flights.

The 3rd Army Area remains deeply committed to blending private sector tech with military operations. This close teamwork ensures faster and much safer responses to natural disasters across the entire region.

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