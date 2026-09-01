China’s Economy Splits in Two as Property Crisis Deepens

BEIJING – China’s economy is showing an increasingly divided picture. Factory activity is stabilizing, exports remain strong, and high-tech manufacturing is expanding. At the same time, the property market continues to deteriorate, domestic demand remains weak,k and businesses face growing pressure to find customers overseas.

The latest data highlights this unusual combination. China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, rose to 49.8 in August from 49.2 in July, marking an improvement but remaining below the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction. Production and new orders moved into expansion territory, while services and construction remained weak.

Key Takeaways

China’s factory sector is improving , with August production and new orders returning to expansion, although overall manufacturing remains below the growth threshold.

, with August production and new orders returning to expansion, although overall manufacturing remains below the growth threshold. The property crisis is worsening , with economists expecting property investment to fall 20% in 2026 and home sales to decline 10%.

, with economists expecting property investment to fall 20% in 2026 and home sales to decline 10%. BYD is turning overseas markets into a major growth engine, with first-half exports rising sharply as the company builds manufacturing capacity in Europe and other regions.

The divergence matters because it shows how China’s growth model is changing. Instead of relying primarily on housing, construction and domestic consumption, the economy is increasingly depending on manufacturing, technology and exports.

That shift has helped prevent a sharper slowdown. However, it also creates new risks as Chinese companies compete more aggressively for customers around the world.

China’s Factory Activity Shows Signs of Stabilization

The August manufacturing figures provide some relief for Beijing after a weaker July.

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, manufacturing PMI increased by 0.6 percentage points to 49.8. The production index reached 50.4, while the new orders index climbed to 50.6. The improvement was broad enough to suggest that factory conditions may have passed their recent low point. Sixteen of the 21 industries surveyed reported higher PMI readings in August.

Large manufacturers performed particularly well. Their PMI rose to 50.6, moving back above the expansion threshold. High-tech manufacturing also remained a bright spot. The government reported a PMI of 52.9 for the sector, while equipment manufacturing reached 51.4.

However, the headline figure remains below 50. That means China’s manufacturing sector has not yet returned to clear growth. The employment index also remained weak at 48.7. This suggests that stronger production is not automatically translating into stronger hiring.

The distinction is important. China can produce more goods without creating enough well-paid jobs or generating stronger household spending.

Exports Are Becoming More Important to China’s Growth

China’s stronger manufacturing performance is closely connected to its growing reliance on exports. Chinese companies remain highly competitive in areas such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar equipment, electronics and other advanced manufacturing industries.

This export strength is helping offset weaker demand at home. Reuters reported that the divergence between manufacturing and services is increasingly pointing toward an economy that depends on factories and overseas markets while domestic consumption struggles. That creates a difficult balancing act for Beijing.

More exports can support industrial production, employment and corporate profits. But aggressive overseas expansion can also create trade tensions with the United States, European Union and other major economies. Chinese manufacturers are already facing greater scrutiny in international markets. Electric vehicles are perhaps the clearest example.

Chinese EV manufacturers have expanded rapidly in Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and other regions. Their competitive pricing has put pressure on established manufacturers, forcing many traditional automakers to accelerate their own electric vehicle strategies. The trend is particularly visible at BYD.

BYD Turns Weak Chinese Demand Into a Global Expansion Strategy

China’s property problems and weak domestic consumption are occurring alongside an extraordinary international expansion by BYD, the country’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer. The company is responding to intense competition in China by pushing harder into overseas markets.

BYD’s first-half 2026 results show the scale of the transformation. Overseas vehicle exports reached about 792,000 units, up roughly 68% from a year earlier, according to reporting based on the company’s interim results. Overseas deliveries represented about 44% of total vehicle sales during the period.

That growth is becoming increasingly important because BYD’s domestic business is under pressure.

For the first half of 2026, BYD reported revenue of about 344.8 billion yuan, down 7.1% from the previous year. Net profit fell 20.5% to roughly 12.3 billion yuan.

Yet the second quarter told a more encouraging story. Net profit rose about 30% year on year to approximately 8.2 billion yuan, helped by stronger overseas business and improved margins. The contrast illustrates the broader Chinese economic story.

Demand inside China is becoming harder to stimulate. Demand outside China, meanwhile, offers companies such as BYD an opportunity to keep expanding.

BYD Builds Factories Closer to Overseas Customers

BYD is not simply exporting cars from China. It is increasingly building production capacity overseas. The company plans to begin vehicle production at its new Hungary factory during the fourth quarter of 2026. The plant will be BYD’s first European passenger vehicle production facility.

The move is strategically important. Producing vehicles inside Europe can help BYD reduce exposure to European trade restrictions on Chinese-made electric vehicles. It also brings production closer to consumers and European supply chains.

BYD has also been looking for a second European production location. Executives have indicated that the company would prefer to take over an existing factory rather than build another facility from scratch.

The company has also paused its planned factory project in Turkey while prioritizing Hungary and its broader European manufacturing strategy. BYD says its international expansion is already significant.

The company reported that overseas sales exceeded one million vehicles in 2025 and that international sales continued rising during the first half of 2026. It now operates across more than 120 countries and regions. That expansion gives BYD a powerful hedge against China’s domestic slowdown.

China’s Property Crisis Moves in the Opposite Direction

While factories and technology companies are looking outward, China’s property sector continues to struggle.

The property downturn has lasted for years and remains one of the biggest obstacles to a stronger domestic recovery.

A recent Reuters poll showed just how serious the problem remains. Economists expect Chinese property investment to fall 20% in 2026, significantly worse than the 12% decline forecast earlier in the year. Housing sales by floor area are expected to fall 10%. Home prices are also expected to decline further.

The Reuters survey estimated that national home prices could fall about 3.4% this year. Although that would be a slightly smaller decline than previously forecast, it still points to another difficult year for the housing market.

The property sector matters far beyond construction companies. For years, rising home values supported household wealth, local government finances, bank lending and consumer confidence.

When housing prices fall, households can become more cautious about spending. Developers reduce investment, construction slows, and local governments lose important sources of revenue. That creates a negative cycle.

New Property Rules Could Deepen Pressure on Developers

Beijing is now attempting to change how the housing market is financed. New regulatory measures announced at the end of August would require mortgages to be issued only after housing projects are completed. The changes aim to reduce risks associated with the presale system, which has traditionally provided developers with significant funding.

The policy could improve buyer protection over the long term. However, it also creates a major short-term challenge for developers.

Presales accounted for about 68% of new-home sales in 2025, according to Reuters. Analysts expect the changes to accelerate consolidation across the property industry as weaker developers struggle to secure financing.

State-backed companies could become stronger as private developers lose access to traditional funding sources. That would represent another major change in China’s property market.

Instead of trying to restore the old property boom, policymakers appear increasingly focused on completing unfinished homes, reducing financial risks and managing the sector’s decline.

The Consumer Problem Remains at the Center

The biggest challenge for China may not be factories or exports. It is the weakness of domestic demand. The World Bank expects China’s economic growth to slow to around 4.4% in 2026, citing weaker property activity and cautious consumers. It also argues that stronger social protection could encourage households to spend more rather than save.

The International Monetary Fund has similarly warned that China’s economy faces structural problems involving weak domestic demand, high debt, the property sector and an overreliance on exports. This is the central issue facing policymakers.

China has become extremely effective at producing goods. But production capacity does not automatically create domestic demand.

Factories need customers. Workers need secure incomes. Households need confidence before they increase spending. If those conditions remain weak, companies will continue searching for growth abroad. That makes BYD an important example of China’s wider economic transformation.

Why BYD’s Success Matters Beyond the Auto Industry

BYD’s overseas strategy demonstrates how Chinese companies are responding to a changing domestic market. Rather than waiting for Chinese consumers to return to strong spending, companies can use technology, scale and lower production costs to compete internationally.

The strategy is particularly powerful in electric vehicles because China has built an extensive supply chain around batteries, electronics and vehicle manufacturing.

But there is a downside. The more Chinese manufacturers export, the more likely they are to encounter tariffs, trade investigations and political resistance. European governments are already debating how to protect domestic carmakers while maintaining affordable EV choices for consumers.

The United States has taken an even harder line toward Chinese electric vehicle imports. As a result, global expansion will require more than competitive prices. Chinese companies will increasingly need local factories, local partnerships and supply chains outside China. BYD’s European factory strategy shows that the company understands this shift.

A More Uneven Chinese Economy

China’s economic picture is therefore becoming increasingly uneven. The industrial sector is not collapsing. In fact, advanced manufacturing, technology and exports remain major sources of strength. At the same time, the property sector continues to contract, services remain weak, and households remain cautious.

That creates a structural divide between the parts of China’s economy that are globally competitive and those that depend heavily on domestic demand.

The August PMI data provides evidence of stabilization, but it does not yet prove a broad recovery. Manufacturing remains below the 50-point threshold, while non-manufacturing activity stayed at 49.0. Construction was particularly weak, with its business activity index at 46.9.

For Beijing, the challenge is now clear. China needs to maintain its industrial strength while encouraging households to spend more. It also needs to manage the property downturn without creating a wider financial crisis.

At the same time, Chinese companies must navigate increasingly difficult international trade relations.

What Comes Next for China’s Economy?

The coming months will show whether August’s factory improvement becomes a lasting trend. If new orders continue rising, manufacturing could provide important support for economic growth. Strong exports and high-tech investment may also help offset weakness in housing.

But the property market remains the bigger domestic concern. Until home prices stabilize, unfinished projects are completed, and household confidence improves, China’s consumer economy is likely to remain under pressure. BYD offers a glimpse of one possible future.

The company is increasingly global, technologically advanced and less dependent on Chinese consumers. Its expansion into Europe, Latin America and other markets shows how successful Chinese manufacturers can adapt to weaker domestic conditions.

However, not every company has BYD’s scale or technology. For China as a whole, the long-term solution will require more than exporting its way out of weak domestic demand.

The country must gradually shift toward an economy where household consumption plays a larger role alongside manufacturing and exports.

For now, the numbers tell a story of two Chinas: one driven by factories, technology and global expansion, and another still trapped by property debt, weak confidence and cautious consumers. That divide may become one of the defining economic challenges of China’s next decade.

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