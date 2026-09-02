Chiang Rai Immigration Police Receive 92 Thais Deported From Lao

CHIANG RAI – Authorities in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic have deported 92 Thai nationals back to Thailand via the Chiang Rai-Laos border. This large-scale operation targeted individuals involved in illegal border crossings and online scam networks. The official handover took place at a major border crossing point in Chiang Rai province.

Local officials coordinated the transfer at the 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong district. Thai immigration police, border patrol units, and local administrative officers were present to receive the deportees. The authorities immediately began questioning the group to uncover the extent of their illegal activities.

Key Takeaways

Authorities in Laos deported 92 Thai nationals for illegal immigration and cybercrime involvement.

Thai police identified and arrested 15 individuals who had outstanding warrants for serious crimes.

Fake social media job postings lured most of the deportees across the border with false promises.

Thai law enforcement officers processed the returning citizens using the government’s official National Referral Mechanism. This careful border screening process aims to identify and protect potential victims of illegal human trafficking. During the initial checks, officials found no evidence that these individuals were trafficked against their will.

However, detailed background checks quickly revealed a much darker reality for several returning border crossers. Police discovered that 15 people within the group had active criminal arrest warrants in Thailand. Law enforcement immediately separated these 11 men and four women from the rest of the group.

The outstanding warrants covered a wide variety of severe and dangerous criminal offenses across the country. Official police records showed severe charges for drug distribution, theft, embezzlement, and large-scale public fraud operations. Furthermore, some individuals were wanted for operating illegal bank accounts and participating in organized transnational crime syndicates.

The Dangerous Trap of Fake Social Media Job Advertisements

According to investigators, most of the deported citizens initially crossed the border to find work. They were lured by highly attractive job advertisements posted across various popular social media platforms. These deceptive online posts promised lucrative monthly salaries ranging from 18,000 to 25,000 Thai baht.

To make the offers even more tempting, the scammers promised free food and comfortable accommodation. Some of the deportees had been working in Laos for a while before authorities caught them. Others told police they were arrested almost immediately after crossing the river, before they could even start working.

These dangerous illegal operations frequently use false promises to trap desperate and vulnerable local job seekers. Once victims cross the border, criminal gangs often force them to work in scam call centers. Many individuals are also coerced into opening “mule” bank accounts to launder money for the syndicates.

Official Warnings About Cross-Border Employment Scams

Following the deportation, Thai immigration officials issued an urgent and strong warning to the general public. They urged citizens to be extremely cautious when viewing job offers from neighboring countries online. Officials stressed that high-paying jobs requiring no prior experience are almost always elaborate criminal traps.

Falling for these deceptive tricks can result in severe legal and personal consequences for victims. Workers may unknowingly become key players in international fraud rings and dangerous cybercrime operations overseas. Ultimately, they risk facing serious criminal charges when they are finally deported back to Thailand.

To prevent future tragedies, the government advises job seekers to rely only on official labor channels. Using verified government employment agencies is the most effective way to ensure personal safety and fair treatment. By following these strict guidelines, workers can completely avoid getting entangled in dangerous, organized criminal networks.

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