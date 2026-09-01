Chiang Mai News

Newborn Baby Rescued in Chiang Mai After Being Abandoned on Roadside

Rebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim
Newborn Baby Rescued After Being Abandoned on Chiang Mai Roadside

CHIANG RAI – A local jogger made a truly shocking discovery in Chiang Mai during an early morning run today. They found a tiny newborn baby girl abandoned by the side of a quiet road. The runner quickly called the local police station to get urgent help for the infant.

Officers from the Doi Saket Police Station rushed to the scene to investigate the emergency. They soon heard a baby crying loudly from a patch of tall grass near the street. The police officers used their flashlights to carefully search the dark area and locate the child.

Key Takeaways

  • A resident found an abandoned five-day-old baby girl while exercising early in the morning today.
  • Rescue teams quickly took the infant to a nearby hospital, where doctors say she is safe.
  • Police are currently checking local cameras and hospital records to find the parents for legal action.

Police Chief Suphachai Jantra actively led the rescue team during this critical early morning rescue operation. The officers found the little newborn wrapped very tightly in a simple brown bath towel. She was lying directly on the cold, damp grass, crying out loudly for someone’s help.

The dedicated rescue team did not waste any precious time at the scary outdoor scene. They carefully picked up the baby and rushed her directly to the Doi Saket Hospital. Doctors wanted to check her overall health and provide a warm shelter for her immediately.

Newborn Baby Rescued After Being Abandoned on Chiang Mai Roadside

 

Hospital Care and the Baby’s Health

Medical staff at the local community hospital examined the young girl right away upon her sudden arrival. Medical experts quickly confirmed that the small abandoned baby was only about five days old. Thankfully, the doctors stated that she was generally healthy and physically fully formed without injuries.

However, the tiny infant was suffering from severe exhaustion after her scary outdoor overnight ordeal. Caring nurses placed her under close medical watch to make sure she stays completely safe. The entire hospital team is currently doing everything possible to keep her comfortable and secure.

Professional social workers are now stepping in to actively help protect the vulnerable young child. Police officers reached out to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for immediate assistance. This government agency will provide proper legal protection and long-term foster care for the baby.

This fantastic collaborative effort ensures the child will not be left alone without proper adult supervision again. Regional authorities want to give her the best possible start in life after this very rough beginning. The entire local community is also showing immense support for the ongoing safety of the little newborn girl.

Newborn Baby Rescued in Chiang Mai

Police Search for the Mother

Local law enforcement officers are working incredibly hard to figure out what exactly happened this morning. Investigators are carefully checking security cameras near the road and the surrounding local neighborhood areas. The police hope these captured videos will show exactly who left the baby there alone.

Investigators are also talking to nearby hospitals and various local health clinics in the district. They are looking for medical records of women who gave birth in the last week. This crucial information could lead them straight to the mother or other close family relatives.

Police will take strict legal action soon. Abandoning a helpless child is considered a very serious crime under current local Thai laws. The authorities want to find the responsible person as soon as possible to press formal charges.

This heartbreaking local story has deeply touched the entire Chiang Mai community over the weekend. Many concerned residents are constantly sending good wishes and prayers to the brave little girl. Everyone sincerely hopes she will find a loving and safe home in the very near future.

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Rebecca Kim
ByRebecca Kim
Rebecca Kim is a dedicated journalist who believes in the power of sharing clear and truthful stories. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Chiang Mai University. During her time in school, she discovered her passion for talking to people, asking good questions, and turning confusing events into news that anyone can easily understand.
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