Violent Protests Erupt in China Over Teenage Boy’s Suspicious Death

Videos from Shaanxi province in northwestern China show that violent protests erupted after the death of a teenage boy, fueling allegations of a government cover-up.

Several dozens of demonstrators can be seen facing a wall of riot police outside of the Pucheng Vocational Technical School in footage that CNN has confirmed. Some of the demonstrators are seen throwing batons and other things at the officers.

One of the demonstrators was spotted throwing a fire extinguisher at the door, which shattered the glass on the door. This is in response to the fact that the police are seen violently dealing with the demonstrators, hitting some of them and tossing others to the ground.

The passing of a young student, whose surname was Dang and who was in his third year at the school, was the impetus for the demonstrations the next day.

There have been suspicions that there has been a cover-up on social media, even though local authorities in Pucheng have stated that Dang’s death on January 2 was an accident and not a criminal act.

Following the huge demonstrations in late 2022 against Beijing’s tough tactics during the COVID-19 outbreak, referred to as “White Paper” demonstrations, the Chinese authorities have been especially concerned about public protests in the country.

Authorities reported on the Pucheng County government website that Dang engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a first-year student, Guo, due to the latter disturbing his rest in the dormitory. The issue was resolved that evening with help from a school official.

The statement indicates that another student residing in Dang’s dormitory visited the lavatory around three in the morning. During this visit, he noticed a wooden stool beneath the balcony window.

“The sliding window was open, and the screen made of metal mesh has been removed. The statement stated that Dang had already fallen from the window to the earth below.

China’s History of Suppressing Public Protests Heightens Tension

The Rights of Humans An activist group located in the United States alleged that there were “suspicious circumstances” that led to Dang’s death in China. These circumstances included witness claims of “signs of a struggle in Dang’s dormitory” and the possibility that he was “pushed from the roof.”

The organization reported that Dang’s family rejected the official explanation regarding his death. Reuters adds that the family also claimed photographs from his mobile device were deleted. This scepticism from the family has spread widely on various social media platforms.

There is a lack of clarity over whether the demonstrations, which started on Monday, continued throughout the week.

CNN attempted to contact the Pucheng County public security bureau and the Weinan City bureau that encompasses Pucheng County but received no response.