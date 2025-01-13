Thailand Police Enhance Tourist Safety with New Operations Center and Digital Initiatives

As a result of recent instances involving foreign visitors, notably the high-profile case of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was enticed by a call centre gang through Thailand to a neighbouring country, the Thai police are increasing their efforts to restore faith in the safety of the country’s tourism industry.

According to National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitt-rat Panpetch, the Tourist Safety Operations Centre (TSOC) has been established, with Pol. Gen. Prakhuab Wongsuk was appointed as its director.

Thailand Introduces the ‘Thailand Tourist Police’ App for Emergency Support

The centre aims to systematically improve visitor safety by coordinating security measures across the country, working in partnership with local police and tourism police.

Pol. Gen. Prakhuab stated, “The government prioritizes crime prevention and the safeguarding of foreign tourists’ lives and property to maintain Thailand’s status as a reliable travel destination globally.”

In carrying out extensive security measures, the Tourism Security Office (TSOC) will closely partner with the Tourist Police Bureau, led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuek-am, alongside the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The “Thailand Tourist Police” app launched on December 12, 2024, marking a significant development. Tourists can send messages, images, and location data to each other for emergency help. It connects users to the emergency centre at 1155, which provides support in eight languages 24/7 and works alongside the emergency hotline at 191 for quick assistance.

The initiative involves collaboration with foreign embassies in Thailand to enhance safety standards for tourists and address urgent tourism-related issues. On the same day, Pol. Gen.

Tatchai Pitaneelaboot, who led the rescue operation for actor Wang Xing from Myanmar, met with officials from Thailand and China to explore cooperative strategies for tackling transnational crime and human trafficking cases.

A Thai-Chinese police coordination centre will focus on tracking missing persons, investigating call centre scams, and enhancing border control measures to ensure tourist safety and curb illegal activities.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance border security and combat online scams, focusing specifically on call centre gangs that pressure both Thai and foreign individuals into participating in criminal activities.