Missouri Supreme Court Blocks Abortion Access Again as Planned Parenthood Halts Services

On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood suspended abortions in Missouri following the state’s highest court’s imposition of new rulings in the ongoing legal dispute regarding a ban that was invalidated by voters in November of last year.

The state’s highest court determined that a district judge had applied the incorrect standard in rulings issued in December and February, which permitted the resumption of abortions in the state.

A prohibition that was implemented following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 resulted in the cessation of nearly all abortions.

The court issued a two-page ruling on Tuesday, instructing Judge Jerri Zhang to revoke her previous orders and reassess the case per the standards established by the court.

Zhang determined that she was permitting the resumption of abortions primarily because advocates were likely to win the case in the end.

The Supreme Court stated that it should initially evaluate whether the resumption of abortions would result in any negative consequences.

Legal and Political Tensions Over Abortion Access in Missouri

The state emphasized in their petition submitted to the state Supreme Court in March that Planned Parenthood failed to adequately demonstrate that women were injured in the absence of the temporary suspensions of a wide range of laws and regulations regarding abortion services and providers.

In contrast, the state asserted that Zhang’s actions resulted in abortion facilities being “functionally unregulated” and women being left with “no guarantee of health and safety.”

Cleanliness standards for abortion facilities and the requirement that physicians who perform abortions have admitting privileges at specific types of hospitals located within 30 miles (48 kilometres) or 15 minutes of the location of the abortion were among the regulations that had been suspended.

“Today’s decision from the Missouri Supreme Court is a victory for women and children and sends a clear message — abortion providers must adhere to state law regarding basic safety and sanitation requirements,” stated Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey in a statement.

Planned Parenthood maintains that the restrictions were intentionally implemented to impede the availability of abortion services.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, stated that the organization, which operates the state’s sole abortion clinics, promptly began contacting patients to request that they rescind their appointments at the Missouri clinics in Columbia and Kansas City.

According to Wales, the organization is familiar with this position, but it is disappointing.

“We have previously had to contact patients in Missouri to inform them that their appointments have been cancelled due to political interference, new restrictions, and licensure overreach by the state,” she stated.

“It is disheartening to find oneself in that situation once more, following the Missourians’ decision to guarantee abortion access.”

Wales stated that Planned Parenthood anticipates returning to court shortly.

Future of Abortion Legislation and Access in the State

The Supreme Court order was met with “extreme excitement” by Sam Lee, the director of Campaign Life Missouri.

Lee stated, “This implies that our pro-life laws, which encompass numerous health and safety safeguards for women, will remain in effect. We will have to wait and see how long they will remain.”

Missouri is the sole state in which electors have implemented a ballot measure to repeal a prohibition on abortion during all stages of pregnancy.

The Republican-controlled state government opposed the resumption of abortions in court, as it did not occur until more than three months after the amendment was enacted.

Since that time, lawmakers have approved an additional ballot measure for an amendment that would reinstate a ban, except for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. It may be included on the ballot in 2026 or earlier.

Before Tuesday’s ruling, 12 states were enforcing abortion bans at all stages of pregnancy, while four additional states had bans that took effect at approximately six weeks, which is before women typically become aware of their pregnancy.