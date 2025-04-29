(CTN News) – The extensive power outage that occurred on Monday rendered public transportation systems in Portugal and Spain inoperable.

This disruption led to a significant increase in roadway traffic and caused delays in airline flights. Consequently, both countries faced adverse effects due to the incident. Every employee at the energy company worked diligently to restore the system to full functionality.

In response to a brief power outage that occurred in a region of France near the border with Spain, the governments of Spain and Portugal convened emergency cabinet sessions. The governments called these meetings to address the situation arising from the power outage.

The discussion focused on the implications of power outage disruptions.

A power outage has been confirmed across the entire Iberian Peninsula, including certain regions of France, according to Portugal’s energy company, REN.

These disruptions have affected several countries. Red Eléctrica, a Spanish infrastructure operator, has stated that it is working with regional energy providers to restore power outage during this period.

“All plans for the phased restoration of energy supply are currently being implemented, a representative from the Renewable Electricity Agency (REN) said. This effort is being coordinated with European energy producers and administrators.

It remains continuously open and active for communication between the National Emergency Response Network (REN) and various government entities, particularly the National Civil Protection Authority. Currently, an investigation is underway to identify the potential factors that contributed to this catastrophe.

At the time of the event, Spanish radio stations reported that a portion of the Madrid underground was being evacuated. According to Cadena Ser Radio, a bottleneck caused by malfunctioning traffic signals led to a significant increase in the number of vehicles unable to navigate through Madrid’s central business district.

A witness who spoke to Reuters noted the visible presence of police officers around major buildings in Madrid. The witness corroborated this information.

The power outage authorities were not only responsible for patrolling the illuminated central atriums but also for directing traffic and guiding vehicles throughout the area. Hundreds of people waited outside various commercial buildings in Madrid, especially those previously designated highways.

The witness also said they left one of the four tower buildings in Madrid, which are thought to be the British Embassy.

The evacuation announcement followed the earlier one.

It was also reported on local radio that people were trapped inside moving metro carriages and elevators and that they were unable to escape.

It has been reported by the Portuguese police that the metro system in Porto and Lisbon has been suspended and that trains and traffic signals have been broken across the entire Brazilian nation.

When the Metropolitano de Lisboa, the power outage agency responsible for the Lisbon metro system, informed the Público on a daily basis that individuals were still present within the trains, the subway was entirely shut down. The responsibility of disseminating this knowledge to the general public fell on the shoulders of the group.

An official spokeswoman for the Portuguese airline TAP Air stated that reserve generators are responsible for providing power to Lisbon airport.

The company’s spokesperson supplied the information. Flight delays occurred across Spain during this time, according to AENA, which is responsible for managing 46 terminals across the country.

The French grid operator, RTE, has confirmed the restoration of electricity throughout the entire country of France. The grid operator reported a power outage relatively slight disruption, which prompted restoration efforts. One of the key objectives of the investigation was to identify the underlying causes of the problem.

SOURCE: NDTV

