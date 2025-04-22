(CTN News) – Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth of the United States of America responded to yet another scandal on Monday, this time concerning his purported use of Signal to coordinate operations against Yemen.

This time, his brother, wife, and attorney were all implicated in the incident. Pete Hegseth received support from the White House.

The chief of the Pentagon was accused of sharing classified military information with unauthorized individuals for the second time by utilizing a commercial messaging service.

This time, the allegations were that the head had disclosed the specifics of the attacks in a private conversation. This is the manner in which media operates.

Pete Hegseth made the following statement while at the White House:

“They employ anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees to discredit individuals and tarnish their reputations.” He declared, “They will not collaborate with me.”

In addition to the fact that Pete Hegseth former press secretary at the Pentagon has effectively lobbied for his dismissal, three former employees have written a letter dissatisfying with their terminations. This is one of the factors that contributed to the growing outrage directed at him.

Hegseth’s criticism from numerous Democratic senators is predicated on his status as a former co-host on Fox News and a member of the Army National Guard. Hegseth is devoid of any experience in governance or administration.

Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary under President Trump, has disclosed classified military strategies to acquaintances and relatives through an unsecured Signal communication on a personal computer for the second time. Representative Jim McGovern responded to the situation by asserting that “He must resign or be dismissed as he poses a significant threat to national security.”

Hegseth’s resignation was endorsed by Senators Andy Kim, Mark Warner, and Elissa Slotkin, who argued that “our nation and military deserve competent leaders.” If he genuinely values the organization for which he is responsible, he must resign from his position and admit to interfering with the military’s mission.

On Monday, President Donald Trump expressed his support for him by stating that “he’s doing a great job” and referencing the allegations as “merely fake news.”

“Total disorder”

Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz were among the officials who deliberated on the operations that occurred in Yemen on March 15 during a debate that transpired in the Signal.

The Atlantic magazine reported that the editor-in-chief of the publication was inadvertently included in the conversation.

The leak compelled the Trump administration to adopt a defensive posture upon its discovery, and the disclosure caused a public outcry. Hegseth’s utilization of Signal is presently the subject of further inquiries by the inspector general of the Pentagon.

On Sunday, Pete Hegseth disclosed the identical assault during a subsequent Signal group discussion, as reported by the New York Times and CNN. This information was reported by both of these news outlets.

The Times reported that the data exchanged comprised the flight paths of aircraft that were operating in Yemen with the intention of attacking Huthi militants.

The conversation was attended by his brother Phil, attorney Tim Parlatore, and his wife Jennifer, a journalist and former producer for Fox News, according to them. Both individuals are affiliated with the Pentagon. The newspaper and the channel utilized anonymous sources to corroborate their claims.

The investigation, which was initiated last week in response to the dismissal of three senior Pentagon officials amid an inquiry into potential violations, is believed to have resulted in the alleged disclosure of military intelligence during the discussion.

According to Colin Carroll, Dan Caldwell, and Darin Selnick, former senior advisors, Pentagon officials “defamed our character with unfounded accusations.”

As they previously stated, “We have not yet been informed of the specific nature of our investigation, whether an active investigation persists, or if an authentic inquiry into ‘leaks’ ever occurred.” The two organizations collaborated to distribute this statement via social media.

John Ullyot, who had previously served as Pete Hegseth press secretary at the Pentagon, published an acerbic opinion article on Sunday that expressed his disapproval of him. Ullyot characterized the month as “a month of complete turmoil at the Pentagon.”

Donald Trump has consistently advocated for his senior officials to be held accountable for their actions during his presidency. Ullyot noted, “In light of this, it is challenging to envision Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remaining in his position for an extended period.”

