Vancouver Police Charge Man for Killing 9 People at Filipino Festival

VANCOUVER, BC — A devastating incident shook Vancouver’s Filipino community Saturday evening when Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, allegedly drove a black Audi SUV into a packed street during the Lapu Lapu Day festival.

The attack left nine people dead and dozens more hurt. Police called it “the darkest day” in Vancouver’s recent memory.

The Lapu Lapu Day festival, held near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street, is a major celebration of Filipino heritage. About 100,000 people gathered for food, performances, and cultural events honouring Datu Lapu-Lapu, who resisted Spanish rule in 1521.

British Columbia officially recognised this day in 2023, reflecting the province’s strong Filipino presence. Vancouver has over 38,600 Filipino residents, making up almost 6% of the local population.

Around 8:15 p.m., Lo allegedly sped his SUV into the festival crowd. Witnesses described panic and confusion as people screamed and scattered. “It was like a bowling ball hitting pins,” said Kris Pangilinan, a journalist from Toronto who was there. “He floored it and ran into hundreds of people.”

The driver had Mental Health Issues.

Yoseb Vardeh, who runs a food truck, shared his shock. “When I stepped outside, I saw bodies everywhere,” he said. “People were crying and calling out for loved ones.” Some of his customers were hit while waiting for food. Video from the scene showed the damaged SUV stopped amid debris as first responders helped the injured.

Police took Lo into custody at the scene, helped by bystanders who detained him. Interim Police Chief Steve Rai confirmed Lo has a history of mental health challenges and past interactions with both police and mental health professionals. Investigators ruled out terrorism but have not given a clear motive. Lo is charged with eight counts of murder and will appear in court soon.

The victims ranged in age from five to 65. Many more were sent to the hospital, some with serious injuries. Authorities set up a 24-hour help centre at the Douglas Park Community Centre to support affected families. Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the city will look closely at event safety, including barriers and traffic control. “We need to review our safety plans and protocols,” he said.

Grief swept across the Filipino community. The festival organiser, Filipino BC, posted a message on Instagram expressing heartbreak for the families affected. They shared resources like VictimLinkBC for mental health support. RJ Aquino, chair of Filipino BC, spoke of the long-term impact. “The community will feel this for a long time,” he said.

Carney in Vancouver

Witnesses painted a grim picture of the aftermath. Carayn Nulada shielded her grandchildren, but her daughter was hit. “Her arm was struck, but she got up, shaken,” Nulada recalled. Her brother suffered broken bones and remains in the hospital. James Cruzat said he heard a loud crash and at first thought it was a gunshot. “People were screaming and running everywhere,” he said.

Adonis Quita managed to pull his nine-year-old son out of harm’s way. “He kept saying he was scared,” Quita said. His son, who had just moved from the Philippines, saw everything unfold. “I worry about how he’ll adjust to life after this,” Quita added. Abigail, another witness, heard the car’s engine roar near John Oliver Secondary and saw people lying on the street.

Canadian leaders offered condolences. Prime Minister Mark Carney called it “heartbreaking.” “Families lost loved ones — sisters, brothers, parents,” he said. Carney stopped his election campaign to visit Vancouver, where he met with BC Premier David Eby and community leaders. Eby promised ongoing support, saying, “This tragedy won’t keep us from celebrating together.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited a Filipino church in Mississauga and said, “All Canadians stand with the Filipino community.” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who had attended the festival earlier that day, was shaken. “People were so happy, and then this happened,” he said at a Filipino mass later that night.

Pilippines Leader Responds

Leaders abroad also responded. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was “completely shattered” by the news and offered consular support to families. King Charles III, Canada’s head of state, released a message of sympathy for the victims and their loved ones.

This tragedy has raised questions about security at public events. Unlike previous festivals, there were no city dump trucks used as barriers this year. Last year’s festival saw no safety incidents, which influenced the planning for this one.

“We didn’t want to fence people in at a family event,” Chief Rai said, calling the attack a turning point for how police handle security at large gatherings.

A growing memorial of flowers, teddy bears, and notes now marks the scene. The Vancouver Police Foundation shared a GoFundMe link to help victims’ families, saying donations will go to hospital bills, funeral costs, and daily expenses. BC Emergency Health Services increased ambulance coverage to deal with higher call volumes.

The Filipino community showed remarkable strength in the face of grief. “We’ll lean on each other for support,” said Mable Elmore, a BC legislator who attended the festival. The celebration had followed a concert by Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas. “Everyone was so happy, and then it changed in an instant,” Elmore said, fighting back tears.

The Street Looked like a War Zone

Filipinos are the third-largest ethnic group in BC, with over 174,000 people in the province. Their cultural contributions are deeply woven into local life. The Lapu Lapu festival, now in its second year, celebrates this heritage. The festival’s website calls it a symbol of cultural harmony.

The investigation is ongoing as the city tries to recover. “It looked like a war zone,” Pangilinan said, remembering what he saw around the food trucks. Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-717-2500. The attack happened just days before Canada’s federal election, setting a sombre tone across the city.

Mayor Sim repeated that Vancouver remains a safe place to live. He urged people not to change their plans and thanked emergency responders for acting fast. “Your family is our family,” he told the Filipino community, emphasising unity.

This tragedy highlights the need to address mental health and public safety. Lo’s background raises concerns about how to prevent similar incidents. “There are still many unanswered questions,” Chief Rai said, promising a full investigation.

As Vancouver mourns, the community stands together. Memorials continue to grow, and the Filipino community draws on its strength. “We pray for healing,” the Philippine consulate said, sharing the tradition of bayanihan, or helping one another. The city will remember Lapu Lapu Day 2025 and the spirit of unity it represents.

Related News: