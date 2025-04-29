Wells Fargo Says CFPB Has Canceled Compliance-Risk Consent.

(CTN News) – The Consumer Wells Fargo Financial Protection Bureau has reportedly rescinded a consent order that was linked to the compliance risk management program that Wells Fargo had previously put into place.

This information is based on assertions that have been made by the firm. On Monday, April 28, a press announcement revealed the directive was issuance in 2018.

Since the beginning of 2019, this is the twelfth consent order that has been finished by regulators, and this is the sixth such order that has been completed this year.

Wells Fargo’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Scharf, made the following assertion in his statement:

“Today’s termination, along with the recent resolution of other consent orders, illustrates that we have accomplished a significant portion of our shared risk and control infrastructure tasks, including those mandated by other orders.”

Scharf’s statement was made in response to the fact that other consent orders had recently been resolved. Scharf later incorporated his assertion into the declaration.

Despite the fact that I am pleased with the actions taken by our teams, I am certain that we will be able to effectively complete the procedures necessary to close out the open consent orders that are still outstanding.

As a result of the “fake accounts” crisis that occurred at Wells Fargo in 2016, the financial institution has been confronted with difficulties complying with regulatory standards for almost a decade.

This calamity occurred in the year 2016.

In addition, the Federal Reserve put an asset restriction on the lender in 2018, which limited the amount of money that could be displayed on the company’s balance sheet to a maximum of $1.95 trillion. For the purpose of preventing the lender from exceeding its assets, this was carried out.

According to a story that was published by Reuters on Monday, the compliance recovery efforts that Wells Fargo has been making have sparked hope for the upcoming lifting of the asset cap. The elimination of the asset cap has contributed to the resurgence of this type of optimism.

In the month of January, Wells Fargo made the announcement that it would be terminating a consent order that had been granted by the Customer Financial Protection Bureau in the year 2022. This order focused on customer deposit accounts, as well as loans for automobiles and mortgages.

In December 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a mandate that required Wells Fargo to stop imposing unexpected overdraft fees or charges on deposit accounts.

These fees and charges are imposed on customers who had sufficient funds available at the time of a transaction but subsequently incurred a negative balance upon settlement.

A $3.7 billion fine was imposed on Wells Fargo for the conduct.

During the course of the lawsuit process, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) filed charging documents against the bank, alleging that it had participated in multiple illegal activities.

These measures comprised the illegitimate assessment of fees and interest on loans, the criminal repossession of automobiles, and the improper imposition of overdraft fees. With this decree, the disagreement was settled.

An effort is currently being made by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to reduce the amount of enforcement that is carried out against financial institutions.

The government has made public its plan to concentrate on crimes committed against consumers, particularly military families, in the areas of digital payments, medical debt, and education loans, while simultaneously decreasing its focus on other financial difficulties.

One of the components of the agency’s plan to concentrate on violations committed against customers is this particular component.

SOURCE: PYMNT

