CNN Settles Defamation Lawsuit with U.S. Navy Veteran Over Afghanistan Evacuation

CNN settled with a US Navy veteran who assisted in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan after the US military left the nation in 2021, a judge announced on Friday, hours after a jury found the TV news channel liable for defaming him.

The six-person jury determined that CNN must pay $5 million in damages. The deal would have avoided a second trial round, which would have decided punitive damages. The verdict came after a two-week Panama City, Florida state court trial.

When Circuit Judge William Henry announced the settlement in open court, he offered no specifics.

In 2022, Zachary Young filed a lawsuit against CNN, alleging Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) of damaging his reputation in a segment on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” by portraying him as a profiteer who abused Afghans through high prices.

CNN stood by their article and denied defaming Young, though the network apologized in March 2022 for using the word “black market” to characterize Young’s work.

Legal Battle Between CNN and Zachary Young Focuses on ‘Black Market’ Claims

A CNN official said the network is still proud of its journalists but “will, of course, take whatever useful lessons we can from this case.” The salesperson declined to provide any other information about the transaction.

Young’s attorneys did not immediately reply to calls for comment.

Young, dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, grinned as Henry praised the lawyers for their efforts before dismissing them.

The issue originates from Young’s employment as a security consultant, assisting firms and NGOs in evacuating individuals from Afghanistan after the Taliban quickly regained power following the chaotic US pullout.

In a report on The Lead, CNN said that “desperate Afghans” attempting to flee the country were being “exploited” with “exorbitant” and “impossible” evacuation expenses.

The segment then focused on Young, displaying his name and photo next to a chyron stating that evacuees faced a risky “black market.”

“The sum and substance of the segment states and implies that Young marketed evacuations directly to Afghan citizens, that he exploited Afghan citizens, and that he sold them illegal goods/services on a black market,” according to Young’s lawsuit.