Gene Hackman, 95 and Wife Betsy, 65 Found Dead in New Mexico Home

Police in New Mexico have announced the deaths of 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, 65-year-old Betsy Arakawa, at their Santa Fe home. Local reports revealed that the couple, along with their dog, was found deceased.

Gene

Hackman’s body was discovered in a room near the kitchen, while Arakawa, a classical pianist, was found in a bathroom. Investigators noted no visible injuries but described the deaths as “suspicious enough” to warrant further investigation. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Hackman’s three children from a previous marriage confirmed the tragic news in a statement to local media.

“Millions loved and admired him for his incredible work as an actor, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We are heartbroken and will miss him dearly,” said Elizabeth, Leslie, and Annie Hackman.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the residence on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park on February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Hackman, Arakawa, and their dog deceased.

No Signs of Foul Play

During a press briefing, Sheriff Adan Mendoza mentioned that it appeared they had been dead for “quite some time,” though he declined to estimate the timeline.

“There were no immediate signs of foul play, but we haven’t ruled it out,” Mendoza said. “We’re investigating thoroughly and keeping all possibilities open.”

A detective at the scene reported Arakawa’s body showed signs of decomposition, particularly in the hands and feet. Gene Hackman’s condition was described as being consistent with hers. Nearby, a portable heater was found close to Betsy’s head, suggesting it may have fallen if she collapsed.

Prescription medication and scattered pills were discovered on the bathroom counter near Betsy’s body. The couple’s German Shepherd was found dead in a nearby bathroom closet. Hackman wore grey tracksuit pants, a blue long-sleeved shirt, and brown slippers.

No signs of forced entry

Sunglasses and a walking cane were found next to him, leading investigators to believe he may have fallen suddenly. The open front door raised suspicions, prompting a detailed investigation. However, no signs of forced entry, theft, or disarray were observed inside the home.

Utility workers who inspected the property found no evidence of gas leaks, and the fire department ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning. Toxicology and carbon monoxide tests have been requested as part of the ongoing autopsy process.

Two maintenance workers at the scene told investigators they occasionally performed upkeep on the property but rarely interacted with the couple. Most communication reportedly occurred through phone or text, primarily with Betsy.

They stated their last contact with the pair was two weeks before the discovery.

In the 911 call obtained by the BBC, the caller can speak emotionally as they describe the scene. “No, they’re not moving,” the person said, repeatedly urging dispatchers to send help quickly.

The caller, who made the report while looking through a window, expressed disbelief and frustration.

Gene Hackman a Movie Legend

Gene Hackman, a revered actor whose career spanned over four decades, met Arakawa in the mid-1980s when she was working part-time at a California gym. He won two Academy Awards: Best Actor for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and Best Supporting Actor for portraying Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven (1992).

A late bloomer in Hollywood, Hackman’s breakthrough came in his 30s with a nomination for Bonnie and Clyde (1967), followed by another for I Never Sang for My Father (1970). He earned acclaim for roles in Mississippi Burning (1988), Superman (1978), and more than 100 other films. His last role was in Welcome to Mooseport (2004) before retiring to New Mexico for a quieter life.

Fans and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of the legendary actor and his wife, with many remembering Hackman’s immense contribution to film and his enduring legacy.

Related News: