Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued for Northern Thailand

CHIANG RAI — The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued warnings of heavy rain and possible flash floods, landslides, localised flooding and changes in the Mekong River’s water levels. The NWO expects heavy downpours in some areas.

The announcement comes after close coordination with several agencies, including the Meteorological Department, Hydro-Informatics Institute, Department of Water Resources, Department of Mineral Resources, Royal Irrigation Department, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand and Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Phasakorn Boonyalak, Director-General of the Department, stated that the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre is keeping a close watch on the weather and relevant risk factors. The National Water Resources Office has also issued an update, warning of heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas.

Together, these groups have analysed weather patterns and water conditions. Their joint assessment points to certain areas at increased risk of flash floods, runoff, landslides and flooding in urban communities where water drainage is often slow. There is also concern about fluctuating water levels in the Mekong River. These risks are expected between 7 and 12 July 2025.

High Risk Areas

At-risk areas include parts of the North, particularly Chiang Rai province. Districts under close watch are Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Sai, Phaya Mengrai, Wiang Chai, Thoeng, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen and Chiang Saen, as well as other nearby provinces.

There is a real threat of water levels rising quickly, causing rivers to overflow and lowland flooding near main rivers and tributaries of the Ing River, especially in Chiang Kham, Thoeng, Phaya Mengrai, Khun Tan and Chiang Khong districts. In Mae Sai district, the Sai River is being closely monitored.

Changes in the Mekong’s water levels are likely because of rain in Laos, which could keep river levels climbing. With this in mind, the DDPM calls on all relevant authorities to keep a close eye on weather conditions and water levels, especially in places with heavy rainfall, areas with a history of flooding and locations where water often pools after storms.

Local agencies should check, repair and reinforce embankments along rivers and clear any debris blocking water flow. They must also review their water management plans for reservoirs of all sizes, as well as for rivers, dams and sluice gates, making sure water is managed well from upstream to downstream.

Preparation is essential. Teams, machinery and tools should be ready, along with backup communications, to offer help quickly if water levels rise. Keep residents updated on the latest water situation and give warnings so people in risk areas can move belongings to higher ground or evacuate promptly if needed. Staying aware and ready can limit damage and help keep communities safe during this period of heavy rain.

Heavy Rain Emergency Response

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre urges northern provinces and regional disaster offices in these high-risk areas to get ready for heavy rain and possible flooding. This includes keeping a close watch on weather updates, rainfall and water levels, especially where rain has built up quickly or flooding is frequent.

Teams are actively checking and fixing flood defences and clearing blockages in waterways. Water management plans should cover the whole system from upstream to downstream, and at natural attractions like waterfalls and caves, if there’s any risk, warnings must be put up and the area closed off right away, with staff monitoring around the clock.

Emergency machinery and rapid response teams should be ready to help straight away if a crisis happens. Local offices should keep residents informed with the latest weather updates and warnings, so everyone knows what to do and can stay safe.

People in at-risk areas should keep up to date with the latest weather news and official updates. Prepare for possible emergencies by following advice from local authorities.

For updates and alerts, use the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” app, available on iOS and Android, or follow the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Facebook and X (@DDPMNews).

If you need help, contact the disaster helpline via Line ID @1784DDPM, add “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” as a friend, or call the safety hotline 1784 at any time. Help will be coordinated as quickly as possible.

