Research Teams Monitor Water Levels in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Science, Research and Innovation Fund is supporting targeted projects focused on stable water management to prevent both floods and droughts. Researchers are closely monitoring water conditions in Chiang Rai and Nan, updating local authorities and disaster subcommittees as needed.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong attended a meeting at the Smart Water Operations Centre to review flood preparation during the rainy season. Dr Angkura Wongtrakoon from Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna leads a research project on flood warning systems and prevention in urban Chiang Rai.

Supported by the Science, Research and Innovation Fund, the team has studied the effects of the recent monsoon. Heavy and continuous rain at the end of June affected 4,405 households and damaged 500 rai of rice fields and several buildings.

The research team reported their findings to the national disaster management subcommittee in early July. They highlighted the need for efficient flood warning systems and prevention plans at all levels, from policy to local Chiang Rai communities, with universities helping guide each river basin.

Ongoing Flood Monitoring

Working with local agencies and networks from seven upstream communities along the Kok River, the researchers set up water level benchmarks at key locations for ongoing flood monitoring. They also provide daily information to local water management centres and share updates on dedicated Facebook pages and a warning network website for the upper Mekong region.

The team is also working with the Upper Northern Hydrology Centre to track water levels at key monitoring stations in Chiang Rai every hour, helping residents stay informed and confident about their safety.

Dr Winai Kaewlamun from Chulalongkorn University’s Nan campus shared that Nan is another priority area for the government’s water monitoring efforts. The province uses the Sing Command system, coordinated by the provincial irrigation office and the local research team.

This group provides daily analysis and forecasts, helping the province plan, issue alerts and report to authorities. The team also works with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, which already has measures in place.

Risk Predictions

Researchers are currently helping the Nan irrigation office collect data for rainfall and flood modelling. Dr Winai reported to the provincial governor that they use meteorological and satellite data to predict rainfall three days ahead.

They translate technical findings into plain language so everyone can understand. While they’re developing flood prediction models, they still need higher-resolution digital elevation data, which they will request from the Hydro-Informatics Institute.

Presently, the Institute offers maps predicting risks from three days of rain and highlights special flood-risk areas for each subdistrict up to 48 hours in advance, available on the Thaiwater website and app. Nan currently has six key flood watchpoints across four districts: Chaloem Phra Kiat, Chiang Klang, Bo Kluea and Pua.

The stable water project encourages university research networks in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen and Chaiyaphum to collaborate with local teams to improve area-specific warning systems, detailed flood risk maps and practical action plans for cities.

The project promotes participation, uses survey technology and flood simulation, and installs modern equipment like IoT sensors and automated systems. These steps aim to make flood management quicker, more reliable and widely accepted by stakeholders, according to project director Dr Sujarit Khunthanakulwong.

