Woman Who Hanged Herself Over Loan Sharks Come Back to Life

CHONBURI – Emergency responders in Sattahip, Chon Buri, were left in disbelief when a 49-year-old woman who had tried to end her life due to loan sharks regained consciousness just as her body was being prepared for transport on Saturday.

Police, led by Pol Capt Boonsong Yingyong from Phlu Taluang police station, received a call about a possible suicide around 9 am. Upon reaching the home in Tambon Phlu Taluang, they found the woman hanging from a door frame, not breathing or responding.

Her 15-year-old son, who is autistic, was nearby, visibly distressed and crying.

Neighbours shared with police that the woman worked as a vendor and lived alone with her son. She had acted as a guarantor for a friend’s loan from an informal lender. Once her friend defaulted and disappeared, the loan sharks shifted their focus to her.

Trying to raise her son with very little income made it impossible for her to pay back the debt to the loan sharks, neighbours explained. The constant pressure and harassment caused her stress to reach breaking point.

Police spent over an hour examining the scene. While rescue workers were getting ready to move her to the hospital, the woman suddenly woke up and started to respond. The team, shocked but relieved, gave first aid and took her to Sattahip Km 10 Hospital.

As she was taken away, neighbours who had gathered encouraged her and offered support. The sudden recovery left everyone present stunned, with many calling it nothing short of a miracle.

Loan Sharks in Thailand

Illegal lending remains a serious issue in Thailand, fuelled by financial hardship, lack of access to banks, and weak regulation. These lenders often target people with low incomes, offering easy loans but charging interest rates that can be as high as 304% to 730% per year, far above the 15% legal cap set by Thai law.

To collect debts, these lenders often use threats, violence, or public shaming. Cases of property damage, assault, and even suicide have been linked to their tactics.

Thailand’s high household debt, which is more than 80% of its GDP, and a Gini index of 90.2 points to severe income gaps. Many people who don’t qualify for bank loans turn to illegal lenders to make ends meet.

Authorities have taken steps to address this. Since 2018, they have returned billions in assets to victims, set up the Centre for Countering Abuse by Loan Sharks in 2020, and introduced debt relief initiatives.

The government named illegal lending a national concern in 2023, comparing it to “modern-day slavery.” They now run mediation centres and hotlines (1567, 1599, 1111) for those affected.

Police crackdowns have led to hundreds of arrests and asset seizures, though there are still issues with limited resources and some reports of police involvement.

Anyone struggling with informal debt can visit the Bank of Thailand’s website for advice on how to move loans into the formal system. It’s important not to make payments without legal guidance and to report threats to the police, though results may differ.

