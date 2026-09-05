How to Extend Your 30-Day Thai Visa in Chiang Rai

Your 30-day stay in Thailand is about to expire, and you want more time in Chiang Rai without crossing the border. You may be able to request a one-time 30-day extension, but a 30-day visa-exempt entry and a tourist visa aren’t exactly the same. Both may qualify for an extension, subject to approval from an immigration officer.

The standard fee is usually 1,900 baht in cash. You’ll generally need Form TM.7, your passport, a 4×6 cm photo, copies of your passport and entry stamp, and proof of your Thai address. Immigration may also check your TM30 residence notification, so review the TM30 notification requirements in Chiang Rai before you go.

Chiang Rai’s main immigration office is in Mae Sai, and some services may be available at a Central Chiangrai service point. Queues, reservations, office procedures, and document requirements can change, so check the latest information before traveling. Immigration officers have final authority over each application; first, confirm where to apply and prepare your documents.

Key Takeaways

A 30-day visa-exempt entry or tourist visa may qualify for one 30-day extension, subject to immigration approval.

Apply before your permission-to-stay date expires, using Form TM.7, your passport, copies, and a 4×6 cm photo.

Budget 1,900 baht in cash for the standard extension fee. Review the Thai visa extension requirements first.

for the standard extension fee. Review the Thai visa extension requirements first. Chiang Rai applications may involve the Mae Sai office or a Central Chiangrai service point, so check the latest Chiang Rai Immigration office information.

Keep proof of your Thai address and current TM30 records available in case officers request them.

How to Extend Your 30-Day Thai Visa at Chiang Rai Immigration Office

Many travelers call this a 30-day visa extension, although the original stay may come from visa exemption or a tourist visa. In either case, you can usually request up to 30 additional days in Thailand. Approval is not automatic, and the immigration officer makes the final decision.

Who can usually apply for the extra 30 days?

Visitors admitted under Thailand’s visa-exemption scheme can generally apply, as can travelers holding a tourist visa or valid tourist permission. You must still have lawful status when you apply. The usual application uses Form TM.7, and the commonly reported fee is 1,900 baht in cash. Confirm the current amount and payment method with the office before you travel.

During the review, an officer may ask about your travel plans, accommodation, funds, and reason for staying longer. Your recent entry and exit history can also matter. Repeated tourist-pattern extensions, frequent border runs, or several short visits may receive closer scrutiny. A same-day exit and re-entry should not be treated as a guaranteed alternative, since admission remains subject to immigration rules and officer approval.

For local planning, check the latest Chiang Rai Immigration office wait times before choosing your visit date.

Apply before your permitted stay expires

Check the final date printed on your passport entry stamp or latest permission-to-stay stamp. That date controls how long you may remain in Thailand. It is more important than the expiration date on a visa sticker, which often only shows the period during which you can use the visa to enter.

Apply before the permitted-to-stay date, preferably with enough time for queues, public holidays, missing copies, or a required return visit. The Thai visa extension form guidance confirms that tourist visa and visa-exempt stays commonly use TM.7 for a 30-day extension.

Once the stamped date passes, you are overstaying. Filing an extension request afterward does not erase that overstay or guarantee approval. If your deadline has passed, contact immigration promptly and ask how to resolve the situation. You can also review the visa overstay rules in Chiang Rai before taking further action.

Prepare the Documents Chiang Rai Immigration Is Likely to Request

Chiang Rai Immigration may ask for more than the basic TM.7 form. Prepare a neat file before you leave, and make sure your name, passport number, dates, and address match across every document. The official Chiang Rai sources highlight residence notifications, but they do not publish one complete tourist-extension checklist for September 2026. Confirm the latest requirements with the office before your visit.

Passport, copies, photos, and the application form

Bring your original passport and photocopies of the identification page, visa or entry stamp, and current permitted-stay stamp. If your passport contains relevant arrival information or a departure card, copy that page too. Complete and sign Form TM.7, then attach a recent passport-size photo. The commonly reported photo size is 4 x 6 centimeters, although photo rules can vary.

Copies may need your signature, so sign each required page before submitting the application. Bring spare copies, an extra photo, and a pen. Form availability can differ by office, and a missing copy may send you looking for a shop outside the immigration building. General guidance on Thailand’s TM.7 extension form can help you prepare, but Chiang Rai officers have final authority.

Proof of address and the TM30 residence report

Your current Thai address matters because immigration needs to know where you are staying. Carry a hotel booking, rental agreement, house-owner letter, or other address evidence that shows the same details you provide on TM.7.

The accommodation provider or householder normally handles the TM30 notification. Still, ask whether the notification has been recorded, especially after moving between hotels, rentals, or private homes. Bring a TM30 receipt, screenshot, confirmation, or other supporting record if you have one. Chiang Rai Immigration specifically highlights the notification of residence form for house owners and heads of household, so don’t leave this check until your appointment.

Money, copies, and backup evidence that can prevent delays

Carry at least 1,900 baht in Thai cash for the reported extension fee, plus money for photographs or additional copies. Don’t assume card payment is available.

You can also bring accommodation details, onward travel information, a local contact number, and evidence that your visit remains temporary. These items don’t guarantee approval, but they can reduce delays when an officer needs clarification. Recheck every page before submitting it, because consistent information often prevents avoidable back-and-forth.

Choose the Right Chiang Rai Immigration Location and Plan Your Visit

Chiang Rai has a main immigration office in Mae Sai and a smaller service point in central Chiang Rai. Before traveling, confirm that the location you choose accepts tourist extension applications, because the two offices don’t offer every immigration service.

Which office should you use?

The primary office is Chiang Rai Immigration, at 117 Moo 10, Wiang Phang Kham, Paholyothin Road, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai 57130. Call 053-731-008, then ask for the foreigner-services section at extension 14. You can also check the official Chiang Rai Immigration contact page before leaving.

A secondary service point is located at Central Chiangrai, 99/9 Phaholyothin Road, Rob Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai. Look on the G floor, near the Passport Office and the parking-ramp entrance. Its listed phone number is 097-280-7338.

However, don’t assume the Central Chiangrai point can process your 30-day extension. Current information identifies it mainly for limited services, such as 90-day reporting. Ask directly whether it accepts your exact tourist extension application, required documents, and payment before making the trip. The offices are not interchangeable, and arriving at the wrong location could cost you a full day.

When to go for a smoother visit

Plan your visit on a weekday morning, several days before your permission-to-stay date expires. Early arrival may give you more time to register, fix missing copies, or answer questions, but it doesn’t guarantee a short wait. Avoid Thai public holidays and periods when many travelers are renewing their status.

Published hours are generally Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Central Chiangrai point shows a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., and public holidays can bring full-day closures. Check the office’s current instructions by phone or on its official website before traveling, especially if you’re going from central Chiang Rai to Mae Sai.

For practical queue planning, review Chiang Rai Immigration line information before choosing your date.

What Happens on Extension Day, From Queue Number to New Stamp

Extension day follows a simple order, although queue systems and counter procedures can differ between the Mae Sai office and any Chiang Rai service point. Bring your passport, completed TM.7, signed copies, photo, address evidence, and cash. Arrive early, then ask reception where tourist extension applications begin.

Submit the application and answer the officer’s questions

Reception staff may check your passport and entry record before giving you a queue number. Wait until your number appears or your name is called, then submit the TM.7 form, passport copies, photo, and supporting documents at the assigned counter.

The officer may ask where you are staying, why you want more time, and what you plan to do next. Keep your answers short, truthful, and consistent. Your accommodation details should match the address on your form and the available TM30 information.

If something is missing or unclear, the officer may ask you to correct the form, provide another copy, attach an extra photo, or show supporting evidence. Follow the instruction before leaving the counter, because a small paperwork issue can delay the application.

Pay the fee and wait for the decision

The commonly reported extension fee is 1,900 baht, usually paid in Thai cash. Some travelers report that immigration offices don’t accept cards, so carry the exact amount plus a little extra for copies or photographs. If staff issue a receipt, keep it with your documents. A tourist visa extension process guide also identifies 1,900 baht as the usual in-person fee.

Payment does not mean approval. The officer still has to review your application and decide whether to grant the extension. Immigration may keep your passport while processing it. Depending on the queue and office workload, you may wait there or receive instructions to return later.

Check the new stamp before leaving the office

When staff return your passport, check the new permitted-to-stay date immediately. Confirm your name, passport number, and any handwritten notes, then make sure the stamp is clear and readable.

If you see an error, ask about it before leaving. The extension date controls your lawful stay, so photograph the completed stamp and keep your receipt, forms, and other documents together.

Avoid Overstay Problems and Know What to Do After Approval

An approved extension gives you a new permitted-stay date, not unlimited flexibility. Before leaving the immigration office, check the stamp carefully and plan your departure or next immigration step around that date.

Do not confuse a visa extension with 90-day reporting

A visa or stay extension asks immigration for more lawful time in Thailand. By contrast, 90-day reporting is an address-reporting duty for eligible long-term foreign residents. Filing a TM.47 report does not extend your visa or permission to stay. Thailand’s Immigration Bureau states that 90-day notification is not equivalent to a visa extension.

A short tourist stay does not automatically create a 90-day reporting requirement. Follow the rule that matches your immigration status, rather than filing the wrong service. If you later move onto a status that requires address reporting, keep that deadline separate from your permission-to-stay date. See the 90-day reporting guide for Chiang Rai for local options and deadlines.

If the application is refused or the date is already expired

If an officer refuses your extension, ask which departure date applies and what you must do next. Don’t assume that submitting an application gives you extra time. Once your permitted stay expires, an overstay can bring a fine of 500 baht per day, up to 20,000 baht, along with more serious immigration consequences. Review the Thailand overstay penalties before making travel arrangements.

Anyone with a prior overstay, lost passport, unusual entry record, or complicated visa history should speak with immigration officials promptly. A qualified immigration professional can also help explain the available options. Do not wait until airport departure if your situation needs clarification.

Plan ahead if you need more than one extension

A 30-day extension is a short-term solution, not a long-term immigration plan. Current local reporting describes tighter scrutiny of repeated tourist-pattern extensions. Some reports say a later request after a 30-day entry may be limited to seven days, with a reported maximum of 67 days on that original visit. Treat those figures as policy points to verify with Chiang Rai Immigration, not as a guaranteed entitlement.

If you need longer residence, choose the visa or immigration category that fits your purpose. Repeated border runs and back-to-back tourist stays can attract questions, and each entry remains subject to approval.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers cover common concerns that can affect your application, especially when your deadline is close or your plans change.

Can I extend a 30-day visa exemption in Chiang Rai?

Many visitors admitted under Thailand’s 30-day visa exemption can request a stay extension at immigration, usually for up to 30 additional days. Approval depends on your immigration record, documents, and the rules in effect when you apply. The officer reviewing your case has the final decision.

How much does a Thailand tourist stay extension cost?

The commonly reported fee is 1,900 baht for a tourist stay extension. Bring Thai cash unless the office confirms another payment method. The U.S. Embassy’s Thailand visa guidance also identifies the 1,900-baht fee and a possible extension of up to 30 days.

Can I apply at the Central Chiangrai service point?

Central Chiangrai is listed as a city service point, but its services may not match those offered by the main Mae Sai immigration office. Call 097-280-7338 before visiting and ask whether staff accept your exact application. You can also check the current Chiang Rai Immigration office information before traveling.

Do I need a TM30 for a stay extension?

Chiang Rai Immigration highlights the TM30 residence notification, so make sure your current Thai address has been reported. A hotel, landlord, householder, or accommodation provider often handles the notification. Bring proof of the report if you have it, or ask the office which evidence it currently accepts.

Can I extend my stay after the expiration date?

Apply before the permitted-to-stay date in your passport. Once an overstay begins, fines and other immigration consequences may apply, and a later extension request doesn’t automatically erase the violation. If your date has passed, contact immigration promptly and ask how to resolve your status.

What if I need to stay in Thailand longer than the extension allows?

Repeated tourist extensions and border runs may receive closer review, especially when your travel history shows frequent short-term entries. Discuss a suitable visa or immigration category with Chiang Rai Immigration before your current permission ends. If you need a longer stay for a specific purpose, review options such as a tourist-to-Non-O visa change instead of relying on repeated short-term entries.