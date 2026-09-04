Man Consumed With Jealousy Rams Motorcycle, Killing Ex and Partner

BANGKOK – A tragic case of domestic violence turned into a deadly road chase early Thursday morning in Bangkok. A 28-year-old former rescue volunteer used his pickup truck to hunt down his ex-girlfriend on a motorcycle. He chased her motorcycle before violently ramming into it on Ratchadaphisek Road.

The brutal collision instantly killed the 24-year-old woman and her new 45-year-old boyfriend. The attacker also suffered severe injuries during the crash and is now under police watch. Local authorities are calling this a targeted act of extreme jealousy and revenge.

Key Takeaways:

A former rescue worker chased and killed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner with his truck.

The attacker had a known history of violence, leading the victim to file prior police reports.

Police unexpectedly discovered illegal narcotics hidden inside the victims’ crushed motorcycle at the crime scene.

According to police, the victim, identified as Ms. Narissa, had recently ended her relationship with the suspect. The man, identified only as Mr. Songphon, had dated her for about one year. They broke up two months ago because Songphon was severely and physically abusive toward her.

Despite their separation, the former volunteer absolutely refused to leave his ex-girlfriend alone in peace. He constantly sent her threatening messages and swore he would get his revenge soon. Narissa was so scared that she even filed a formal complaint at the Pracha Chuen Police Station. Sadly, the standard police report could not protect her from his explosive anger.

The fatal events began when Narissa’s new partner, Mr. Jettaphon, picked her up on his motorcycle. They were near Wat Liab Rat Bamrung, completely unaware that Songphon was secretly watching them. The angry ex-boyfriend was hiding nearby in his white pickup truck, waiting to strike.

When Songphon saw the couple ride away together, he started his engine and sped after them. He aggressively chased their black Honda PCX through the dark city streets. Witnesses claim the suspect even turned on his emergency rescue sirens to force his way through traffic.

A Deadly High-Speed Pursuit Through Bangkok

The terrifying high-speed chase reached a tragic end near the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School. At a U-turn point, Songphon pressed the gas pedal and smashed his truck directly into the motorcycle. The impact was incredibly forceful, instantly crushing the bike and throwing both riders onto the pavement.

First responders from local emergency services arrived quickly, but it was unfortunately too late. Both Jettaphon and Narissa suffered massive, fatal injuries and died immediately at the bloody scene. The front end of the attacker’s pickup truck was destroyed by the violent crash.

Police Major Peerapat Samritdeengam led the initial investigation at the shocking accident site. As officers documented the wreckage, they found a very surprising clue hidden inside the crushed motorcycle. Under the seat, investigators discovered a stash of illegal narcotics wrapped tightly in plastic bags.

The police officially recorded finding one bag of methamphetamine pills, known locally as yaba. They also seized two separate ziplock bags containing crystal meth, or “ice,” from the bike. Authorities have safely collected these drugs as evidence for further investigation into the victims’ background.

The Aftermath and Criminal Investigation

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital for a full medical autopsy. Rescue workers transported the severely injured attacker to Kasemrad Pracha Chuen Hospital for urgent emergency care. Police officers are closely guarding his hospital room, ready to officially charge him with double murder.

This heartbreaking story highlights the dangerous reality of domestic abuse and persistent stalking behavior. It shows how unchecked anger and toxic jealousy can quickly escalate into a fatal public disaster. Local communities are now strongly calling for better legal protection for victims of domestic threats.

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