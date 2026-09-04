Crime

Man Consumed With Jealousy Rams Motorcycle, Killing Ex and Partner

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Man Consumed With Jealousy Rams Motorcycle, Killing Ex and Partner

BANGKOK – A tragic case of domestic violence turned into a deadly road chase early Thursday morning in Bangkok. A 28-year-old former rescue volunteer used his pickup truck to hunt down his ex-girlfriend on a motorcycle. He chased her motorcycle before violently ramming into it on Ratchadaphisek Road.

The brutal collision instantly killed the 24-year-old woman and her new 45-year-old boyfriend. The attacker also suffered severe injuries during the crash and is now under police watch. Local authorities are calling this a targeted act of extreme jealousy and revenge.

Key Takeaways:

  • A former rescue worker chased and killed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner with his truck.
  • The attacker had a known history of violence, leading the victim to file prior police reports.
  • Police unexpectedly discovered illegal narcotics hidden inside the victims’ crushed motorcycle at the crime scene.

According to police, the victim, identified as Ms. Narissa, had recently ended her relationship with the suspect. The man, identified only as Mr. Songphon, had dated her for about one year. They broke up two months ago because Songphon was severely and physically abusive toward her.

Despite their separation, the former volunteer absolutely refused to leave his ex-girlfriend alone in peace. He constantly sent her threatening messages and swore he would get his revenge soon. Narissa was so scared that she even filed a formal complaint at the Pracha Chuen Police Station. Sadly, the standard police report could not protect her from his explosive anger.

The fatal events began when Narissa’s new partner, Mr. Jettaphon, picked her up on his motorcycle. They were near Wat Liab Rat Bamrung, completely unaware that Songphon was secretly watching them. The angry ex-boyfriend was hiding nearby in his white pickup truck, waiting to strike.

When Songphon saw the couple ride away together, he started his engine and sped after them. He aggressively chased their black Honda PCX through the dark city streets. Witnesses claim the suspect even turned on his emergency rescue sirens to force his way through traffic.

Man Consumed With Jealousy Rams Motorcycle, Killing Ex and Partner

A Deadly High-Speed Pursuit Through Bangkok

The terrifying high-speed chase reached a tragic end near the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School. At a U-turn point, Songphon pressed the gas pedal and smashed his truck directly into the motorcycle. The impact was incredibly forceful, instantly crushing the bike and throwing both riders onto the pavement.

First responders from local emergency services arrived quickly, but it was unfortunately too late. Both Jettaphon and Narissa suffered massive, fatal injuries and died immediately at the bloody scene. The front end of the attacker’s pickup truck was destroyed by the violent crash.

Police Major Peerapat Samritdeengam led the initial investigation at the shocking accident site. As officers documented the wreckage, they found a very surprising clue hidden inside the crushed motorcycle. Under the seat, investigators discovered a stash of illegal narcotics wrapped tightly in plastic bags.

The police officially recorded finding one bag of methamphetamine pills, known locally as yaba. They also seized two separate ziplock bags containing crystal meth, or “ice,” from the bike. Authorities have safely collected these drugs as evidence for further investigation into the victims’ background.

Man Consumed With Jealousy Rams Motorcycle, Killing Ex and Partner

The Aftermath and Criminal Investigation

Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims were sent to Phramongkutklao Hospital for a full medical autopsy. Rescue workers transported the severely injured attacker to Kasemrad Pracha Chuen Hospital for urgent emergency care. Police officers are closely guarding his hospital room, ready to officially charge him with double murder.

This heartbreaking story highlights the dangerous reality of domestic abuse and persistent stalking behavior. It shows how unchecked anger and toxic jealousy can quickly escalate into a fatal public disaster. Local communities are now strongly calling for better legal protection for victims of domestic threats.

Trending News:

Motorcycle Accident Lawyer: When to Hire One and What to Expect

Drunk Driver Runs Over Motorcycle, Claiming the Life of 14-Year-Old Girl

 

CIB Police Arrest State Officials Selling Thai Nationality to Chinese
Call Center Scams Reamerging in Thailand Despite Crackdowns
Chinese Executive Linked to Collapsed Building in Bangkok Arrested
Chinese Online Gambling Kingpin Arrested in Pattaya, Thailand
Chiang Rai Police Arrest Drug Runner at Big-C With 8 Million Meth Pills
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Buying CPAP Supplies and Oxygen Tanks in Chiang Rai Buying CPAP Supplies and Oxygen Tanks in Chiang Rai
Next Article Flying Drones in Chiang Rai Flying Drones in Chiang Rai: Rules and Regulations
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Thailand Eases Foreign Business Rules to Spur Investment
Thailand Eases Foreign Business Rules to Spur Investment
Business
China's Boarding of Japanese Vessel Sparks Diplomatic Outrage
China’s Boarding of Japanese Vessel Sparks Diplomatic Outrage
News Asia
China’s Multipolar Push Hits a Wall
China’s Multipolar Push Hits a Wall: Debt, Disasters, and a European Trade Reckoning
China
China Pivots to Green Tech
China Pivots to Green Tech to Save its Struggling Economy
China
Singapore Leads the Web3 Regional Blockchain Ecosystem
Singapore Continues to Leads the Regional Blockchain Ecosystem
Finance
Thailand's Lawmakers Reject Senate's Clean Air Bill Changes
Thailand’s Lawmakers Reject Senate’s Clean Air Bill Changes
Environment
Bringing Prescription Medication Through Bangkok Airport Customs
Bringing Prescription Medication Through Bangkok Airport Customs
Travel Guide
Flying Drones in Chiang Rai
Flying Drones in Chiang Rai: Rules and Regulations
Expat Life & Living
Buying CPAP Supplies and Oxygen Tanks in Chiang Rai
Buying CPAP Supplies and Oxygen Tanks in Chiang Rai
Health
Hiring a Live-In Nanny in Chiang Rai
Hiring a Live-In Nanny in Chiang Rai: A Family Guide
Expat Life & Living

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google