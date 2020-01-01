Pope Francis Apologizes for Angrily Slapping Woman’s Hand

Connect with us

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said "so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added "I say 'excuse me' for the bad example" he gave in the incident Tuesday.

Pope Francis has apologized for slapping the hand of an Asian woman who grabbed him and yanked him toward her. Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman and hitting her hand.

In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis lost his patience with an Asian woman while he greeting well wishers. Thousand’s of well wishers were in Vatagan square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand. She pulled him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.” He then added “I say ‘excuse me’ for the bad example” he gave in the incident Tuesday.

