Man Captured on CCTV Contaminating a Elevator with Sweat and Saliva

A man in Bangkok is being sought after being captured on CCTV camera deliberately contaminated an elevator with his saliva. Bangkok Mass Transit System BTS staff stated the incident was captured on CCTV at 5.23am Friday.

CCTV camera footage showed the man with a shaved head and wearing a jersey and shorts in the lift. He touched his tongue, then smeared the surface and handrails inside. He then touched his groin and again smeared the interior of the elevator including the buttons.

“We sprayed disinfectant inside the lift and nearby areas immediately after the incident,” BTS staff reported.

The station chief also ordered staff to immediately clean and sanitize the surfaces and the station. BTS has also filed a complaint with the local police station. It has also ordered Security guards and BTS staff have been told to intensify security measures to prevent a recurrence.

Passengers are also being asked to help the company keep a lookout for such behavior.

The BTS has been cleaning its stations and trains more frequently, following the rapid spread of Covid-19. The number of infected people across the country yesterday stood at 322.

BTS Staff Disinfect Station every hour

All public touch points, including lift consoles and escalator handrails, were wiped down and cleaned every hour, the company said.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, said police were hunting the man who’s face was clearly seen in the CCTV camera footage. He looked directly at the CCTV camera at one point, Pol Col Krisana said.

If he was infected with covid-19, he could be liable to a jail term up to a year and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht for spreading a dangerous communicable disease in violation to an order of disease control authority, he said.

The BTS scare came just a day after a Chinese traveller on an inter-provincial bus caused panic among passengers when she spat on the bus. The 33-year-old woman reportedly dropped her chewing gum on the floor and “spat into a tissue and dropped it” before changing seats.

Officials were called to speak to her after arriving at Saraburi bus terminal. However she walked away before turning up later at Hua Lamphong railway station. She was taken by police to Siriraj Hospital for a Covid-19 test.

At the hospital, the woman reportedly became uncooperative and highly agitated, causing a doctor to sedate her.

The hospital finally managed to test her for Covid-19 which came up negative, Siriraj Hospital’s director Dr Wisit Wamwanit told the Bangkok Post yesterday.

Man Captured on CCTV Camera Contaminating an Elevator