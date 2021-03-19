Visiting Thailand after the Pandemic: Where to Go and What to See

If you’re planning to visit Thailand after the pandemic, there are a few things you should cross off your ‘To Do’ list while you’re there. Whether you’re a fan of big cities and busy streets, or you just want to relax by the beach with a fancy cocktail in your hand, Thailand has it all!

This guide will go through the places and activities that are a must when it comes to what you should visit and what to do while visiting this flavorful country.

Bangkok

It is only appropriate to start with the capital, Bangkok. Being the largest city in Thailand, Bangkok managed to keep all of its historical values intact, while also allowing modern times to sprinkle some architectural wonders all around the city – yes, I’m talking about the numerous and impressive skyscrapers spread all around.

Surely one day around town will not be enough for you to visit everything, so make sure you plan your trip in such a way that you spend at least a few days in the capital.

Floating Markets are a big thing here. They are specific to Southeast Asia, so if you’ve never been around, you’ll be surprised by this concept. Just as their name suggests, they are basically markets on water. Filled with the freshest and most colorful fruit and vegetables you’ve ever seen, this special market filled with tiny boats is really a unique sight to see!

According to Google, the most common floating markets in Bangkok are Damnoen Saduak, Amphawa Market and Taling Chan.

Temples are also a huge thing here. There are hundreds of majestic temples that you can visit during your stay.

Wat Phra Kawe, Wat Pho, Wat Arun are just a few of the most impressive and recognizable ones. However, make sure you check the dress code before you go, if you’re not familiar with it.

Wat Pho, for example, is the home of a very special Buddha statue. This one is a golden statue of Buddha laying down, a very impressive 15 meters tall and 46 meters long monument.

Wat Mahathat’s Buddha Head

A few miles away from the capital, Ayutthaya is located. This was the capital of the Kingdom of Siam, and tourists also choose to spend one or two days visiting it, as it does offer a large variety of sights to see.

One of the most famous landmarks here is represented by a Buddha statue, but this one is located in a rather unusual spot – the statue of Buddha’s head is placed in between the roots of a banyan tree! This is one of the most well-known places around Bangkok, too.

Gulf of Thailand

If you count amongst the adventurous ones out there, the Gulf of Thailand is the place for you. This is the home of the most exotic islands in Thailand. Some of the most famous ones to visit are Ko Pha-Ngan, Ko Samui, Ko Chang and Ko Mak.

The most common method to visit the islands is by going on a guided tour, and the prices are very convenient.

You can even take the kayak and navigate in between islands if you feel up to it!

Diving

You’ve never actually visited Thailand until you take a tour of the breathtaking underwater habitat. Diving is really cheap, you can find more than plenty of courses and instructors, and the views are really nothing like you’ve ever seen before.

The places that are known as the best ones to go diving include Koh Tao, Phi Phi, and Krabi. These are not only seen as the most spectacular diving spots from Thailand, but from the entire world.

So, if you’re not afraid of deep waters, grab your scuba costume and jump right in!

Beaches

If diving is not really your cup of tea, you’ll still get to enjoy Thailand’s deep blue waters. You’ll be glad to hear that Thailand is the home of the most exotic looking beaches in the world.

The crystal blue water and a fine, almost immaculate looking sand will have you spend the entire day relaxing by a palm tree, drinking Pina Coladas straight from raw coconuts.

The most impressive beaches here include Kata Beach (Phuket), Phra Nang Beach (Krabi) and Phi Phi Don (Koh Phi Phi).

So, no matter what your plans end up being, make sure you spend enough time to do most of the things from this list, you won’t regret it!

