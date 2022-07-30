6 Top Reasons Why You Should Visit Bangkok

There are several reasons to visit Bangkok. This city is the largest in the country, and many people come to this fascinating place for various reasons.

This article describes the Grand Palace, the Wat Arun Temple, and the Wat Phra Kaew complex. You will also learn about the city’s floating markets. Be sure to take the time to explore the city.

1. Wat Arun temple

If you want to get a sense of the city’s ancient past, visiting the Wat Arun temple in Bangkok is a must. Located on the bank of the Chao Phraya River, the temple is one of Thailand’s most iconic buildings.

Known as one of the city’s landmarks, Wat Arun is home to the four guardians of the temple: a white figure named Sahassa Deja, a green figure named Thotsakan, and a bronze statue of a Buddha.

The temple complex is considered the holiest part of Bangkok. The marble-clad courtyard and beautiful corridors lined with Buddha statues make for fantastic photo opportunities.

Chinese stone sculptures depicting mystical figures adorn the temple walls in Bangkok. While visiting Wat Arun, be sure to arrive early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds. You will also want to bring along some small notes with you.

2. Floating markets in Bangkok

There are several reasons to visit Bangkok’s floating markets. While many of the larger markets are bustling and full of people, a few are more laid-back and secluded. While you can find some delicious local fare, visiting the smaller, less-touristy floating markets is the real fun.

In particular, you should check out Bang Nam Pheung, which is renowned for its delicious Thai food. You’ll be able to order food from boats that float around the market, so don’t forget to bring an empty stomach.

3. Grand Palace in Bangkok

Located at the city’s heart, the Grand Palace is a must-see attraction for any visitor to Bangkok. Built in 1882, it is Thailand’s finest art gallery. Its layout is reminiscent of the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya.

The palaces of the former capital are designed in the same style as the Grand Palace. The outer ring contains public offices, while the inner circle houses private areas.

When visiting the Grand Palace, make sure to wear closed-toed shoes. Although it is advisable to wear closed-toed shoes, many tourists wore flip-flops inside the palace grounds. However, trainers and other inexpensive shoes are fine to wear inside.

Visitors are required to remove their shoes before entering the buildings within the complex. Luckily, there have been few cases of shoes going missing from visitors.

4. Wat Pho

If you are visiting Bangkok, you should visit Wat Pho. The temple complex is huge and has many nooks and crannies to explore.

It was originally built around 250 years ago but was only restored in 1982. Despite its ancient heritage, this temple has been well-maintained and is a worthwhile visit. You can find the temple entrance ticket for just 200 baht.

The Temple of the Reclining Buddha is the highlight of the Wat Pho complex. This 45-meter-tall structure features dozens of giant statues that arrived in Thailand as ballast aboard Chinese junks.

The Rock Giants, which are carved in the shape of Chinese characters, guard the temple’s courtyards and entrances. The Lan Than giants, meanwhile, are more realistic, with straw hats and trimmed mustaches.

It covers about eight hectares, with monastic facilities and major tourist sites on one side. Within the temple, the compound is two Thai massage pavilions and a separate training facility outside.

While most visitors in Bangkok visit the temple to get a massage, you can book a temple massage at Wat Pho. Compared to beach massages, temple massages at Wat Pho are considerably more expensive than on the beaches. A one-hour temple massage costs 600 Baht.

5. Wat Saket

Be sure to visit the Buddhist temple of Wat Saket, also known as the Golden Mountain, if you are in Bangkok. This temple dates back to the Ayutthaya era and is one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Located on the top of a hill, the temple offers a panoramic view of the city below, and the 318-step staircase up the mountain will reward you with breathtaking views of the city. The temple’s many mystical statues and bells give Wat Sakat its unique aura.

The golden mountain itself is a beautiful structure that is worth a visit. The temple’s chedi is covered in bright red cloth and attracts many pilgrims during the festival of Loy Krathong.

Visitors can participate in the festival, which starts in November when a candlelit procession goes up the mountain to honour the sacred relic of the temple.

The event is a great opportunity to take in the local community’s culture and witness a temple festival in action. Wat Saket and the Golden Mount are open daily from 9 am to 7 pm. Entrance to the temple and the chedi is free, but admission to the hill is 50 Baht.

6. Temple of the Golden Buddha

If you’re wondering what to see in Bangkok, the Temple of the Golden Buddha is one of the top attractions. This landmark is an excellent example of Thai culture, and its rich history will keep you captivated by its many facets.

The temple was built to honour a famous Buddha, who is believed to have appeared in the early 10th century. Its golden surface is a source of fascination and draws many people to visit the site.

To better understand this Buddhist temple, you must head to Chinatown. The Wat Traimit temple is the home to the world’s largest solid gold Buddha, which is 5.5 tonnes and 3 meters high.

The Golden Buddha was originally covered in stucco to hide its gold appearance. However, the stucco was chipped off during its recent move, revealing the gold underneath.

Author Bio:

Oscar Mitchall is a professional writer at essaywriter.nyc. and he provides help on any topic and shares his inspiration with students. He is always happy to share his insights with a wide audience, so don’t miss the chance to expand your horizons.