The Best Hiking Trails in Thailand for 2022

While you’re on your vacation, you’ll probably be wondering where to find the best hiking trails in Thailand. There are many beautiful hiking trails throughout the country, but which are the most scenic?

Wat Pha Lat

The most scenic hikes in Thailand include Wat Pha Lat and the Monk’s Trail. If you plan to visit Wat Pha Lat, you will want to start at DCondo, near the Suthep Road intersection. The trail begins a little over 250 meters from the intersection. Once you’ve reached the trailhead, follow the green map to the top of the mountain to see the famous temple.

This trail begins behind Chiang Mai University and goes to a nearby temple. A red songtaew, a local transport vehicle with two parallel benches, takes you to the trailhead. Once you get off the songtaew, you’ll need to walk about half kilometres to the trailhead.

Wat Prathat Doi Suthep

The Doi Pui trail is a popular hike in Krabi, Thailand. You can start the hike near the top of the mountain, where you’ll find a village called Doi Pui. The road is a one-lane affair, but you can negotiate it if you know how to drive. You’ll also want to rent a motorbike if you don’t have one. This hike is moderate, but the road is steep and exposed tree roots are to contend with.

The hike begins at Bang Kachao Pier and winds through a verdant landscape and waterways. You’ll find plenty of plant life as you hike through the jungle. Although you won’t experience any muddy trails or uphill climbs, you’ll still experience a unique aspect of Bangkok. There are two options for this hike, so choose one that suits your preferences.

Doi Chang Cliffs

The Doi Chang Cliffs trekking trail is not as popular as the other hiking trails in Thailand, but it is still one of the most beautiful and challenging hikes you can take. You will begin by riding a motorbike uphill to the trailhead. Make sure to reserve a parking space before your trip.

Doi Chang is home to the Chinese Haw, Hmong, and Yao. There are numerous viewpoints to choose from, including the Chinese Pavilion and the Sea Mist 103. If you plan to hike the entire trail, bring enough water to last you all day.

Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail

The Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail in Thailand is a wonderful guided nature hike that takes you through lush forests, past a waterfall, and along scenic views. You can take some hiking paths independently, too, but this is a must-see if you love the outdoors. In addition to hiking trails, you can also find camping sites here.

The Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail is located near kilometre 42 of the road to the summit. It is designed as an educational nature trail, with signage in English and Thai. The trail is 2.78 km long and is lined with beautiful forests. Regardless of your fitness level, the Kew Mae Pan Nature Trail is worth the visit.

Ramkhamhaeng National Park

There are many ways to hike in Thailand, but if you want to explore the national park’s natural beauty, you’ll need to know about the best trails. This article will show you how to make the most of your time hiking in Ramkhamhaeng National Park. You’ll have an incredible experience hiking through this stunning park by following these tips. Here’s how to get there:

The first trail is the Rainbow Waterfall, where you’ll find Namtok Sai Rung, Lam Klaew Waterfall, and Hin Rang Waterfall. Next, you’ll be able to explore a beautiful nature trail that goes through a dry, evergreen forest, soil stratum, and more. The trail is approximately three kilometres long and easy to complete in a day.

Some Tips for First-Time Hikers

Here are some travel tips for hiking in Thailand. To ensure your safety, it is best to let someone know about your itinerary and retrace your steps if necessary. Carrying light items like a camera lens can be tiring on your arms and shoulders. Pack only what you need, and leave your other items home.

Getting started on a hike in Thailand

If you’re new to hiking in Thailand, you should start on a short hike, maybe 10-20 miles total, broken into multiple days. Find campsites about that distance apart and plan water stops.

If you can, look for water refills along the way. And make sure to plan for at least one night of sleep. You can even do longer hikes later in the day, depending on your fitness level.

Checking the weather before hiking

If you’re heading out for a hike in Thailand, you’ll want to make sure you know the weather conditions before setting off. You need to pack the right clothing, be prepared for rain, and know how to keep your sleeping bag dry.

But if the weather is forecast to be warm and sunny, you may want to consider checking the daily weather instead. You can do this from your smartphone. In addition to checking the daily weather, you should also consider the climate and average temperatures of the area.

Avoiding steep ridges

If you’re a hiker, you’ve probably heard about the dangers of walking along a steep ridge. This type of hiking route is particularly exposed and rocky, and you’ll need to take additional precautions when working along it.

A ridge is a mountain crest that descends steeply, over rocks, or leisurely through meadows. You could be in a dangerous situation if you don’t have the right equipment or experience.

Keeping hydrated

Keeping hydrated while hiking is important, but how do you do it? It’s easy to drink too much water when you’re on a hike, but you can make it easier on yourself by planning your camping sites around water sources.

Also, make sure to carry extra water for the trip back down to your car. Even if you think your water bottle is full, keep a third of it in your backpack for the descent. If you’re hiking in remote areas, bring a water filtration system or purification tablets to filter your drinking water.

