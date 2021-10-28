Connect with us

Thailand Prepares for Reopening Here is What Your Need to Know
News

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, Thailand’s main gateway, ran a simulation of the arrival of a plane full of visitors, to test out screening measures for the countries reopening on Monday.

All the incoming vaccinated passengers will get their QR codes checked by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control. The QR codes will include all the passenger’s details about insurance, vaccine certificate, or hotel booking.

From Monday, Nov. 1, vaccinated visitors from 46 eligible countries, including Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Australia, China, Japan and Singapore, will be allowed to skip quarantine.

All vaccinated travellers must have a negative Covid test before flying into Thailand and get re-tested upon arrival.

The vaccinated travellers must also book a single night in a government-approved hotel as they wait for their covid-19 test results.

China, Thailand’s biggest source of visitors still requires returnees citizens to undergo strict quarantine, which is expected to discourage travellers from the country. While the United States still has a travel alert for Thailand.  The US State Department advises Americans to avoid Thailand due to high Covid infection rates.

Meanwhile, Tourism Authorities in the country expect 1 million tourists to touch down in Thailand by March 2022. Revenues are expected to surpass $30 billion for the whole of 2022. however, many in the tourism industry do not expect any real returns to normalcy until at least 2024.

The Kingdom has lost about 3 million tourism-dependent jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue due to COVID-19.

