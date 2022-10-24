Pattaya’s Coolest Bars For Drinking And Evening Entertainment

(CTN News) – Pattaya is known for its exciting nightlife, so check out a few bars there. From hipster hangouts to beachside sun loungers, Pattaya has it all.

There’s something for every night owl ready to enjoy a glass or two of booze. Whether you like home-brewed beer or top-class mixology, there’s something for you.

You might be wondering which bar is the best in the city. To help you out, here are the best bars in Pattaya that will satisfy your alcoholic soul.

Havana Bar



Opening hours: Daily, 14:00 – 23:00

Address: Ground floor, Holiday Inn Pattaya, 68, 463, 463/99 Thanon Pattaya Sai 1, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

The Havana Bar is on the ground floor of the Holiday Inn Pattaya. A spacious bar and pool table give it a retro-Cuban vibe.

With its comfortable seating, this bar is the perfect spot to unwind with friends. We have local and imported beers, rum, single malts, and wines.

Aside from cocktails, smoothies, and juices, they also serve delicious international and Thai food. Live music is available on the weekends.

Wonder Bar Pattaya

Opening hours: Sunday, Tuesday – Thursday, 16:00 – 23:00; Friday – Saturday, 16:00 – 23:30; Closed every Monday

Address: 324/10 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Sip on your favourite cocktail while feeling the ocean breeze at Wonder Bar Pattaya.

It’s right on the beach and plays awesome music that blends with the ocean waves, so it’s the perfect place to relax after a long day of exploring. Try the food, too, besides the delicious cocktails.

Craft Cottage Pattaya

Opening hours: Sunday – Friday, 08:00 – 02:00; Saturday. 08:00 – 00:00

Address: Red Light District, LK Metro Aly, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Beer lovers will love Craft Cottage Pattaya. An open bar, comfortable seating, and great music make this bar a great European bar experience.

Sit back and relax, chat with your friends, or sing along. We have a wide selection of craft beers on our drinks menu.

Besides craft beer, the bar also serves Thai and international food. They have a great breakfast menu and great coffee.

Hops Brew House

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 16:00 – 00:00; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 00:00

Address: 219 Beach Road (South Pattaya), Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Pattaya’s first microbrewery, Hops Brew House, opened in 1997. This German beer bar is known for its excellent craft brews. Dark beer, wheat beer, and brew lager are all available here.

If you love craft beers, make sure to check out this place. They serve mouthwatering international and German bites like carbonara, pizza, pork knuckle sausages, and beer.

Coast Beach Club & Bistro

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Address: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Soi Nakluea 18, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

Coast Beach Club & Bistro is part of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort. It’s right on the beach so you can see the beach and ocean from every angle.

This bar is great day or night, with plush seating by the beach and a covered terrace. On a sun lounger, you can soak up the sun, enjoy the laid-back beach vibe, or cool off in the refreshing waters.

For fun and sophisticated night, the DJ spins soft tunes, and the mixologists craft yummy cocktails. Besides seafood barbeque, the bar serves international and Thai food.

Whatever bar you go to, you’re guaranteed to have a great time with great drinks, music, and atmosphere. Get ready for a night to remember!

