Ferry Company Offers Free Tickets to Boost Tourism on Koh Samui

To Boost Tourism in Surat Thani the Raja ferry company is offering free ferry service from Koh Samui to Koh Island.

Round trip tickets between the two tourist islands will be given away when passengers buy return ferry tickets

to Koh Samui from between this January 25 to June 30.

Apichart Chayopas, managing director of Raja Ferry Port Public Co., said Surat Thani has several vital tourism destinations.

To help stimulate tourism, the company has offered this special promotion for tourists as well as general customers.

Each passenger, travelling between Don Sak and Koh Samui will receive a return ticket between Koh Samui Island and Koh Pha-ngan.

The complimentary tickets will consequently expire within 15 days, starting from the date of issue.

Raja ferry is a service provider for ferry (Passengers and Cars) among Donsak, Koh Samui, and Koh Pha-ngan.

It offers service in 3 routes which are Donsak – Koh Samui – Donsak; Donsak – Koh Phangan – Donsak; and Koh Samui- Koh Phangan – Koh Samui

The company has used the 3 ports are Donsak, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan port for passenger ferry service. The Company owns for 2 ports Donsak and Koh Samui port.

Presently, they have 13 ferries and have a plans to increase the number of ferry in the future.

