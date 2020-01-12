Connect with us

Tourism

Ferry Company Offers Free Tickets to Boost Tourism on Koh Samui
Advertisement

Tourism

Observe Thailand’s Majestic Elephants Trough a Jungle Bubble Dome

Golf Chiangrai Sports

Former Buddhist Monk Jazz Meditating his Way to the Masters

Tourism

The Five Best International Carnivals in The World

Golf Chiangrai Sports

Discover These Most Interesting Golf Courses In Thailand

Tourism

Spectacular Places to Visit and Must Stays in Laos

Tourism

Getting a Traditional Thai Foot Massage in Sathorn Bangkok

Tourism

Get Back to Nature at a Hotel at Khao Yai National Park

Tourism

Find the Best Beaches and Chaweng Beachfront Hotel in Samui

Tourism

Booking a Budget Hotel Near the Chao Phraya River

Tourism

Ferry Company Offers Free Tickets to Boost Tourism on Koh Samui

Advertisements

Round trip tickets between the two tourist islands will be given away when passengers buy return ferry tickets
to Koh Samui from between this January 25 to June 30.

Published

27 seconds ago

on

To Boost Tourism in Surat Thani the Raja ferry company is offering free ferry service from Koh Samui to Koh Island.

Round trip tickets between the two tourist islands will be given away when passengers buy return ferry tickets
to Koh Samui from between this January 25 to June 30.

Apichart Chayopas, managing director of Raja Ferry Port Public Co., said Surat Thani has several vital tourism destinations.

To help stimulate tourism, the company has offered this special promotion for tourists as well as general customers.

Each passenger, travelling between Don Sak and Koh Samui will receive a return ticket between Koh Samui Island and Koh Pha-ngan.

The complimentary tickets will consequently expire within 15 days, starting from the date of issue.

Raja ferry is a service provider for ferry (Passengers and Cars) among Donsak, Koh Samui, and Koh Pha-ngan.
It offers service in 3 routes which are Donsak – Koh Samui – Donsak; Donsak – Koh Phangan – Donsak; and Koh Samui- Koh Phangan – Koh Samui

The company has used the 3 ports are Donsak, Koh Samui and Koh Phangan port for passenger ferry service. The Company owns for 2 ports Donsak and Koh Samui port.

Presently, they have 13 ferries and have a plans to increase the number of ferry in the future.

Click here to see the ferry time tables for sailings.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement