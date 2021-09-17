Discover 10 Destination in Thailand that will inspire Writers

People in creative professions are often inclined to travel. Changing the scenery is the surest way to get inspiration, new emotions, and knowledge that will be useful in a creative career. If you are a writer and looking for new experiences, there are a lot of places to choose from. Thailand is one of them.

Thailand has always been considered a sacred place that can turn everything from head to toe in the soul. Isn’t that what every creative person is looking for? Below you will find places in Thailand to help you unleash your creativity and start writing better.

10 Destinations That Will Inspire Writers

Want to get the most out of Thailand to advance your writing career? It is a great place to relax and get inspired. Check out the following travel destinations that will impress every writer.

Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai is considered the cultural pearl of Thailand, which is the exact opposite of Bangkok. Calmness, measuredness, and enchanting silence reign here. There are many Buddhist temples, mountain tribes, and even an elephant park. There is an extraordinary atmosphere that will make you stay here longer if you are committed to a quiet life. You may even be tempted to delegate your writing responsibilities to a third-party writer and enjoy the unique atmosphere. If you’ve been thinking about a writing assistant for a long time, then turn your attention to the Best Writers Online whom you can find on the Writing Judge custom writing reviews platform.

Today this place is becoming the number one choice among the digital nomads, and it is not surprising. Some even call it the capital of the digital nomad community. So, if you want to get a favorable environment to satisfy you as a tourist and a writer, then this is the best place for this mix.

Historic City of Ayutthaya

This place is on the UNESCO list and will undoubtedly please every creative person, including a writer. Staying in this place gives an insight into modern Thai life and its glorious and enchanting past. In this place, there is no bustling tourist life and all the usual establishments for tourists and nightlife lovers. But among the ruins that remained from ancient Siam, you can travel in time, dream, and get a charge of special energy.

On the vast territory of the historic city, there are ruins of various temples, palaces, Buddhist statues, and other interesting buildings. This place is an excellent choice for those who are passionate about writing and looking for inspiration.

Koh Samui, Southern Thailand

If you are a beach lover, then this is a great choice. Here you can enjoy the silence, the beauty of nature and immerse yourself in the writing process. Even though this beach is very popular among tourists, you can enjoy the pristine nature here since the island was isolated from the mainland until the twentieth century.

If you want to stay here for a while and want a secluded coastline, then consider housing options in the southern part of the island. There are many wild beaches and this part is usually chosen for families. That is why, this is the best option for those who want to spend some time with their inner self, nature, and their creativity.

Historic Town of Sukhothai

Just a few hours drive from the capital and you will find yourself in the historical center of the country. If we talk about a modern city, then it is small. If we talk about a tourist attraction, then here you can find interesting places if you are interested in everything related to Hinduism and Buddhism.

This place is a popular tourist destination. But even among the many tourists, here you can find a place that will bring solitude and the feeling that time has stopped. It is pretty common for creative persons to experience just such sensations to receive a new impulse for creativity.

Doi Inthanon National Park

The beauty of this place is that there is an opportunity to contemplate nature despite the development of infrastructure. Here you can take a break from the sultry heat and enjoy the coolness that is saturated with extraordinary aromas and clean mountain air.

There are waterfalls and rainforests here. After the familiar atmosphere of Thailand, this place becomes something like freezing rain during the hot weather. Therefore, if you feel that it is time for you to change the scenery, reflect on the unusual atmosphere of Thailand, or just start writing, then go here. In the coolness among the huge trees and dense flowering bushes, you can get a sharpness of mind, and creative inspiration.

Khao Sok National Park, Thailand

Many people call this place the most beautiful in all of Thailand. This is not surprising since this is a truly amazing location. This park offers its visitors two directions. There is a village here that offers trekking and kayaking if you want to be in nature and do something active. If you want privacy and a calmy atmosphere, there is a lake here.

You can stay overnight in bungalows on the lake. Both the village and the lake will allow you to enjoy the wild nature. Get ready for amazing landscapes, sunsets, and relaxation for all tastes.

Phi Phi Island, Thailand

If you want to enjoy a stunning boat trip, then go to Phi Phi Don. It is one of the most developed islands in terms of infrastructure. If you want to enjoy the nightlife, then choose Loh Dalum Beach. If, on the contrary, you are looking for solitude in such a picturesque place, then Long Beach is for you. This place is chosen for a calm and quiet rest, so it is a suitable option if you want to get new insights regarding your creativity.

Also, those who love diving and snorkeling come here too. This island attracts attention with its stunning beauty, amazing nature, and the opportunity to enjoy a beach holiday. But the key advantage of this island is that here everyone can find what suits them the most.

Secret Buddha Garden in Koh Samui, Thailand

This garden is located far from the busiest tourist centers of Koh Samui. Why such a mystic name? Because this is the perfect place to put your thoughts in order, to hear yourself, to understand your feelings and emotions, and of course to meditate.

This garden is decorated with many Buddhist sculptures as well as specialized seating areas. Therefore, if you like to write in a harmonious, cozy, and quiet environment, then this place can become your favorite. Please note that it can be difficult to get to this place on your own, so it is better to find a guide.

Khao Kheow Zoo, Thailand

Why not enjoy the exotic and local animals in Thailand? The area of ​​this zoo is about 800 hectares, among which there are water bodies, pastures, lawns, and jungle. More than 8 thousand animals live here. Visitors can comfortably meet the zoo’s inhabitants using eco-cars.

If you wish, you can meet some of the animals and feed them. Here you can spend the whole day and enjoy the greatness of wild animals that live in the most familiar environment for them. It is recommended to visit the zoo in the early morning as the closing time is early. As for the emotions that you will get here, there is no doubt that you will be satisfied, inspired, and touched regardless of your age.

Thi Lo Su Waterfall, Thailand

Not far from the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary is the picturesque Thi Lo Su waterfall. Even though this waterfall is not easy to get to, it does not stop attracting tourists from all over the world. The waterfall mesmerizes the mind with its grandeur. This is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in East Asia. The waterfall is 500 meters high and is the largest in Thailand.

There is no point in saying that this place is ideal for writers. The waterfall will penetrate the heart and soul of everyone, regardless of their activity. But if we return to writing, the greatness of the waterfall, the sound of the water, and the general atmosphere can become a source of inspiration and motivation.

The Bottom Line

Still wondering if you should go to Thailand? Drop all doubts! Thailand is an excellent place for those looking for inspiration, tranquility, and inspiration. There are many amazing things here that can be useful for boosting your writing creativity and rebooting your life.

By Wanda Lafond

Wanda Lafond is a professional content writer, copywriter, content strategist, and communications consultant. She started young with her writing career from being a high school writer to a university editor, and now she is a writer in professional writing platforms Best Writers Online and Writing Judge— her years of expertise have honed her skills to create compelling and results-driven content every single time.