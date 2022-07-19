TikTok Is Cutting Jobs Globally

(CTN News) – According to reports, TikTok, the popular short video platform, is cutting back on the number of employees it employs. According to Wired, some people have already lost their jobs while others are expecting to lose their jobs in the near future.

According to reports, European employees were notified that their jobs were in danger. The United States announced on Monday that some staff members would be laid off shortly.

According to a LinkedIn post shared by one of the US employees, his role had been eliminated as part of a much larger reorganization effort. Among the first executives of ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, David Ortiz was one of the company’s founders.

An official from TikTok did not deny the claims made by Wired when it asked for confirmation of the claims. A confirmation of “a global restructuring” was not made either.

According to a staff member at the company, the company only fires those who are not contributing to the company’s success.

It was reported that only a small percentage of the thousands of employees who were laid off were affected by this decision, which makes it only a small number of those laid off.

