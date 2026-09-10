Le Méridien Chiang Rai Offers the Immersive “ARTEL” Art Getaway

CHIANG RAI- As the autumn air turns crisp and the seasonal mist rolls over the northern hills, Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort invites travelers to welcome the arrival of winter with a unique creative getaway.

From 9 to 13 October 2026, the resort presents its signature cultural activation, “ARTEL by illus.illy.cei at Le Méridien Chiang Rai,” seamlessly paired with the newly launched Chiang Rai Winter Breeze stay offer.

Embodying Le Méridien’s chic European heritage and passion for cultural discovery, 13 dedicated guest rooms and lush public spaces will be transformed into walk-in galleries featuring works by 45 local artists, led by rising Chiang Rai creative collective illus.illy.cei.

Derived from “illustration” (visual storytelling) and “illy” (inspired by ‘easily’ and the Northern Thai word for excitement and coolness), illus.illy.cei is a group of emerging artists passionate about exploring contemporary art, human experiences, and social issues. By crafting accessible art that resonates with people from all walks of life, the collective connects local Northern Thai culture with global creative perspectives.

Throughout the five-day experience from 09:00 to 18:00 hrs., both in-house guests and non-resident visitors are invited to step inside transformed guest rooms turned art studios, engage directly with local creators, and participate in hands-on creative workshops. Every participant will receive a special DIY souvenir to craft and take home as a memorable keepsake.

To enhance the discovery journey, guests will also receive an interactive Art Passport. By exploring the exhibition rooms and collecting stamps from participating artists, guests can unlock exclusive discounts across Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort’s dining outlets and spa treatments.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a weekend Art & Craft Market will take place from Friday, 9 October through Sunday, 11 October 2026, bringing together local artisans, craft makers, and cultural enthusiasts along the resort’s picturesque grounds, shaded by iconic 120-year-old rain trees.

Event Highlights:

Art Exhibition (9–13 October | 09:00 – 18:00 hrs.): Self-guided art exploration across 13 transformed guest rooms showcasing works rooted in local culture connected to global art perspectives.

Self-guided art exploration across 13 transformed guest rooms showcasing works rooted in local culture connected to global art perspectives. Interactive Art Passport & Hotel Discounts: Collect artist stamps across exhibition rooms to redeem exclusive dining and spa privileges at the resort.

Collect artist stamps across exhibition rooms to redeem exclusive dining and spa privileges at the resort. Special DIY Souvenir: Every attendee receives a complimentary hands-on DIY souvenir to craft and take home.

Every attendee receives a complimentary hands-on DIY souvenir to craft and take home. Creative Workshops (9–13 October): Interactive sessions with local creators, offering guests an opportunity to craft their own art pieces.

Interactive sessions with local creators, offering guests an opportunity to craft their own art pieces. Art & Craft Market (9–11 October): A weekend gathering of Chiang Rai’s finest local makers, independent artists, and handcrafted goods.

“Artel by illus.illy.cei” embodies Le Méridien’s commitment to enabling creative travel and supporting local artistic talent. By stepping inside transformed hotel rooms, guests will experience a playful twist on the iconic “Please Do Not Disturb” sign—replacing it with an invitation to step in, discover, and create.

To make this seasonal escape even more enticing, guests can book the Chiang Rai Winter Breeze package—starting from THB 2,905++ per night (Room Only)—available for booking between 1 – 30 September 2026 for stays throughout 1 – 31 October 2026.

Experience creative discovery in Northern Thailand this autumn. Guests can book their stay and plan their visit for “Artel by illus.illy.cei at Le Méridien Chiang Rai” by visiting www.lemeridienchiangrai.com or calling +66 (0)53 603 333

About Le Méridien® Hotels & Resorts

Born in 1960’s Paris during an era of glamorous travel, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts continues to celebrate cultures around the world through the distinctly European spirit of savouring the good life. With more than 120 hotels and resorts in 35 countries and territories, spanning from Maldives to Monaco and from Santa Monica to Sichuan.

For more information, please visit www.lemeridien.com, and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Le Méridien is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International.

The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Trending News: