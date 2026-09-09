French Zoo Owner Fights Deportation From Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Interior Ministry is standing firm on its decision to deport French national Kevin Dimino. The Koh Samui zoo owner faces forced removal due to alleged threats to public order and social harmony. Dimino recently reported to local immigration authorities to officially acknowledge the government’s formal deportation order. He firmly denied rumors that he had gone into hiding and actively confirmed his plans to appeal.

The growing controversy centers around Dimino’s behavior at his popular business, known as Samui Exotic Park. Authorities claim his recent actions sparked racial and religious divisions among international tourists on the island. However, Dimino’s wife, Jindarat, strongly disputes these serious and damaging accusations leveled against her French husband. She insists he was simply trying to protect her and their shared livelihood from outside harassment.

Key Takeaways

Deportation Order Issued: Thailand wants to deport Kevin Dimino for alleged public order violations.

Thailand wants to deport Kevin Dimino for alleged public order violations. Wife Defends Actions: Dimino’s wife claims he acted only to protect her and their business.

Dimino’s wife claims he acted only to protect her and their business. Appeal Process Started: The zoo owner has a seven-day window to legally challenge the ruling.

A Wife Defends Her Husband’s Actions

Jindarat expressed deep confusion over the government’s sudden and unexpected deportation order against her husband. She argued that his recent controversial actions were entirely defensive in nature, rather than being malicious. According to her, Dimino only reacted after they received severe threats against their local family business. She believes the Thai authorities are unfairly punishing him for simply defending his own private property.

She specifically addressed a heated incident that took place on August 29 in the Bo Phut area. Jindarat freely acknowledged that her husband went to a local business establishment on that specific day. She admitted he shouted at people there, which ultimately led to a formal police harassment complaint. However, she claims he did this because someone threatened to illegally shut down their animal park.

Jindarat also firmly rejected widespread media reports claiming that Dimino vanished after the government signed the order. She clarified that her husband peacefully surrendered to the police station as soon as he learned about it. The married couple now feels they are the true victims in this rapidly escalating local dispute. They are actively seeking clear answers about who actually proposed this harsh and life-changing deportation measure.

Understanding the Thai Appeal Process

Facing a forced removal, Dimino must now carefully navigate Thailand’s strict and complex immigration legal system. Under the country’s specific Deportation Act, a foreign national retains certain rights when fighting an expulsion. The immigration law grants the accused person exactly seven days to file a formal legal appeal. This crucial countdown begins the exact moment the individual receives official notification of the deportation order.

Dimino must submit this formal legal appeal directly to the Thai Prime Minister’s central office. The primary goal of this appeal is to have the deportation order officially revoked or temporarily suspended. Since the Prime Minister also serves as the Interior Minister, the appeal goes directly to the official who signed the order. Legal experts often note that successfully overturning such a high-level government decision is usually quite difficult.

During this critical seven-day window, the deportee typically remains in either police custody or immigration detention. Jindarat clearly stated she plans to submit all necessary legal documents to the Ministry of Interior very soon. The couple sincerely hopes that presenting their side of the story will pause the rapid removal process. Until a final official decision is made, Dimino’s future in the Southeast Asian country remains highly uncertain.

The Roots of the Koh Samui Conflict

The government’s drastic decision stems from several alleged incidents involving the French national over recent months. The Interior Ministry publicly accused Dimino of threatening behavior, verbal abuse, and physical aggression toward others. Officials specifically cited a recent court conviction under the Land Traffic Act by the Koh Samui Provincial Court. This growing list of legal infractions prompted authorities to officially label him a threat to public morals.

Much of the current local tension began at the couple’s animal park earlier this calendar year. The zoo quickly became a flashpoint when operators reportedly banned certain foreign nationals from entering the premises. This highly controversial policy quickly sparked intense online arguments and physical confrontations right outside the park gates. Videos of these chaotic public encounters soon went viral on various global social media platforms.

Thai authorities have recently cracked down heavily on foreigners who disturb the peace in popular tourist areas. Dimino is actually the second foreign national ordered to leave the country under these new, stricter regulations. The national government insists that these strict rules apply equally to everyone, regardless of their nationality or status. For now, the local island community watches closely as Dimino fights to stay in his beloved adopted home.

Trending News: