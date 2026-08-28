Thailand Rolls Out Strict New Deportation Rules for Foreigners

BANGKOK – Thailand has introduced strict new rules to deport foreign nationals who break the law or threaten public order. The new “Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation B.E. 2569” took effect on August 28, 2026. Published in the Royal Gazette on August 27, the regulation was signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul just one day prior.

The regulation clearly states that Thailand still welcomes foreigners who enter legally for tourism, business, work, or to live. However, it targets those who commit crimes, act against good morals, or enter the country illegally for personal gain. The goal is to speed up deportation decisions and improve how different government agencies work together.

Key Takeaways

New Deportation Rules: Took effect August 28, 2026, targeting foreigners who break laws or threaten public order.

Took effect August 28, 2026, targeting foreigners who break laws or threaten public order. Targeted Offenses: Includes illegal entry, unlawful work or business, document forgery, and serious crimes.

Includes illegal entry, unlawful work or business, document forgery, and serious crimes. Human Rights Considered: Transfers to safe third countries are possible if deportees face risks like torture at home.

Interior Minister Gets Sweeping Powers

Under these new rules, the Interior Minister holds the main authority. When a foreign national’s actions harm public order, good morals, or public welfare, the permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry will report the case to the minister. The minister can then issue a deportation order. This rule also applies to those who instigate or support such bad behavior.

The Interior Minister can order the deportation of foreigners who have finished their prison sentences for six specific types of crimes:

Entering or staying in Thailand illegally. Working illegally. Running a business illegally under the Foreign Business Act. Forging or using fake official documents. Committing a crime with a prison sentence of five years or more. Acting as a main offender, instigator, or supporter in any of the above crimes.

A deportation order might also ban the person from re-entering Thailand for a set time.

Streamlined Information Sharing

To make the process faster, the Department of Corrections must send information about eligible foreign prisoners to the Interior Ministry. This includes their name, nationality, and case records, and must be sent at least 15 days before they are released.

If a court gives a suspended sentence or just a fine, the Office of the Judiciary must tell the permanent secretary immediately so they can consider deportation.

Human Rights and Safe Transfers

The new rules also consider human rights. Deportation decisions must follow Thai law, Cabinet decisions, and international agreements. Usually, a deportee is sent back to their home country.

However, if they face danger at home, like torture, cruel treatment, or enforced disappearance, they might go somewhere else. Another country or international group can request to take the person within seven days of the deportation order. The deportee must agree in writing, and the requesting group must pay all costs. This transfer must happen within 30 days, though the Interior Minister can extend this time twice, for up to 30 days each time.

FAQ

When did the new deportation rules take effect?

The regulations took effect on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Who has the authority to order a deportation?

The Interior Minister has the authority to issue deportation orders under the new regulations.

What types of crimes can lead to deportation?

Crimes include illegal entry, unlawful work, illegal business operations, document forgery, and offenses carrying a prison sentence of five years or more.

Can a deportee be sent to a country other than their home country?

Yes. If there are safety concerns like the risk of torture in their home country, they can be transferred to a third country upon request by another nation or international organization, provided the deportee consents and costs are covered.

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