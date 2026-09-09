Thailand to Mandate Strict ID Verification for Social Media Ads

BANGKOK – Thailand is taking a firm stand against digital fraud to protect everyday internet users. Starting November 1, 2026, the country will enforce strict new rules for online social media platforms. Any network that accepts advertising fees must verify the true identities of their advertisers before publishing paid content. This move directly targets the growing problem of fraudulent ads and online scams that harm consumers.

The Electronic Transactions Commission issued these new regulations to hold tech companies more accountable. Under the new law, social media service providers could face joint liability for damages if they fail to screen out scammers. By forcing a complete identity check, the Thai government hopes to cut off criminal syndicates at the source and create a safer digital space.

Key Takeaways

Mandatory ID Checks: Social media platforms must verify the identity of all paid advertisers before their ads go live in Thailand.

Social media platforms must verify the identity of all paid advertisers before their ads go live in Thailand. Strict Data Retention: Tech companies must securely store advertiser details for at least 90 days after the ad campaign ends.

Tech companies must securely store advertiser details for at least 90 days after the ad campaign ends. Broad Platform Impact: Major networks like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Line, and X will need to completely update their screening systems.

Online scams have become a massive issue across the Southeast Asian region. Criminal groups often use fake social media pages to promote bogus investment schemes and fake financial products. Previously, foreign scammers could easily buy ads to target Thai users and disappear without a trace. The new verification rules are explicitly designed to close this dangerous loophole.

Now, the legal requirement depends purely on where the advertisement is shown to users. Even if an advertiser is based overseas, they must verify their identity using a passport or official corporate documents. This ensures that foreign fraudsters cannot hide behind anonymous payments or fake digital profiles.

Platforms must conduct these identity checks using highly reliable and secure methods. They can match government-issued ID cards with facial recognition technology, or use an approved digital identity system. A verified identity will remain valid for one year, after which the advertiser must go through the screening again. Furthermore, if a third party pays for the ad, their identity must also be verified and recorded.

Which Platforms Are Affected?

The new regulation covers any online service that allows users to interact, share content, and communicate while accepting advertising money. This broad legal definition means the rules will significantly impact the biggest players in the digital market. Top social media platforms targeted by this law include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Line, and X. These tech giants are hugely popular in Thailand and frequently host paid promotional content.

For instance, Facebook is a favorite target for scammers because a massive portion of the Thai population uses the network daily. In the past, the Thai government even threatened to shut down the platform due to the high volume of fraudulent ads. Now, these companies must build robust know-your-advertiser workflows to comply with the upcoming legal requirements.

Boosting Confidence in the Digital Economy

While the new identity checks might add a few extra steps for legitimate businesses, the long-term benefits are substantial. Honest sellers will no longer have to compete against fake pages offering unrealistic prices or illegal goods. Screening out bad actors will naturally increase consumer confidence and improve the overall quality of online commerce in Thailand.

Data retention is another critical pillar of the government’s new regulatory framework. Platforms must collect and securely store the advertiser’s name, ID evidence, and contact details. They must keep this information on file for a minimum of 90 days after the advertising relationship officially ends. This mandatory window gives local law enforcement authorities the time they need to investigate reports of fraud.

Failure to follow these new guidelines carries significant legal risks for digital service providers. If platforms do not implement the necessary preventive standards, they risk losing their safe harbor protections. Consequently, they might have to share the blame and face severe penalties for damages caused by technology crimes. As November approaches, social media networks are racing to update their compliance systems and protect their Thai users.

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