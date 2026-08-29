Jealous Husband Strangles Wife Before Fatal Highway Crash

BANGKOK – A horrific domestic tragedy recently unfolded across two central Thai provinces, shocking the local community. A jealous husband allegedly murdered his wife in Saraburi before dying in a severe car crash. Police investigators believe his overwhelming suspicion of infidelity directly triggered this shocking and violent chain of events.

First responders quickly arrived at a grim crime scene at a rented room in Nong Khae district. They tragically found a 30-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Sureeporn, brutally murdered inside her small bedroom. The young victim had already been dead for at least five hours before authorities finally arrived.

Key Takeaways

A 30-year-old woman was tragically found strangled in her Saraburi apartment by her deeply suspicious husband.

The primary suspect fled the horrific murder scene and died shortly after in a severe highway collision.

The troubled couple leaves behind two young children, while police continue their detailed forensic investigation.

According to police, the husband plotted his midnight arrival very carefully. The 33-year-old suspect, Mr. Chonlasorn, deliberately parked his pickup truck miles away to avoid early detection. He then walked roughly four kilometers in the dark to secretly watch his estranged wife.

Consequently, investigators strongly suspect he waited outside the apartment to catch her in a perceived romantic affair. Sometime during those early morning hours, the tense situation rapidly escalated into deadly domestic violence. The enraged husband allegedly used a sturdy leather belt to violently strangle the mother of his children.

Furthermore, the victim suffered several severe injuries during the fatal struggle inside her small rented room. Police ultimately discovered a deep five-centimeter cut under her left chin and dark bruising across her body. Interestingly, the violent attacker left all her valuable jewelry and personal belongings completely untouched behind.

Family Members Uncover the Truth

As a result, around dawn, the fleeing suspect stole his wife’s motorcycle to ride quickly back to his truck. He hastily abandoned the small motorbike at a local gas station and immediately fled the area. This desperate morning escape ultimately set the tragic stage for the second half of this horrific story.

Meanwhile, the victim’s younger sister grew extremely worried when her morning phone calls went completely unanswered. She decided to drive directly to the Saraburi apartment to personally check on her sibling’s safety. Unfortunately, she forced open the locked front door only to discover her sister’s lifeless body.

Furthermore, the grieving sister later revealed the couple had a long history of intense marital jealousy. The husband constantly accused his young wife of secretly seeing other men behind his back. Because of this ongoing tension, the frustrated wife had recently moved into a separate rented room.

Simultaneously, while police officers secured the murder scene, another shocking emergency report emerged from neighboring Ayutthaya province. The fleeing husband violently crashed his silver pickup truck directly into the back of a large commercial trailer. This severe morning collision instantly killed the fleeing suspect on a busy and dangerous district highway.

Tracing Husband’s Route

As a result, this sudden traffic accident effectively closed any real chance of a future criminal trial. The incredibly tragic sequence of events has left two young children, aged six and ten, completely orphaned. The surviving family members are now struggling to comprehend this devastating and sudden double loss.

Currently, local law enforcement authorities are working diligently to finalize the official timeline of these connected deaths. Forensic investigation teams are actively pulling fingerprints from the abandoned motorcycle at the local gas station. They hope these essential physical clues will perfectly confirm the jealous husband’s exact morning escape route.

Finally, dedicated rescue volunteers carefully transported the victim’s body to a specialized regional medical facility. Experienced medical doctors will perform a comprehensive autopsy at the hospital to determine the exact cause of death. This official medical report will hopefully provide crucial closure for the deeply devastated surviving family members.

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