Thailand’s Immigration to Automatically Extend Foreigners Visas

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a plan for Immigration to allow all foreigners who entered legally to receive automatic visa extensions. Above all to prevent long queues at immigration offices that could the spread the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Thailand has closed all of its borders and banned entry to all foreigners. Except diplomats and work-permit holders to combat the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Foreigners who entered Thailand before the ban was imposed – who had visas, received visas on arrival or under visa waiver programs – will not need to line up at an immigration office.

The automatic visa extension has been granted until April 30, according to a Immigration news spokesperson. Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang told Reuters the government can extend this deadline every month.

Last week the government allowed migrant workers with expiring work permits to stay in the country. They were not required to apply for extensions. Migrant workers can stay until Thailand reopen its borders.

Health department officials reported 111 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The new cases also included 42 Thais repatriated from Indonesia.

In total, Thailand has reported 2,369 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with only 30 deaths. Thailand has declared a state of emergency until the end of April. The Prime Minister has also imposed a nationwide 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.