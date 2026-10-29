Small Modular Reactors in Thailand: Plans, Approvals, and Costs

Are small modular nuclear reactors actually coming to Thailand, and what would they mean for the country’s power supply? Thailand has included SMRs in long-term power planning, but no plant has been approved for construction. That distinction matters: a planning target points to a possible future role for nuclear energy, not a confirmed project.

SMRs could provide steady electricity with low operational carbon emissions, though their costs, safety requirements, waste management, and fit with Thailand’s grid all need careful assessment. The country is also preparing feasibility work and nuclear regulations, while reported targets in a draft power plan remain subject to approval. First, it helps to understand what an SMR is and what it can, and can’t, change.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s PDP 2024 includes 600 MW of SMR capacity, scheduled for commercial operation in 2037, but it remains a planning target, not an approved project. EGAT’s annual report gives the target.

A draft PDP 2026 reportedly proposes up to 9,000 MW by 2050, but the draft still requires approval and does not confirm construction.

Thailand has a nuclear licensing framework, and the Office of Atoms for Peace is preparing siting rules. Regulatory work does not mean a plant has been licensed.

EGAT and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency reportedly agreed to study SMRs. No vendor or reactor design has been selected.

No site, construction schedule, financing plan, or Thailand-specific project cost has been confirmed.

Small Modular Reactors for Thailand Explained: What They Are and How They Work

Small modular reactors, or SMRs, are nuclear reactors designed to produce less electricity per unit than conventional large nuclear plants. They still use fission, the same basic process that powers other nuclear reactors. For Thailand, understanding the technology helps separate what an SMR is from what a future project would require.

How an SMR turns nuclear energy into electricity

Inside the reactor, atoms split in a controlled fission reaction, releasing heat. That heat warms a coolant, which transfers energy to water or another working fluid. In many designs, the resulting steam spins a turbine connected to a generator, producing electricity.

The exact system depends on the reactor design. Some use water as the coolant, while others use different coolants or arrange the heat-transfer process differently. An SMR may also supply heat for industrial use, but its core job is to convert fission heat into usable energy. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s SMR overview explains the basic principle and the range of designs.

“Small” refers mainly to electrical output compared with large nuclear plants. The IAEA describes SMRs as reactors with an output of up to 300 megawatts of electricity per module. That capacity is modest beside a large nuclear unit, but multiple modules could be combined at one site. The label does not mean every SMR has identical equipment or operating characteristics.

What modular construction can, and cannot, change

“Modular” describes how parts of a plant can be manufactured and assembled. Instead of building every major component entirely at the site, a project may use factory-built modules that are transported and assembled on location. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s explanation of SMR components notes that factory assembly could reduce some on-site construction work.

Repeat production may help developers use similar components across multiple units. Smaller units can also let a utility add capacity in stages, rather than building one large plant at once. However, those potential advantages depend on the design, supply chain, construction performance, and project economics.

Modular construction does not remove the demanding parts of nuclear development. A project still needs a suitable, licensed site, approved safety systems, qualified operators, emergency planning, and arrangements for spent fuel and decommissioning. Thailand would also need to plan for grid connections, regulatory review, financing, and long-term oversight. Factory-built equipment can change where some construction happens, but it cannot replace those responsibilities.

Why Thailand Is Considering SMRs for Its Future Power Mix

Thailand’s interest in small modular nuclear reactors reflects a longer-term planning question: how to provide dependable electricity while cutting emissions from power generation. The idea appears in national planning, but it remains one option under consideration, not a decision to build. Any future role would depend on cost, safety, regulation, public acceptance, and how well nuclear power fits alongside other sources.

The appeal of steady, low-carbon electricity

Solar and wind can reduce emissions, but their output changes with sunlight, wind conditions, and time of day. A reactor can produce electricity around the clock, so nuclear power could complement renewables when their output falls. That steady generation may also help meet demand during periods when storage or other flexible resources cannot cover the gap.

Thailand’s PDP 2024 includes 600 MW of SMR capacity, with commercial operation scheduled for 2037, according to EGAT’s annual report. This is a planning target, not an approved plant or a confirmed construction schedule. It shows that policymakers are considering nuclear power as part of a future mix, while leaving key project decisions unresolved.

Still, firm generation from nuclear power would not solve every reliability or climate challenge. Thailand would also need to expand renewable energy, strengthen transmission, and assess storage and other sources of flexible power. The right balance depends on system needs and on whether each option can be delivered safely and affordably.

What SMRs might add to Thailand’s energy mix

If Thailand eventually selects an SMR design and approves a project, its first potential role would be grid electricity. Smaller units could give planners another source of steady generation, though the actual contribution would depend on the plant’s size, operating plan, and connection to the grid.

Some reactor designs can also provide heat for industrial processes. That could be relevant for facilities that need dependable heat as well as electricity, but feasibility would depend on the reactor design, distance from industrial users, and site conditions. These are potential applications, not confirmed Thai projects. No specific plant, site, vendor, or industrial customer has been established.

For now, SMRs remain one possible element in Thailand’s longer-term power planning. Their case will depend not only on generating capacity, but also on whether they can compete with renewables, storage, grid investment, and other power sources without shifting unacceptable costs or risks to the public.

What Thailand’s SMR Plans Say, and What They Do Not Confirm

As of October 2026, Thailand’s SMR figures describe planning scenarios, not approved construction projects. EGAT’s 600 MW target in PDP 2024 is linked to the country’s 2050 Net Zero goal, while a larger figure reported for draft PDP 2026 remains subject to approval. Neither figure confirms that Thailand has committed to build a reactor.

EGAT’s role and the feasibility work

EGAT is the key power-sector agency preparing for possible SMR development. Its work includes assessing what Thailand would need before a project could proceed, but that role does not make EGAT the confirmed builder of an approved plant.

EGAT and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency agreed to fund a feasibility study for SMRs of about 600 MWe. The USTDA announcement describes support for technical analysis, not a purchase or construction contract. A feasibility study can help assess whether a project is workable. It does not select a reactor vendor, approve a site, or authorize construction.

The 600 MW figure in PDP 2024 also needs careful reading. EGAT presented it as planned capacity tied to Thailand’s 2050 Net Zero goal. That target is a planning assumption, not a government approval for a specific power plant or a construction order.

No confirmed site, reactor model, or build date

A reported draft of PDP 2026 would raise Thailand’s potential SMR capacity to about 9,000 MW: 300 MW between 2026 and 2037, followed by another 8,700 MW between 2038 and 2050. Those figures describe a proposal subject to approval. Available information does not show that the draft has replaced an approved plan.

The schedule also should not be treated as a confirmed construction timeline. As of October 2026, public information does not identify a selected Thai site, a chosen reactor design, a signed vendor-procurement agreement, or a confirmed construction start date. Planning periods alone cannot establish when a plant will be built.

For now, the clearest distinction is between planning and commitment. Thailand has included SMRs in its power-planning discussions and is funding feasibility work, but the project-level decisions that would turn those plans into a plant remain unconfirmed.

How Thailand Would Approve and Regulate a Nuclear Power Project

Thailand has a legal framework for nuclear facilities, but a power-plan target or regulatory review does not authorize a plant. Any SMR proposal would pass through nuclear-safety, electricity, and environmental reviews before it could operate.

The safety, security, and electricity regulators have different jobs

The Nuclear Energy for Peace Act B.E. 2559 (2016), amended in 2019, provides Thailand’s main legal framework for nuclear activities. The Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) administers nuclear licensing and oversight. It reviews nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, including measures to prevent the diversion of nuclear material.

The Nuclear Energy for Peace Commission provides high-level oversight of nuclear policy and the regulatory framework. Meanwhile, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) handles the electricity side, including power-sector permissions and grid-related matters. A 2024 agreement clarified the division: OAP covers nuclear safety, security, and safeguards, while ERC addresses energy security and grid issues. The regulatory pathway for Thai SMRs describes how these roles fit together.

Site checks, environmental review, and licensing stages

Before construction, a developer would need to identify a suitable site and obtain the required site permissions. Authorities would assess whether the location meets land-use and nuclear safety requirements. The project would also need an environmental and health impact assessment, reviewed through Thailand’s environmental process, including the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP).

Approval would proceed in stages rather than through one all-purpose permit. Separate nuclear authorizations would cover the site, construction, commissioning and testing, operation, and eventual decommissioning. ERC and other relevant authorities would also review electricity-sector permissions, such as grid connection and power generation.

OAP’s 2026 review of siting rules is part of preparing the regulatory framework for possible future projects. It is not a site approval or a license for a specific reactor. Thailand has not confirmed a project site or issued construction authorization, so the practical route remains a sequence of reviews and permits, not an approved build schedule.

The Benefits, Costs, and Challenges Thailand Would Need to Weigh

Thailand’s SMR plans raise a practical question: could nuclear power strengthen the electricity mix enough to justify the cost and long-term responsibilities? The answer depends on project details that remain unresolved, including financing, site selection, safety requirements, and how a reactor would fit the grid.

Possible gains in reliability and emissions

An SMR could supply steady electricity regardless of weather or time of day. That output could complement solar and wind, especially when renewable generation falls. However, a reactor would not automatically make Thailand’s grid more reliable. Planners would need to assess transmission capacity, reserve power, operating flexibility, and how the unit would interact with existing and future resources.

Nuclear power also produces low operational carbon emissions. The IAEA’s overview of nuclear energy and the clean-energy transition discusses emissions across the full lifecycle, which includes more than plant operations. Still, low-carbon generation alone does not guarantee low electricity prices. Financing, construction, fuel, maintenance, and regulatory costs all affect what consumers may ultimately pay.

Questions about cost, safety, waste, and public confidence

SMRs may be smaller than conventional nuclear plants, but they still require rigorous safety oversight. Thailand would need qualified regulators and operators, security measures, emergency plans, and clear procedures for each stage of a facility’s life. Training a skilled workforce takes time, and operating experience cannot be assumed before a plant is built.

Used nuclear fuel and other radioactive waste also need secure, long-term management. A project would require clear plans for handling, storing, and ultimately disposing of these materials. Those arrangements, along with emergency readiness, should be explained to communities early and updated as plans develop.

The available sources do not provide a reliable Thailand-specific project cost, electricity tariff, confirmed public-opinion result, or selected site. Without those details, readers cannot judge the likely price or gauge public support. Thailand would also need to address upfront financing and construction risk, since delays or cost increases could affect the project’s value.

Finally, public confidence depends on more than technical compliance. People need accessible information, meaningful opportunities to raise concerns, and transparent answers about safety, waste, costs, and emergency response. These decisions will shape whether a future SMR is workable, not just whether it can generate electricity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s SMR plans raise practical questions that headline capacity targets can’t answer. The key is to separate national planning and preparatory work from decisions that authorize a specific project.

Has Thailand approved an SMR power plant?

No. Available information through October 2026 does not show an approved plant or authorization to begin construction. A capacity figure in a power development plan indicates that policymakers are considering SMRs, but project approval requires decisions on a site, design, permits, and financing. Thailand’s nuclear licensing pathway describes the separate approvals a project would need.

Has Thailand chosen an SMR company or reactor design?

No selected vendor or reactor model appears in the available information. EGAT’s feasibility work can assess technical and infrastructure requirements, but a study does not award a contract or commit the country to a particular technology. A vendor decision would require a formal procurement process and a project-specific assessment.

How many SMR units would Thailand need?

The number of units can’t be determined from a national capacity target alone. SMR designs differ in electrical output, and Thailand has not announced a technology whose unit size could be used for a reliable estimate. Any unit count now would be speculative, rather than a confirmed part of a Thai project plan.

Would SMRs replace solar and wind power in Thailand?

Thailand has not confirmed that SMRs would replace solar or wind. In power systems, nuclear generation is often considered alongside renewables and other sources, with its potential role depending on demand, grid needs, and the final project design. Thailand has not approved an SMR build or finalized a power mix around one.

What should readers watch for next?

Watch for approval of a national power development plan, publication of feasibility results, and any announcement naming a potential site. Licensing rules, environmental review, and meaningful public consultation would also show whether planning is moving toward a specific project. The Office of Atoms for Peace’s work on siting regulations is regulatory preparation, not approval of a plant.