Connect with us

Tech

SiTime Introduces Chips For AI Data Centers To Save Power
Advertisement

Tech

Like TikTok, Spotify Users Can Remix Their Own Music Now

Tech

Former Satellite Executive Mark Rigolle Named CEO Of ABS 

Tech

Top 10 AI Essay Writers to Revolutionize Your Academic Writing

Tech

WhatsApp Meta AI Improves User Experience

Tech

PayPal Has Removed NFT Transaction Protection

Tech

Phone Append Services Are Skyrocketing Marketing ROI

Tech

Mobile Mastery: Maximizing Your Wins With Melbet's Innovative App

Tech

Adobe Explores An OpenAI Partnership To Add AI Video Capabilities

Tech

Samsung To Receive $6.4 Billion In Grants For Its Texas Chip Production Complex

Tech

Spotify's Lossless Audio May Be Coming Soon (For Real This Time)

Tech

Microsoft Intends To Place Advertisements In Windows 11's Start Menu

Tech

Instagram Rival TikTok Launches New Photo-Sharing App

Tech

Epic Games Sues Apple For Violating United States Court Order

Tech

NVIDIA's Chinese Distributor May Be Subject To US Sanctions

Tech

Informatica And Salesforce Are In Advanced Talks About a Merger

Tech

'Meta AI' Testing On WhatsApp And Instagram In Pakistan And India

Tech

'Apple Tax' Court Suit In UK Could Cost Apple Billion Dollars

Tech

From Bugs to Fixes: How IT Support Keeps Your Systems Running Smoothly

Tech

Details Of Intel's New AI Chip Revealed To Compete With NVIDIA

Tech

SiTime Introduces Chips For AI Data Centers To Save Power

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

8 seconds ago

on

SiTime
FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(CTN News) – During a press conference on Wednesday, SiTime announced the introduction of a chip that it says will make data centers built for artificial intelligence applications run more efficiently.

Among the products that SiTime manufactures is what’s called a timing chip, and the task of a timing chip is to set a steady beat so that all the different parts of a computer stay in sync with each other. In essence, it is like a conductor guiding multiple groups of musicians in an orchestra.

A new line of chips called Chorus, has been introduced by the company, which claims that it is capable of performing this task with 10 times more precision than older styles of timing chips.

According to Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime, the company is committed to helping customers save energy with such precision and delivers it with support.

In comparison to powerful chips such as Nvidia’s AI chips, SiTime’s chips require less than one watt of power, whereas powerful AI chips such as SiTime’s require more than one thousand watts of power.

As a result of having a much more accurate clock to maintain all the elements of the computer in sync, various parts of the machine can be shut off for a few milliseconds at a time whenever they are not required.

A data center server with a power consumption of thousands of kWh over the course of several years can yield significant energy savings, although the extent of those savings will be determined by how SiTime’s chips are used in the server.

A spokesperson for Vashist said to Reuters in an interview that the timing of the service is what makes it possible for them to wake up their products and to get data more effectively than by simply running more frequently.

The chips are expected to be available in the second half of this year, according to SiTime.

SEE ALSO:

Like TikTok, Spotify Users Can Remix Their Own Music Now

Former Satellite Executive Mark Rigolle Named CEO Of ABS 

Top 10 AI Essay Writers to Revolutionize Your Academic Writing
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies