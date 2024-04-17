SiTime Introduces Chips For AI Data Centers To Save Power

(CTN News) – During a press conference on Wednesday, SiTime announced the introduction of a chip that it says will make data centers built for artificial intelligence applications run more efficiently.

Among the products that SiTime manufactures is what’s called a timing chip, and the task of a timing chip is to set a steady beat so that all the different parts of a computer stay in sync with each other. In essence, it is like a conductor guiding multiple groups of musicians in an orchestra.

A new line of chips called Chorus, has been introduced by the company, which claims that it is capable of performing this task with 10 times more precision than older styles of timing chips.

According to Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime, the company is committed to helping customers save energy with such precision and delivers it with support.

In comparison to powerful chips such as Nvidia’s AI chips, SiTime’s chips require less than one watt of power, whereas powerful AI chips such as SiTime’s require more than one thousand watts of power.

As a result of having a much more accurate clock to maintain all the elements of the computer in sync, various parts of the machine can be shut off for a few milliseconds at a time whenever they are not required.

A data center server with a power consumption of thousands of kWh over the course of several years can yield significant energy savings, although the extent of those savings will be determined by how SiTime’s chips are used in the server.

A spokesperson for Vashist said to Reuters in an interview that the timing of the service is what makes it possible for them to wake up their products and to get data more effectively than by simply running more frequently.

The chips are expected to be available in the second half of this year, according to SiTime.

SEE ALSO:

Like TikTok, Spotify Users Can Remix Their Own Music Now