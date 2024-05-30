Nvidia May Overtake Apple As World’s Second-Most Valuable Company

(CTN News) – Nvidia has the potential to catch up to Apple and become the second-most valuable firm in the world over the course of the next several years, based on its market capitalization.

Apple is now the most valuable corporation in the world. Apple has established itself as the dominant player in the market all around the world.

The stock price of the firm that produces chips for artificial intelligence has climbed by an additional twenty percent over the course of the past five days. The company is a manufacturer of chips. Due to the fact that the company has repeatedly shown its value to both the Big Tech industry and the Wall Street industry, this is the result that has occurred.

The amount of revenues that Nvidia disclosed for the first quarter was $26 billion, which once again exceeded the expectations of the Street and sent the company’s shares higher over $1,000. If you are interested in learning more about Nvidia, click here.

The announcement made by Nvidia was made in response to the demand provided by shareholders. An individual who is a part of the trading community was given this information by Nvidia.

Wednesday morning, Nvidia had a market value of $2.8 trillion,

Which was just a few steps below the market capitalization of Apple, which was $2.9 trillion. Apple’s market capitalization was $2.9 trillion to begin with. As of this moment, they are only a few steps behind Apple in terms of their position.

The stock price of Nvidia has experienced a dramatic rise over the course of the past year. This is mostly attributable to the company’s significant role in the takeover of artificial intelligence as well as the widespread excitement that surrounds it. It is because of the fact that the corporation has been the focus of a great deal of attention that this has occurred.

In order to supply the appropriate amount of power for applications that make use of artificial intelligence, graphics processing units (GPUs) that are built by the chipmaker are an important necessity.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) continue to be a popular choice, despite the fact that the company’s rivals and customers have developed their very own artificial intelligence devices that are both general-purpose and customized to certain applications.

Nvidia’s GPUs are utilized in a wide variety of applications.

The previous week, Nvidia disclosed that the demand for its H200 and Blackwell central processing units (CPUs) is greater than the supply of said CPUs. This information was made public by the company.

Despite the fact that a sizeable number of customers are interested in the most recent Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs), the demand for earlier versions of the company’s artificial intelligence processors will continue to exist, as stated by Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. This trend is expected to continue.

For Apple, on the other hand, the year 2024 has been a particularly challenging one due to the fact that it is the year in which the company is currently operating.

The increase of Apple’s stock has not even come close to approaching the same level of growth as that of Nvidia’s stock, which has been growing at a far faster rate. Apple has been falling farther and further behind as a result of a number of issues, including regulatory scrutiny and a reduction in iPhone sales in both domestic and overseas markets.

When compared to the success of competitors like as Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, Apple’s stock has climbed by nine percent since this time last year. However, this is not a particularly outstanding performance when compared to the performance of other companies. There has been a nine percent increase in the value of Apple’s stock since this time last year.

