iCloud Passwords For Chrome Isn't Just For Windows Anymore
Published

42 seconds ago

iCloud Passwords For Chrome Isn't Just For Windows Anymore

(CTN News) – As it turns out, iCloud macOS Sonoma’s best kept secret is actually not a secret at all, and it’s something users of Chrome’s browser are sure to enjoy.

The long history of Apple supporting Keychain for both Safari and Chrome users has been going on for quite some time now. As far as Chrome users are concerned, there was only one catch: In order to be able to use this, they would need to be using Windows.

It used to be that iCloud Keychain could only be accessed by Safari on Mac in the past.

The future is bright with macOS Sonoma. It will be the first time that Keychain support will be extended beyond Safari in the new version of macOS.

I am pleased to report that the existing iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome has been updated to version 2.0.5 today, and it works great on Chrome for macOS 14.

Google’s Chrome browser is not the only browser that offers Chrome extensions, but there are many others as well. In addition to working on Chromium-based browsers, they also have a new browser that’s been released by the Browser Company called Arc. There is also an extension for Passwords that does the same thing.

It was also announced today that iCloud Passwords for the Microsoft Edge macOS browser reached version 2.0.5, and iCloud Keychain is also fully compatible with macOS Sonoma.

In this way, you are able to enter usernames, passwords, and authentication codes directly from the iCloud Keychain without having to copy and paste from the System Settings on your Mac. With the Passwords extension, all of these browsers are just as compatible with iCloud Passwords as Safari is.

Last month, macOS Sonoma was announced and is currently in beta for developers and the general public. The first public beta version of macOS 14 has been released by Apple today.

