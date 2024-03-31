GTA 6 Release in Jeopardy: Fans Face Potential Disappointment

(CTN News) – Fans looking for a timely release of Grand Theft Auto GTA 6 in 2025 may be disappointed.

According to new sources, the highly anticipated Rockstar Games release date could be pushed back to 2026 due to development difficulties.

According to Kotaku, individuals familiar with the game’s production have stated that it is falling behind schedule and would most likely be released later than intended in 2025, possibly in 2026.

In related news, Rockstar issued a note to employees urging them to return to the office five days a week in an attempt to halt delays, according to their understanding. Employees at the company have since criticized the decision.

If development is behind schedule, that could explain why Rockstar is doing this. After all, this is rapidly becoming the most anticipated game of all time.

Since the leaked trailer for GTA 6 in early December, social media has been buzzing with speculation about the game’s release date, trailers, content, and more.

It’s no surprise that Grand Theft Auto 5 was largely acknowledged as the best game of the last decade. It was released in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today, as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a summary of some of the most recent leaks, rumours, and hypotheses, which will be updated as new information becomes available.

GTA 6 development suffers substantial setback, with a probable release delay looming. Report

The highly anticipated release of GTA 6 may face a severe setback, with sources indicating that work is slipping behind schedule.

The excitement produced by the game’s announcement in December 2023, followed by a scheduled debut in 2025, may now be dimmed by concerns about meeting this timeline. Insiders cited by Kotaku reveal that GTA 6 development is having issues, raising concerns among senior Rockstar executives about probable delays in meeting the projected release date.

According to Bloomberg’s February story, staff were allegedly told to return to the office by April 2024, implying Rockstar’s anxiety about concluding production stages remotely and avoiding a probable release delay until 2026.

Despite concerted efforts to sustain momentum, the game’s release date remains unknown. Though spring 2025 has been touted as an internal aim, insiders suggest a more likely fall 2025 launch.

Rockstar’s reluctance to commit to a release date beyond “2025” demonstrates the persistent uncertainty surrounding GTA 6 development.

Recent rumors support a fan idea that GTA 6’s development could be completed by early 2025, based on job listings indicating the completion of localization work in the first quarter of that year. However, considering the franchise’s history of delays, it is possible that GTA 6 will be released in 2026.

A delay could also have an impact on the release of the PC port, potentially postponing its availability until 2027 or later.

This situation is similar to the delays observed with GTA 5, in which the PC version lagged behind its console equivalents. As fans eagerly await more updates, the uncertainty surrounding GTA 6‘s development serves as a reminder of the inherent difficulties in delivering large projects within predetermined schedules.