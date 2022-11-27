Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals May Not Last Long

(CTN News) – When you don’t know how Cyber Monday to build a PC, pre-built gaming PCs are a viable option, and while you won’t save as much money as if you did it yourself, they’re helpful for those who don’t have time or aren’t tech-savvy.

Thankfully, there are a lot of awesome Cyber Monday gaming PC deals that you can take advantage of, and we’ve rounded up a collection of gaming PC deals for every budget, from entry-level budget gaming PCs to high-end beasts that can run pretty much anything.

Whatever you choose, you’ll find something here, but we also encourage you to check out these Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals.

HP Victus 15L Gaming Desktop – $450, was $850

Although it’s not the same HP Victus 15L that showed up on our list of the best all-AMD gaming PCs, it’s close. It runs an AMD Radeon RX 5500, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1660, which isn’t particularly powerful, but is a capable entry-level GPU.

Free-to-play games are built to have good optimization on budget gaming devices, so you might be able to get FHD at 120Hz. CPU is an Intel Core i5-12400, which is midrange and gives you more versatility for productivity. You get 8GB of RAM, which isn’t much, but it’s enough to get you started.

The Cyber Monday PowerPC Gamer Master is $950, was $1200

The RX 5500 is great, but if you’re looking for something more powerful, check out this Cyber Monday PowerPC Gamer Master which comes with an RTX 3060.

Although it’s a relatively entry-level GPU, we start getting into high-resolution and high-refresh-rate territory, so if you’re looking for a gaming monitor deal, it’s worth getting a 2K monitor with 144Hz.

This is what we like about the RTX 3060: you can play around with graphics settings. Furthermore, you receive an AMD Ryzen 7 5700, a mid-to-high-end CPU with better multi-threading and core performance that lets you do stuff like audio editing and streaming to Twitch and YouTube.

You get 1.5T of storage on an HDD and SSD, and 16GB of RAM. Cyber Monday PowerPC even throws in a keyboard and mouse to get you started, making this one of the hottest Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

Legion Tower 5 – $1,450, used to be $1,840

With the Legion Tower 5, you can get even more performance out of your GPU, whether you want better graphical settings or a higher refresh rate.

Our list of top-rate best gaming desktops includes the Legion Tower 5i, so this is close to one of the top models. Although it’s a little more expensive than the Gaming Master, it’s mostly because it’s got 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, both of which would probably cost you an extra $200-$250, depending on the brand and speed. Lenovo also includes a keyboard and mouse with the CPU.

With all these minor changes, the price jump makes sense, but you decide whether these little upgrades are worth it. The Legion Tower 7i would be our choice if it were up to us.

Legion Tower 7i – $1,600, used to be $2,240

$150 gets you an RTX 3070, which is where we get into the big leagues. Most games should run at 2k and 140Hz by this point.

In contrast, if you’re aiming to play free-to-play games competitively like CS:GO and League of Legends, you can get yourself a high-refresh rate FHD monitor and the RTX 3070 will blow you away. Additionally, the Intel i7-11700K is included as a mid-to-high-end processor.

With 16GB of RAM in a dual-channel configuration, you will gain an extra bit of performance. Additionally, 1.5TB of storage is available across two drives, so you won’t have to worry about running out of space for quite some time.

SEE ALSO:

Falcon 9 Rocket Launches Dragon Cargo Capsule Into Space