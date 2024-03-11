Authors Sue NVIDIA Over AI Usage Of Copyrighted Works

(CTN News) – Three authors have sued NVIDIA by three authors who claim that the company’s NeMo AI platform has been used to train its NeMo chips without their permission because the books they own are copyrighted.

It is noted that the works of Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian, and Stewart O’Nan were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books from which NeMo was trained to simulate written language before it was taken down in October “due to reported copyright infringements.”.

The authors of the proposed class action filed in federal court in San Francisco on Friday night claimed that the takedown reflects the action taken by Nvidia after admitting that NeMo had been trained on the dataset, and thus infringing upon their copyright.

The company is seeking unspecified damages in relation to people in the United States whose copyrighted works were used in the last three years to train NeMo’s so-called large language models.

The lawsuit covers works by Keene, Nazemian, and O’Nan, which include “Ghost Walk”, Keene’s 2008 novel, as well as Nazemian’s 2019 novel, “Like a Love Story,” and O’Nan’s 2007 novella, “Last Night at the Lobster.”.

On Sunday, Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment. A request for additional comments from attorneys for the authors did not receive an immediate response on Sunday.

There is a growing body of litigation relating to generative AI that has brought Nvidia into the spotlight of both writers as well as New York Times reporters via the generative AI, that creates new content based on inputs such as text, images or audio.

With NeMo, Nvidia says that users will be able to take advantage of generative AI in an affordable and fast manner.

A number of other companies, including OpenAI, a company that develops the conversational AI platform called ChatGPT, as well as its partner Microsoft, have also sued over the technology.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, Nvidia has become a favorite among investors as a result.

Nvidia is a chipmaker based in Santa Clara, California. The stock price of the chipmaker has increased almost 600% since the end of 2022, giving the company a market value of nearly $2.2 trillion.

I would like to draw your attention to Nazemian et al v Nvidia Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, Case No. 24-01454.

