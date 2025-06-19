Apple’s Foldable iPhone Targetted for Production in 2026, What to Expect

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple’s foldable iPhone has been talked about for years, but now it’s closer to reality. With an expected launch in late 2026, this device could change how we think about foldable phones.

Apple looks set to combine a fresh design with its usual attention to detail and a price tag that matches its high-end reputation. While brands like Samsung, Google, and Huawei have released several folding phones, Apple’s careful planning might lift the whole category.

Industry insiders, including Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities, report that Apple will begin mass production in the second half of 2026. The release will likely fall in September or October, matching Apple’s usual iPhone launch cycle.

According to Mac Rumours, Foxconn, Apple’s main manufacturing partner, will start production as early as late Q3 or early Q4 of 2025, but some of the parts are still not final. If everything stays on track, the foldable iPhone could launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, possibly as “iPhone 18 Fold” or “iPhone Ultra.”

Apple’s timelines often shift, though. The company is known for its strict quality standards, and ongoing development of parts like the hinge could cause delays. Apple wants to avoid problems that have hit early foldables, like obvious screen creases and weak durability.

The Foldable iPhone Price

The first foldable iPhone is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500. This is almost twice the price of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max and reflects the complex technology, smaller production numbers, and Apple’s premium brand. Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will ship between 3 and 5 million units in 2026, with plans to reach 20 million over the full product cycle. This points to a device aimed at a smaller but profitable audience.

Trade issues and supply limits could push the price even higher, especially with Apple’s reliance on factories in China. Even so, Apple’s customer base has shown that it will pay more for standout features and reliability.

Features: Design and Technology

Leaks suggest Apple’s foldable will have a book-style design. The main display inside measures 7.8 inches, while the cover screen is 5.5 inches, both supplied by Samsung Display. The foldable screen is designed to show almost no crease, addressing a main complaint with rival phones. The hinge will focus on strength and a smooth fold, with a chance to surpass Samsung and Huawei.

The phone is expected to be thin, at around 4.5mm open and 9–9.5mm closed, making it lighter and sleeker than most foldables. Apple might skip Face ID, instead using Touch ID in the power button, plus under-display cameras for a cleaner look. The battery will be high-capacity, but details are still unclear.

Apple will release iOS 26 in 2025, with special updates for the foldable iPhone. Changes in the design and software toolkit mean apps will look and work well on the new screen shape, avoiding awkward sizing or black bars. Built-in features from Apple Intelligence, like live translation and smarter calls, could help users get more done on the go.

The main screen will likely use a 4:3 aspect ratio, similar to an iPad mini, giving users plenty of space for multitasking and streaming. Apple’s push for stronger screens, better displays, and smooth software could make its foldable stand out in a crowded market.

Competition: Strong Rivals, Room for Growth

Although foldables are still a small part of the market, more brands are joining in. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, set for 2025, add new AI tools and promise stronger hinges but still have visible folds and some software issues. They cost a bit less, at about $1,800 to $2,000. Other brands like Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi have a presence in Asia but not worldwide.

Google’s Pixel Fold 2, also tipped for 2025, will add new AI and chip improvements, but the first version was held back by hardware problems. Motorola’s Razr line focuses on flip phones, while Apple’s book-style foldable will line up against the Galaxy Z Fold.

Apple’s late entry could raise the bar for everyone. As analyst Maria Chen points out, Apple often waits until it can offer a better product, as seen when the original iPhone launched. By fixing issues like screen creasing and hinge strength, Apple could push competitors to improve.

Market Outlook and Challenges

Right now, foldables make up just 1 to 3 percent of global phone sales, but Apple could help expand the category. Analyst John Harris thinks Apple’s loyal fans and connected ecosystem will drive sales, even with prices over $2,000. Still, there are hurdles. Production is capped at 7 to 8 million screens each year, and getting iOS to work smoothly with bigger screens is not easy.

Some buyers are still unsure about foldables. Many see them as more of a gimmick than a real upgrade. Apple needs to show why the folding design is useful, not just novel. If it succeeds, this could open the door for other products, such as a foldable iPad (rumoured for 2026 with an 18.8-inch screen) and smart glasses running the same software.

Apple’s foldable iPhone, expected late 2026 at $2,000 to $2,500, aims to combine a smooth 7.8-inch screen, strong hinge, and new software with Apple’s usual polish. While Samsung and Google have a head start, Apple’s focus on build quality and seamless integration could make it the device to own. If Apple meets high expectations, the foldable iPhone might not just join the pack, but set a new trend for the industry.

