Sports
US Open Tennis Championships Returns to Full Fan Capacity
The US Open Tennis Championships announced that this year’s tournament will return to 100 per cent fan capacity at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The year’s final tennis Grand Slam will be held from 30 August-12 September at Flushing Meadows.
“We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year,” US Open Tennis Championships CEO Mike Dowse said. “While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other. Indeed, the challenges presented by the pandemic were tough on us all, but our tennis came together like never before and tackled each challenge head on.
“Interest in tennis has accelerated, with four million new and returning tennis players taking to the court last year. Our sport surged in the toughest of times, and this year’s US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it, and those who revel in it.”
In 2020, the US Open tennis championship was held without tennis fans on-site. Tickets to the 2021 event will be put on sale to the general public on 15 July at 12 p.m. ET.
2021 U.S. Open leader board
The 121st U.S. Open is underway Thursday at Torrey Pines. After an early weather delay spanning 90 minutes was prompted by intense fog, the course has cleared up but is playing more challenging and firm as the day wears on. Play is expected to go deep into the evening on the West Coast.
Early groups from the morning suggests there’s scores to be had despite the tricks Torrey can present, however. Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is one of the few who maneuvered the track with ease, opening his weekend with a 2-under 69 in Round 1. Russell Henley also had a strong start, finishing 4-under and pacing the morning flight. Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello are 3 under.
Looming in the evening is a number of the world’s top golfers led by reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau, who is again among the favorites. DeChambeau will try to deploy his “hit it as far as humanly possible, find it and hit it again” strategy once again after doing so successfully last year at Winged Foot. Many other narratives will emerge, too. U.S. Opens are always chaotic, and this one will undoubtedly also fit that mold.
Follow live scores from each round of the 2021 U.S. Open with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV coverage.
U.S. Open leaderboard 2021 Leaderboard
U.S. Open — Round 2
|Pos.
|Player Name
|Score
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Total
|1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-4
|59
|10:02
|–
|2
|Russell Henley
|-4
|67
|17:03
|67
|3
|Francesco Molinari
|-3
|68
|17:14
|68
|3
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-3
|68
|18:20
|68
|5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|64
|9:29
|–
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|-2
|69
|17:14
|69
|5
|Jon Rahm
|-2
|61
|9:51
|–
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|-2
|69
|17:36
|69
|5
|Hayden Buckley
|-2
|69
|8:56
|69
|10
|Lee Westwood
|-1
|65
|9:29
|–
|10
|Edoardo Molinari
|-1
|70
|16:30
|70
|10
|Kevin Streelman
|-1
|54
|10:13
|–
|10
|Richard Bland
|-1
|70
|9:07
|70
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-1
|70
|17:25
|70
|10
|Adam Hadwin
|-1
|70
|18:20
|70
|10
|Fabian Gomez
|-1
|70
|16:41
|70
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|-1
|62
|10:02
|–
|10
|Patrick Rodgers
|-1
|70
|16:52
|70
|10
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-1
|70
|17:25
|70
|10
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-1
|54
|10:24
|–
|10
|Sebastian Munoz
|-1
|54
|10:24
|–
|10
|Thomas Detry
|-1
|54
|10:24
|–
|10
|Taylor Montgomery
|-1
|70
|8:56
|70
|10
|Matthew Wolff
|-1
|70
|17:03
|70
|25
|Adam Scott
|Par
|66
|9:40
|–
|25
|Charl Schwartzel
|Par
|71
|9:07
|71
|25
|Dustin Johnson
|Par
|62
|9:51
|–
|25
|Rory McIlroy
|Par
|62
|9:51
|–
|25
|Paul Casey
|Par
|66
|9:29
|–
|25
|Cameron Smith
|Par
|62
|10:02
|–
|25
|Daniel Berger
|Par
|71
|17:47
|71
|25
|Si Woo Kim
|Par
|71
|17:58
|71
|25
|Guido Migliozzi
|Par
|71
|16:52
|71
|25
|Rick Lamb
|Par
|51
|10:57
|–
|25
|Andrew Kozan
|Par
|71
|18:31
|71
|25
|Marcus Armitage
|Par
|71
|16:41
|71
|25
|Greyson Sigg
|Par
|71
|16:30
|71
|25
|Robert MacIntyre
|Par
|71
|9:18
|71
|25
|Dylan Wu
|Par
|47
|10:46
|–
|40
|Sergio Garcia
|+1
|67
|9:40
|–
|40
|Matt Jones
|+1
|63
|10:02
|–
|40
|Charley Hoffman
|+1
|56
|10:13
|–
|40
|Shane Lowry
|+1
|72
|17:14
|72
|40
|Wade Ormsby
|+1
|72
|8:45
|72
|40
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1
|72
|17:03
|72
|40
|Brian Harman
|+1
|72
|17:03
|72
|40
|Brendan Steele
|+1
|63
|10:02
|–
|40
|Patrick Reed
|+1
|64
|9:51
|–
|40
|Tom Hoge
|+1
|72
|8:56
|72
|40
|Harris English
|+1
|72
|17:03
|72
|40
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+1
|72
|9:07
|72
|40
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1
|72
|9:40
|72
|40
|Sungjae Im
|+1
|64
|10:02
|–
|40
|Sam Burns
|+1
|60
|10:24
|–
|40
|J.T. Poston
|+1
|72
|18:20
|72
|40
|Adrian Meronk
|+1
|72
|18:20
|72
|40
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+1
|48
|10:57
|–
|40
|Wilco Nienaber
|+1
|72
|16:52
|72
|40
|Cameron Young
|+1
|72
|16:52
|72
|60
|Matt Kuchar
|+2
|73
|17:25
|73
|60
|Marc Leishman
|+2
|65
|9:51
|–
|60
|Stewart Cink
|+2
|68
|9:29
|–
|60
|Bubba Watson
|+2
|68
|9:40
|–
|60
|Branden Grace
|+2
|57
|10:13
|–
|60
|Kevin Kisner
|+2
|73
|17:25
|73
|60
|Jason Kokrak
|+2
|73
|17:47
|73
|60
|Dylan Frittelli
|+2
|73
|18:09
|73
|60
|Justin Thomas
|+2
|73
|17:14
|73
|60
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+2
|73
|17:03
|73
|60
|Zack Sucher
|+2
|53
|10:46
|–
|60
|Peter Malnati
|+2
|53
|10:35
|–
|60
|Abraham Ancer
|+2
|73
|17:47
|73
|60
|Johannes Veerman
|+2
|53
|10:46
|–
|60
|Paul Barjon
|+2
|73
|17:58
|73
|60
|Akshay Bhatia
|+2
|73
|18:31
|73
|60
|Pierceson Coody
|+2
|73
|16:52
|73
|60
|Chris Crawford
|+2
|49
|10:57
|–
|78
|Martin Laird
|+3
|74
|18:09
|74
|78
|Jimmy Walker
|+3
|74
|18:09
|74
|78
|Billy Horschel
|+3
|74
|17:25
|74
|78
|Gary Woodland
|+3
|74
|17:36
|74
|78
|Tony Finau
|+3
|74
|17:47
|74
|78
|Matthew Southgate
|+3
|54
|10:35
|–
|78
|Chris Baker
|+3
|74
|16:41
|74
|78
|Brad Kennedy
|+3
|74
|16:30
|74
|78
|David Coupland
|+3
|74
|8:45
|74
|78
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+3
|74
|9:07
|74
|78
|Carlos Ortiz
|+3
|58
|10:13
|–
|78
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+3
|69
|9:29
|–
|78
|Matt Wallace
|+3
|74
|9:18
|74
|78
|Luis Gagne
|+3
|50
|10:57
|–
|78
|Viktor Hovland
|+3
|74
|17:25
|74
|78
|Spencer Ralston
|+3
|50
|10:46
|–
|78
|Matthew Sharpstene
|+3
|74
|18:31
|74
|95
|Phil Mickelson
|+4
|75
|17:36
|75
|95
|Ian Poulter
|+4
|75
|18:09
|75
|95
|Troy Merritt
|+4
|75
|9:07
|75
|95
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+4
|75
|16:41
|75
|95
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+4
|75
|17:58
|75
|95
|Sung-hoon Kang
|+4
|75
|18:20
|75
|95
|Brendon Todd
|+4
|59
|10:24
|–
|95
|Corey Conners
|+4
|75
|17:47
|75
|95
|Taylor Pendrith
|+4
|75
|8:45
|75
|95
|Will Zalatoris
|+4
|75
|9:40
|75
|95
|Collin Morikawa
|+4
|75
|17:14
|75
|95
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4
|75
|9:18
|75
|95
|Wyndham Clark
|+4
|55
|10:35
|–
|95
|Zach Zaback
|+4
|75
|8:45
|75
|95
|Victor Perez
|+4
|75
|9:18
|75
|95
|Matthias Schmid
|+4
|55
|10:35
|–
|111
|Zach Harris Johnson
|+5
|60
|10:13
|–
|111
|Ryan Palmer
|+5
|76
|18:09
|76
|111
|Henrik Stenson
|+5
|76
|17:14
|76
|111
|Chez Reavie
|+5
|76
|9:07
|76
|111
|Lanto Griffin
|+5
|60
|10:13
|–
|111
|Yosuke Asaji
|+5
|76
|16:41
|76
|111
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+5
|76
|18:09
|76
|111
|Andy Pope
|+5
|76
|16:30
|76
|111
|Chan Kim
|+5
|64
|10:24
|–
|111
|Max Homa
|+5
|76
|17:36
|76
|111
|Carson Schaake
|+5
|56
|10:57
|–
|111
|Sahith Theegala
|+5
|76
|16:30
|76
|111
|Cameron Champ
|+5
|76
|17:47
|76
|111
|Garrick Higgo
|+5
|76
|9:18
|76
|111
|Roy Cootes
|+5
|76
|18:42
|76
|111
|Joe Highsmith
|+5
|76
|8:56
|76
|111
|Davis Shore
|+5
|76
|18:42
|76
|128
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+6
|77
|17:58
|77
|128
|Martin Kaymer
|+6
|77
|17:36
|77
|128
|Kevin Na
|+6
|77
|17:58
|77
|128
|Justin Rose
|+6
|68
|9:51
|–
|128
|Brian Stuard
|+6
|57
|10:35
|–
|128
|Jordan Spieth
|+6
|77
|9:40
|77
|128
|John Huh
|+6
|57
|10:46
|–
|128
|Sam Ryder
|+6
|77
|17:58
|77
|128
|Cole Hammer
|+6
|77
|9:18
|77
|128
|J.J. Spaun
|+6
|77
|16:41
|77
|128
|Eric Cole
|+6
|77
|8:45
|77
|128
|Hayden Springer
|+6
|77
|18:42
|77
|128
|Justin Suh
|+6
|53
|10:46
|–
|128
|Michael Johnson
|+6
|52
|10:57
|–
|128
|Jordan L Smith
|+6
|77
|8:56
|77
|128
|Wilson Furr
|+6
|77
|18:42
|77
|128
|Joe Long
|+6
|77
|18:20
|77
|128
|Luis Fernando Barco
|+6
|77
|18:31
|77
|128
|Mario Carmona
|+6
|77
|18:42
|77
|147
|Bo Hoag
|+7
|78
|8:56
|78
|147
|Robby Shelton
|+7
|78
|16:52
|78
|147
|Dylan Meyer
|+7
|78
|18:31
|78
|147
|Ollie Osborne
|+7
|53
|10:35
|–
|151
|Webb Simpson
|+8
|79
|17:36
|79
|151
|Ty Strafaci
|+8
|74
|9:29
|–
|151
|James Hervol
|+8
|79
|18:42
|79
|154
|Thomas Aiken
|+9
|80
|16:30
|80
|154
|Steve Allan
|+9
|80
|8:45
|80
|156
|Alvaro Ortiz
|+11
|82
|18:31
|82