Connect with us

Sports

US Open Tennis Championships Returns to Full Fan Capacity
Advertisement

Sports Trending News

Roger Federer Crashes Out In Second Round At Halle As Wimbledon Looms

Sports Trending News

Sergio Ramos Leaving Real Madrid After 16 Years

Sports Trending News

Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul Enters NBA’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Sports Trending News

Italy vs Switzerland Football Match Report - June 16, 2021

Sports Trending News

Russian Goalies Feature Lightning-Islanders Series

Sports

Italy Impress with a 3-0 Win Over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Sports Trending News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wipes $4 Billion Off Coca-Cola's Market Value

Sports Trending News

Durant's Sensational Performance Sends Brooklyn Nets to 3-2 Lead

Sports

Germany's Hummels Scores on His Own Goal Giving France Euro Win

Sports

US Open Tennis Championships Returns to Full Fan Capacity

Published

5 seconds ago

on

US Open Tennis Championships Returns to Full Fan Capacity

The US Open Tennis Championships announced that this year’s tournament will return to 100 per cent fan capacity at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The year’s final tennis Grand Slam will be held from 30 August-12 September at Flushing Meadows.

“We are extremely excited to be able to welcome our incredible fans back to the US Open this year,” US Open Tennis Championships CEO Mike Dowse said. “While we were proud that we were able to hold the event in 2020, we missed having our fans on-site, because we know that they are a large part of what makes the US Open experience unlike any other. Indeed, the challenges presented by the pandemic were tough on us all, but our tennis came together like never before and tackled each challenge head on.

“Interest in tennis has accelerated, with four million new and returning tennis players taking to the court last year. Our sport surged in the toughest of times, and this year’s US Open promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the game, those who play it, and those who revel in it.”

In 2020, the US Open tennis championship was held without tennis fans on-site. Tickets to the 2021 event will be put on sale to the general public on 15 July at 12 p.m. ET.

2021 U.S. Open leader board, Par

2021 U.S. Open leader board

The 121st U.S. Open is underway Thursday at Torrey Pines. After an early weather delay spanning 90 minutes was prompted by intense fog, the course has cleared up but is playing more challenging and firm as the day wears on. Play is expected to go deep into the evening on the West Coast.

Early groups from the morning suggests there’s scores to be had despite the tricks Torrey can present, however. Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is one of the few who maneuvered the track with ease, opening his weekend with a 2-under 69 in Round 1. Russell Henley also had a strong start, finishing 4-under and pacing the morning flight. Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello are 3 under.

Looming in the evening is a number of the world’s top golfers led by reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau, who is again among the favorites. DeChambeau will try to deploy his “hit it as far as humanly possible, find it and hit it again” strategy once again after doing so successfully last year at Winged Foot. Many other narratives will emerge, too. U.S. Opens are always chaotic, and this one will undoubtedly also fit that mold.

Follow live scores from each round of the 2021 U.S. Open with our leaderboard, along with updated tee times and TV coverage.

U.S. Open leaderboard 2021 Leaderboard

U.S. Open — Round 2

Pos. Player Name Score Round 1 Round 2 Total
1 Louis Oosthuizen -4 59 10:02
2 Russell Henley -4 67 17:03 67
3 Francesco Molinari -3 68 17:14 68
3 Rafa Cabrera Bello -3 68 18:20 68
5 Hideki Matsuyama -2 64 9:29
5 Brooks Koepka -2 69 17:14 69
5 Jon Rahm -2 61 9:51
5 Xander Schauffele -2 69 17:36 69
5 Hayden Buckley -2 69 8:56 69
10 Lee Westwood -1 65 9:29
10 Edoardo Molinari -1 70 16:30 70
10 Kevin Streelman -1 54 10:13
10 Richard Bland -1 70 9:07 70
10 Tyrrell Hatton -1 70 17:25 70
10 Adam Hadwin -1 70 18:20 70
10 Fabian Gomez -1 70 16:41 70
10 Patrick Cantlay -1 62 10:02
10 Patrick Rodgers -1 70 16:52 70
10 Matthew Fitzpatrick -1 70 17:25 70
10 Rikuya Hoshino -1 54 10:24
10 Sebastian Munoz -1 54 10:24
10 Thomas Detry -1 54 10:24
10 Taylor Montgomery -1 70 8:56 70
10 Matthew Wolff -1 70 17:03 70
25 Adam Scott Par 66 9:40
25 Charl Schwartzel Par 71 9:07 71
25 Dustin Johnson Par 62 9:51
25 Rory McIlroy Par 62 9:51
25 Paul Casey Par 66 9:29
25 Cameron Smith Par 62 10:02
25 Daniel Berger Par 71 17:47 71
25 Si Woo Kim Par 71 17:58 71
25 Guido Migliozzi Par 71 16:52 71
25 Rick Lamb Par 51 10:57
25 Andrew Kozan Par 71 18:31 71
25 Marcus Armitage Par 71 16:41 71
25 Greyson Sigg Par 71 16:30 71
25 Robert MacIntyre Par 71 9:18 71
25 Dylan Wu Par 47 10:46
40 Sergio Garcia +1 67 9:40
40 Matt Jones +1 63 10:02
40 Charley Hoffman +1 56 10:13
40 Shane Lowry +1 72 17:14 72
40 Wade Ormsby +1 72 8:45 72
40 Tommy Fleetwood +1 72 17:03 72
40 Brian Harman +1 72 17:03 72
40 Brendan Steele +1 63 10:02
40 Patrick Reed +1 64 9:51
40 Tom Hoge +1 72 8:56 72
40 Harris English +1 72 17:03 72
40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +1 72 9:07 72
40 Scottie Scheffler +1 72 9:40 72
40 Sungjae Im +1 64 10:02
40 Sam Burns +1 60 10:24
40 J.T. Poston +1 72 18:20 72
40 Adrian Meronk +1 72 18:20 72
40 Kyle Westmoreland +1 48 10:57
40 Wilco Nienaber +1 72 16:52 72
40 Cameron Young +1 72 16:52 72
60 Matt Kuchar +2 73 17:25 73
60 Marc Leishman +2 65 9:51
60 Stewart Cink +2 68 9:29
60 Bubba Watson +2 68 9:40
60 Branden Grace +2 57 10:13
60 Kevin Kisner +2 73 17:25 73
60 Jason Kokrak +2 73 17:47 73
60 Dylan Frittelli +2 73 18:09 73
60 Justin Thomas +2 73 17:14 73
60 Mackenzie Hughes +2 73 17:03 73
60 Zack Sucher +2 53 10:46
60 Peter Malnati +2 53 10:35
60 Abraham Ancer +2 73 17:47 73
60 Johannes Veerman +2 53 10:46
60 Paul Barjon +2 73 17:58 73
60 Akshay Bhatia +2 73 18:31 73
60 Pierceson Coody +2 73 16:52 73
60 Chris Crawford +2 49 10:57
78 Martin Laird +3 74 18:09 74
78 Jimmy Walker +3 74 18:09 74
78 Billy Horschel +3 74 17:25 74
78 Gary Woodland +3 74 17:36 74
78 Tony Finau +3 74 17:47 74
78 Matthew Southgate +3 54 10:35
78 Chris Baker +3 74 16:41 74
78 Brad Kennedy +3 74 16:30 74
78 David Coupland +3 74 8:45 74
78 Erik Van Rooyen +3 74 9:07 74
78 Carlos Ortiz +3 58 10:13
78 Bryson DeChambeau +3 69 9:29
78 Matt Wallace +3 74 9:18 74
78 Luis Gagne +3 50 10:57
78 Viktor Hovland +3 74 17:25 74
78 Spencer Ralston +3 50 10:46
78 Matthew Sharpstene +3 74 18:31 74
95 Phil Mickelson +4 75 17:36 75
95 Ian Poulter +4 75 18:09 75
95 Troy Merritt +4 75 9:07 75
95 Jhonattan Vegas +4 75 16:41 75
95 Bernd Wiesberger +4 75 17:58 75
95 Sung-hoon Kang +4 75 18:20 75
95 Brendon Todd +4 59 10:24
95 Corey Conners +4 75 17:47 75
95 Taylor Pendrith +4 75 8:45 75
95 Will Zalatoris +4 75 9:40 75
95 Collin Morikawa +4 75 17:14 75
95 Joaquin Niemann +4 75 9:18 75
95 Wyndham Clark +4 55 10:35
95 Zach Zaback +4 75 8:45 75
95 Victor Perez +4 75 9:18 75
95 Matthias Schmid +4 55 10:35
111 Zach Harris Johnson +5 60 10:13
111 Ryan Palmer +5 76 18:09 76
111 Henrik Stenson +5 76 17:14 76
111 Chez Reavie +5 76 9:07 76
111 Lanto Griffin +5 60 10:13
111 Yosuke Asaji +5 76 16:41 76
111 Kyoung-Hoon Lee +5 76 18:09 76
111 Andy Pope +5 76 16:30 76
111 Chan Kim +5 64 10:24
111 Max Homa +5 76 17:36 76
111 Carson Schaake +5 56 10:57
111 Sahith Theegala +5 76 16:30 76
111 Cameron Champ +5 76 17:47 76
111 Garrick Higgo +5 76 9:18 76
111 Roy Cootes +5 76 18:42 76
111 Joe Highsmith +5 76 8:56 76
111 Davis Shore +5 76 18:42 76
128 Ryo Ishikawa +6 77 17:58 77
128 Martin Kaymer +6 77 17:36 77
128 Kevin Na +6 77 17:58 77
128 Justin Rose +6 68 9:51
128 Brian Stuard +6 57 10:35
128 Jordan Spieth +6 77 9:40 77
128 John Huh +6 57 10:46
128 Sam Ryder +6 77 17:58 77
128 Cole Hammer +6 77 9:18 77
128 J.J. Spaun +6 77 16:41 77
128 Eric Cole +6 77 8:45 77
128 Hayden Springer +6 77 18:42 77
128 Justin Suh +6 53 10:46
128 Michael Johnson +6 52 10:57
128 Jordan L Smith +6 77 8:56 77
128 Wilson Furr +6 77 18:42 77
128 Joe Long +6 77 18:20 77
128 Luis Fernando Barco +6 77 18:31 77
128 Mario Carmona +6 77 18:42 77
147 Bo Hoag +7 78 8:56 78
147 Robby Shelton +7 78 16:52 78
147 Dylan Meyer +7 78 18:31 78
147 Ollie Osborne +7 53 10:35
151 Webb Simpson +8 79 17:36 79
151 Ty Strafaci +8 74 9:29
151 James Hervol +8 79 18:42 79
154 Thomas Aiken +9 80 16:30 80
154 Steve Allan +9 80 8:45 80
156 Alvaro Ortiz +11 82 18:31 82
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog