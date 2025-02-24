Chiangrai United Lose to Lamphun Warrior 1-0 Dropping to 12th Spot

Chiangrai United fell short against Lamphun Warrior in a tight match, losing 1-0. The game’s only goal came early in the first half, giving Lamphun enough to win. Despite several chances, Chiangrai couldn’t find the back of the net.

The game kicked off with a dramatic moment in the 5th minute. Anon Yodsangwal’s initial shot was blocked, ricocheting toward Negraba, who fired a tight-angle attempt, only for keeper Apirak Worawong to make a sharp save. Chiang Rai defenders then cleared the danger.

In the 25th minute, the home fans erupted joyfully as Lamphun opened the scoring. Anon Yodsangwal showcased his skill, dribbling past two Chiang Rai defenders before blasting a stunning right-footed shot into the net. This marked his seventh goal of the season.

Trouble struck for Chiang Rai in the 31st minute. Thanawat Phimyo collided with Batista while battling for possession and sustained an injury, forcing him to leave the pitch. Despite both teams pushing for more goals, the first half ended with Lamphun leading 1-0.

In the second half, Lamphun tried to extend their lead in the 57th minute. Anon Yodsangwal set up Mohamed Osman, who broke through for a shot from a tight angle, but Chiang Rai goalkeeper Apirak Worawong was quick to deny him with another solid save.

A minute later, Chiang Rai had a chance to equalize. Lee Seung-Won found an opening but couldn’t beat Lamphun goalkeeper Nont Muangngam with his effort. Both teams continued to battle hard, but the score remained unchanged. The final whistle confirmed a 1-0 victory for Lamphun Warriors, marking their third straight win and moving them up from 10th to 8th in the standings.

The home team, Lamphun Warriors, ranked 10th with 28 points from 22 matches, faced Singha Chiang Rai United, ranked 12th with 26 points from 22 games. In their first-leg encounter, Lamphun lost 0-2 away.

Chiangrai United Stats

Chiangrai United is currently in 12th place on the Premier League table. The last game played with Lamphun Warrior ended with the result: Win Lamphun Warrior 1:0. The leading players for Chiangrai United in all leagues are Kannoo, who scored 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva, who scored 4 goals, Stewart, who scored 2 goals, Prachuapmon, who scored 2 goals, Jaihan, who scored 1 goal, Promsawat, who scored 1 goal, Pimoytha, Lee, who scored 1 goal, S. Suvannaseat, who scored 1 goal, and Phanichakul. In 23 matches, 20 goals scored, an average of 0.87 per game. 8 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 13 defeats. In 39.13% of matches, the total goals in the match were over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 73.91% of matches, the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 8 matches, Chiangrai United has not lost a goal. In 6 games, both teams have scored a goal. Average goals: 0.87 per game.