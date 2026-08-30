Cambodia Claims Over 700 Online Scam Centers Shuttered

PHENOM PHEN – Cambodian authorities have shut down more than 700 online scam centers over the past year. The massive nationwide operation resulted in nearly 30,000 arrests and the deportation of 58,266 foreign nationals. This aggressive sweep comes as the Southeast Asian nation fights its growing reputation as a global hub for cybercrime. The Cambodian government officially stated on Friday, detailing the success of the extensive campaign.

The crackdown immediately followed intense pressure from international partners, including the United States and China. These countries strongly urged Cambodia to take decisive action against syndicates running cryptocurrency and romance scams. For years, criminal groups operated large, fortified compounds filled with thousands of internet fraudsters. Both willing participants and trafficked victims worked side-by-side inside these massive criminal enterprises.

Key Takeaways

Massive Scale: Cambodia closed over 700 online scam centers, deported 58,266 foreigners, and arrested almost 30,000 people.

Cambodia closed over 700 online scam centers, deported 58,266 foreigners, and arrested almost 30,000 people. High-Level Corruption: Police arrested 15 senior government and law enforcement officials for their alleged involvement with scams.

Police arrested 15 senior government and law enforcement officials for their alleged involvement with scams. New Tactics: Criminals are abandoning large compounds and moving into smaller, hidden locations like guesthouses and coffee shops.

The sheer volume of recent arrests highlights the astonishing scale of these illegal operations. Out of the nearly 30,000 suspects detained, 15 were high-ranking government and law enforcement officials. Their arrest points to the deep roots of corruption that previously protected these lucrative criminal networks. Authorities also safely rescued and processed thousands of victims caught in the crossfire of the raids.

Currently, more than 3,400 suspects remain in secure custody waiting for their criminal trials to begin. These individuals come from 29 different nationalities, perfectly reflecting the global nature of the problem.

Detainees include citizens from China, Vietnam, Australia, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. Meanwhile, the 58,266 deported foreigners were promptly sent back to their home countries after processing. News outlets like The Straits Times and Channel News Asia have closely covered these vast international deportation efforts.

High-Profile Bosses Face Justice

A major goal of the sweeping crackdown was to entirely dismantle the leadership of these syndicates. In January, Cambodia effectively extradited an alleged top scam boss named Chen Zhi to China. Chen was the well-known Chinese-born chairman of the multi-billion-dollar Prince Holding Group. He faced swift extradition after receiving heavy financial sanctions from both the US and UK governments.

The shocking arrests of prominent business figures did not stop with Chen Zhi. In April, Cambodian authorities also successfully extradited Li Xiong to face justice in China. Li is the powerful Chinese-born former chairman of the controversial Huione Group. Officials in Beijing publicly accuse him of playing a major role in a transnational gambling and fraud network.

Scammers Shift to Hidden, Smaller Sites

Despite the obvious success against large industrial sites, the ongoing battle against cyber fraud is not over. Cambodian authorities openly admit that criminal groups quickly change their tactics to survive law enforcement. Scammers no longer rely entirely on massive, heavily guarded compounds to run their illegal schemes. Instead, they have carefully dispersed into decentralized, small-scale operations that are much harder to track.

These new, highly hidden operations blend perfectly into normal urban life. Government officials say scammers now hide quietly in guesthouses, condominiums, rental homes, vehicles, and coffee shops. This distinct shift makes police work much more difficult and requires constant, high-level intelligence gathering. Alarmingly, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime estimates these networks make nearly $40 billion in yearly profits.

The Global Impact of Cyber Fraud

The devastating financial damage caused by these scam centers is felt by innocent people around the world. Criminals frequently use fake romance profiles to slowly build deep trust with lonely internet users. Once they establish a solid connection, they convince victims to invest heavily in bogus cryptocurrency platforms. By the time the unsuspecting victims realize the truth, their life savings are completely gone.

The human toll of these scams remains a massive, ongoing concern for global human rights groups. Many desperate people working in these centers are tragic victims of human trafficking lured by fake jobs. Once they arrive in Cambodia, ruthless bosses confiscate their passports and strictly force them to commit online fraud. While shutting down 700 centers is a great start, the long fight against forced criminality definitely continues.

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