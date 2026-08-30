Chiang Rai Vision Care: Opticians and Eye Clinics

If you need new glasses, an eye test, contact lens fitting, or treatment for an eye condition, Chiang Rai has several practical options. Mall-based optical stores offer convenient retail services, while hospital-based centers provide specialist assessment and treatment when your needs go beyond a routine prescription.

This guide covers OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai, Better Vision at Central Plaza Chiang Rai, Top Charoen, and Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital’s Ophthalmology Center. OWNDAYS and Better Vision are useful starting points for eyewear and basic vision services, while Kasemrad provides care for conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, children’s eye problems, and other eye diseases. Top Charoen has branches across Thailand, but confirm the current Chiang Rai location before visiting.

Store hours, prices, staff language support, and appointment availability can change, so contact the provider first. For broader medical information, see this Chiang Rai hospital care guide before choosing specialist care. Next, we’ll compare what each local option offers and who it’s best suited for.

Key Takeaways

Chiang Rai’s mall-based optical stores are practical for routine eye tests, prescription glasses, frame selection, and contact lens advice.

OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai and Better Vision at Central Plaza Chiang Rai offer convenient retail locations, but confirm hours and available services first.

Verify Top Charoen’s current Chiang Rai branch, address, and opening hours before traveling.

Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital’s Ophthalmology Center handles eye disease diagnosis, treatment, vision rehabilitation, and cataract care.

Bring your current prescription and insurance details, and review eye exam recommendations before booking. For broader planning, compare healthcare options for expats in Chiang Rai.

Best Opticians and Eye Clinics in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai has practical choices for routine eyewear, mall shopping, contact lens questions, and medical eye problems. Retail opticians can help with glasses and basic vision services, while hospital ophthalmology is better suited to symptoms that need medical diagnosis.

OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai for Convenient Glasses Shopping

OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai is on the first floor of Central Chiangrai, Unit No. 104, No. 99/9 Moo 13, Ropwiang, Mueang Chiangrai, Chiang Rai 57000. The branch is accessible by CR Bus and Phaholyothin Road, also called the Superhighway. Check the OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai store details before traveling.

Listed hours are 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday, and 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM Monday through Friday. The branch is clearly presented as a spectacles and eyeglasses retailer. Before visiting, ask whether it provides eye exams, prescription checks, specific lens types, warranty coverage, and same-day service.

Better Vision at Central Plaza Chiang Rai

Better Vision is a practical mall-based option at Central Plaza Chiang Rai. Its public listing gives the phone number 052-020-824 and states service hours as Monday through Sunday, without showing exact opening and closing times.

Call before you travel to confirm whether an eye test is available that day. You can also ask about frame brands, lens choices, contact lenses, current stock, and whether an optician will be present.

Top Charoen and Neighborhood Eyewear Shopping

A local discussion reports a Top Charoen outlet in the Den Ha area, on Route 1211 south of the two Den Ha traffic lights. It is described as being near the fax and printing shop on the corner. The discussion says prices match other Top Charoen outlets in Chiang Rai, but it doesn’t provide a current price list or complete branch details.

Verify the exact location and hours before visiting. Also ask about eye exams, available frames, and prescription turnaround time.

Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital for Specialist Eye Care

Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital is the medical-care option identified in a Chiang Rai ophthalmology clinic listing in Mueang Chiang Rai. Hospital-based ophthalmology may suit persistent pain, eye disease, an injury, sudden vision changes, or a suspected condition requiring specialist diagnosis.

The available listing shows price on request. It doesn’t provide a public fee schedule, direct booking number, named ophthalmologist, or confirmed language service. Confirm the department’s current services before assuming it offers a particular procedure or surgery.

Fast Facts and Costs for Eye Care in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai offers convenient optical stores for routine eyewear and hospital care for medical eye problems. However, the available local listings do not show confirmed numeric prices for eye exams, glasses, contact lens fittings, or eye surgery.

Local providers at a glance

Use this table as a starting point, then confirm details before you travel.

Provider Best for Location Listed hours or contact Public price information OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai Glasses and routine optical services Central Chiangrai, first floor, Unit 104 Hours vary by listing, generally 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM; store details No confirmed Chiang Rai prices Better Vision Central Plaza Chiang Rai Frames, lenses, and basic optical advice Central Plaza Chiang Rai, first floor 052-020-824; exact hours should be confirmed No confirmed prices Top Charoen Local eyewear shopping and prescription services Chiang Rai branch requires verification Corporate contact: 02-612-4170; LINE @topcharoen No confirmed prices Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital Ophthalmology, eye disease, and surgery consultations Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital Contact the hospital’s current ophthalmology department Price on request; no confirmed figures

For medical symptoms, choose an ophthalmologist rather than relying only on a retail vision check. The American Academy of Ophthalmology explains ophthalmologist services, including diagnosis, treatment, surgery, and prescription correction. You can also compare facilities in this guide to the best hospitals in Chiang Rai.

What affects your final bill?

Your cost depends on the exam type and the products or treatment you need. A basic prescription check usually costs less than specialist testing for glaucoma, retinal problems, or cataracts. Glasses prices change with the frame, lens material, prescription strength, and coatings such as anti-reflective or scratch-resistant finishes.

Contact lens costs also vary by brand, replacement schedule, fitting requirements, and follow-up visits. Hospital bills may include consultation fees, diagnostic tests, medicines, procedures, and post-treatment care.

Before leaving home, ask:

Is there a consultation or eye exam fee?

Are tests, dilation, and imaging charged separately?

Does the clinic require a deposit?

Does it accept your insurance?

Which payment methods and currencies are accepted?

Bring your current prescription, medication list, insurance details, and previous eye records when available.

How to Choose the Right Chiang Rai Vision Care Provider

The right provider depends on your symptoms and the type of care you need. A retail optician or independent optical shop is suitable for prescription glasses, frame selection, lens measurements, and some routine vision checks. However, children’s eye concerns, high prescriptions, diabetic eye checks, cataract symptoms, glaucoma concerns, and persistent changes in vision may require an ophthalmologist.

Ask whether the provider has the equipment and staff for your needs. Confirm that you will receive a written prescription, accurate lens measurements, information about lens brands, and details of the remake policy. Follow-up support also matters, especially for contact lens fitting or a complex prescription. If you need language assistance, confirm it before booking through this guide to English-speaking doctors in Chiang Rai.

What to Check Before Booking an Eye Exam

Ask these questions by phone or message:

Does this branch have an optometrist or an ophthalmologist on the day of my visit?

Which tests are included, and are retinal photographs, eye pressure checks, or other scans charged separately?

Will the provider dilate my pupils, and should I arrange transportation afterward?

How long will the appointment take?

What is the total fee, including consultation, testing, and written results?

Will I receive my prescription and test findings in writing?

Can the provider fit contact lenses or assess a high prescription?

What follow-up, adjustment, and remake policies apply to glasses?

Bring your current glasses, contact lens brand and prescription details, medication list, medical history, and a written list of symptoms. English or another language may be available, but no retrieved Chiang Rai provider result makes a clear language promise, so confirm support before arriving.

When a Retail Optician Is Not Enough

Seek urgent evaluation at a hospital or eye specialist for sudden vision loss, a painful red eye, flashes with a sudden increase in floaters, or a curtain-like shadow across your vision. Severe light sensitivity, chemical exposure, and an eye injury also need medical attention rather than a routine glasses check.

For chemical exposure, flush the eye immediately with running water for 15 minutes, then seek emergency care. Don’t rub the eye or wait for an optical store to open. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s eye injury guidance lists ongoing pain and trouble seeing among warning signs.

An optician can help with eyewear, but an ophthalmologist diagnoses and treats eye disease and can provide medical or surgical care. For urgent symptoms, contact a hospital or emergency service in Chiang Rai instead of booking a standard retail appointment.

Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Glasses or Eye Care in Chiang Rai

Getting the right care starts with matching your symptoms to the right provider. Use the steps below to prepare, compare options, and check your glasses before you leave.

Define Your Eye Care Need

Start by separating a routine eyewear visit from a medical concern. If you need a simple glasses replacement, frame adjustment, or prescription check, an optical shop such as OWNDAYS, Better Vision, or Top Charoen may be a suitable first stop.

Pain, an eye injury, sudden vision changes, a painful red eye, or a known condition such as cataracts or glaucoma calls for an ophthalmology service. Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital lists an Ophthalmology Center for specialist care. Seek urgent help rather than waiting for a routine retail appointment if your vision changes suddenly.

Contact lens wearers should request a proper fitting. An old prescription may not account for the lens brand, size, material, or how it sits on your eye. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s contact lens guidance can help you prepare questions before the visit.

Compare Locations, Hours, and Appointments

Check each branch’s current location and hours before leaving. Better Vision at Central Plaza Chiang Rai is listed on the first floor, and you can call 052-020-824 to ask about today’s staff availability, eye tests, walk-ins, and expected wait times.

For hospital care, Kasemrad Sriburin’s Ophthalmology Center lists appointments and inquiries at 053-910999, extension 142. Published hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Saturday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Sunday, 8:00 AM to noon. Confirm these details before traveling, especially around Thai holidays.

Also verify the map pin, mall entrance, floor, and parking route. A saved location can point to an old branch or a nearby road entrance, so compare the pin with the provider’s latest listing.

Complete the Exam and Review the Prescription

A routine vision visit may include your medical history, distance and near vision checks, and refraction. The provider may also offer eye pressure measurement, retinal imaging, or other tests, but services vary by location.

Explain your symptoms, medication use, previous eye conditions, and screen or driving needs. Before you leave, request the complete prescription and ask why it differs from your old one. The AAO’s eye exam guide explains how refraction helps determine an eyeglass or contact lens prescription.

Choose Lenses, Confirm the Total, and Check the Fit

Ask how the frame fits your nose, temples, and ears. Discuss lens thickness, UV protection, scratch resistance, anti-reflective coating, and whether progressive lenses suit your daily routine. Treat blue-light claims carefully, and ask what problem the feature is meant to solve.

Before paying, get the total price in writing, along with the delivery date, warranty, remake policy, and return rules. When your glasses arrive, check clear vision, alignment, comfortable nose pads, and secure hinges before accepting them. Give progressive lenses time to adapt, but report persistent blur, headaches, or discomfort for adjustment.

Local Tips and Common Mistakes to Avoid

A successful eye-care visit in Chiang Rai depends on more than choosing a nearby optician. Check the store details, prepare your records, and compare the full service package before you pay.

Plan Around Chiang Rai Shopping and Travel Conditions

Mall stores can become busy during weekends, holidays, and late afternoons. Visit during a quieter period when possible, then confirm the store’s hours before setting out because listings can change.

OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai is at Central Chiangrai, Unit 104, on the first floor. Its listed access information mentions CR Bus and Phaholyothin Road, also called the Superhighway. The listing does not confirm route numbers, stop names, fares, or parking arrangements, so check those details separately rather than assuming them. This Chiang Rai travel planning guide can also help visitors plan around transport and weather.

Chiang Rai’s heat, humidity, rain, and dust can make travel harder on glasses and contact lenses. Carry sunglasses, a protective case, cleaning supplies, and spare contact lenses or glasses. Never leave lenses or medication in a hot vehicle.

Avoid Choosing Only by the Lowest Price

A low quote may cover only the frame or basic lenses. Ask whether the price includes the eye exam, lens coatings, fitting, delivery, adjustments, and follow-up support. Compare the complete package, not just the number shown on a sign.

Before ordering, ask what happens if the prescription feels wrong or the finished glasses cause headaches, blur, or discomfort. Confirm the remake period, warranty, return rules, and adjustment policy in writing.

Don’t buy contact lenses without a proper fit, especially if you’re wearing them for the first time. Dry, painful, or frequently red eyes also need attention before you choose lenses. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s contact lens care guidance advises removing lenses and contacting an eye doctor when serious irritation or pain occurs.

Bring the Right Information and Confirm Communication

Bring your old prescription, current glasses, contact lens packaging, medication details, and relevant health history. These records help the provider identify changes and avoid repeating tests.

If you prefer English, confirm communication options before booking. Local listings don’t verify staff language support. Ask for written instructions, particularly for eye drops, contact lens care, medication schedules, or referrals.

Common mistakes are easy to prevent:

Arriving without records, so bring photos or paper copies.

Assuming walk-in service, so call first.

Accepting unclear pricing, so request an itemized total.

Leaving without results, so ask for the prescription and care instructions in writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chiang Rai has convenient optical stores and hospital-based eye care, but services, prices, and language support can vary by branch. Confirm the details before you travel, especially if you need more than basic glasses.

Where can I buy glasses in Chiang Rai?

OWNDAYS Central Chiangrai and Better Vision at Central Plaza Chiang Rai are verified mall-based options for frames, lenses, and routine optical services. Top Charoen is also mentioned in a local Chiang Rai eyewear discussion, although you should confirm its current branch location before visiting.

Call ahead to check current stock, prices, eye exam availability, lens turnaround time, and adjustment policies. Store services can differ even when branches belong to the same chain.

How much does an eye exam cost in Chiang Rai?

The available provider information doesn’t give a reliable numeric price for a routine eye exam in Chiang Rai. Kasemrad Sriburin Hospital lists ophthalmology pricing as price on request, so ask for a current quote before booking.

Also confirm which tests the fee includes. A consultation may not cover eye pressure checks, dilation, retinal imaging, or other diagnostic tests.

Can I get contact lenses from an optician in Chiang Rai?

You may be able to buy contact lenses through an optical store, but confirm stock and fitting services with the specific branch first. Product availability can vary by brand, prescription, lens type, and replacement schedule.

A proper fitting and updated prescription matter, especially if you’re a new wearer or your lenses feel dry, painful, loose, or uncomfortable. Don’t rely on an old glasses prescription without asking whether it is suitable for contact lenses.

Should I visit an optician or an ophthalmologist?

An optician is usually suitable for choosing frames, ordering lenses, making adjustments, and receiving routine prescription support. An ophthalmologist diagnoses and treats eye disease, injuries, complex symptoms, and conditions that may require medication or surgery.

Seek urgent medical care for sudden vision loss, severe eye pain, a painful red eye, flashes with new floaters, or a curtain-like shadow. The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s emergency guidance outlines serious warning signs.

Does every Chiang Rai eye clinic offer English service?

No local listing confirms English-language staff at every Chiang Rai provider. Call before visiting and ask whether an English-speaking staff member will be available for your appointment.

For important medical discussions, bring a translator if needed. Written instructions can also help with prescriptions, eye drops, contact lens care, and follow-up appointments.

Do I need an appointment for glasses or an eye test?

Appointment rules vary by branch and service. Contact the store or hospital before visiting, then ask whether walk-ins are accepted and how long you may need to wait.

Confirm that the required optician or ophthalmologist is working that day. This matters when you need an eye exam, contact lens fitting, specialist consultation, or another service that may not be available during every shift.