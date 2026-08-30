Police Arrest Man Smuggling Chinese into Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A routine police checkpoint in Chiang Rai turned into a dramatic high-speed chase on August 29. Local police quickly arrested a 53-year-old Thai man for allegedly smuggling an undocumented Chinese migrant. The panicked suspect attempted to flee the scene by driving his vehicle directly against oncoming traffic.

The dangerous pursuit began in the Chiang Saen district when the suspect spotted the authorities. Instead of stopping, he abruptly turned his white Isuzu pickup truck around in the street. He then sped off dangerously in the wrong direction to avoid capture by the police.

Key Takeaways

The suspect was already out on bail for a similar smuggling charge involving four other individuals.

The frantic driver drove against traffic to escape a police checkpoint before finally being apprehended.

The young Chinese passenger openly admitted to entering Thailand illegally by boat from neighboring Laos.

Local police and immigration officers were conducting standard checks near a local animal quarantine station. When the suspect noticed the official checkpoint, panic clearly set in for the desperate driver. He quickly reversed his course, driving his vehicle directly into the flow of oncoming traffic.

Officers immediately launched a swift pursuit through the streets of the Pa Sak Hang Wiang village. During the intense high-speed chase, the driver suddenly stopped his fleeing vehicle on the public road. He forced his passenger out onto the side of the road before speeding away again.

Law enforcement officers quickly divided their dedicated team to manage the rapidly unfolding and dangerous situation. One group secured the stranded passenger, while the other continued chasing the fleeing pickup truck. Eventually, the dedicated officers successfully cornered and arrested the desperate driver after a short time.

The Investigation Unfolds

Local police officially identified the arrested driver as Puttachat, a 53-year-old man from Buriram province. The undocumented passenger was identified as a 25-year-old Chinese national simply known as Mr. Zhang. Official investigators found no legal record of Zhang ever legally entering the country of Thailand.

During routine questioning, Zhang openly revealed his recent travel history across various Southeast Asian countries. He previously worked in Myanmar for about a year before relocating to work in Laos. His current employer then quietly arranged for his secret return to Myanmar straight through Thailand.

Zhang explained that he crossed the Mekong River into Thailand using a natural border crossing. His boss reportedly covered all the travel expenses for the illegal boat ride across the water. After finally arriving in Thailand, the white pickup truck picked him up to continue his journey.

A Repeat Offender Faces Justice

Puttachat confessed that a secret contact in Laos hired him for this illegal transport job. He was supposed to pick up the passenger from a quiet riverside warehouse in the area. The agreed payment was 2,000 Thai baht, which he had not yet received from his contact.

According to police, the driver was actually already facing serious legal trouble. He was currently out on bail after being arrested by police just a few days earlier. That previous criminal charge involved illegally smuggling four other Chinese nationals into the local area.

This recent arrest clearly highlights the ongoing daily challenges of border security in northern Thailand. Both suspects are now safely held in police custody at the local Chiang Saen Police Station. Local authorities will definitely proceed with strict legal action against both men for their crimes.

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