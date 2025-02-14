105 Year-Old Makes History Winning 2 Gold Metals at Thailand’s Senior Athletics Championship

At 105 years old, Mr Sawang Chanprahm has made world history winning 2 gold metals at the 29th Thailand Senior Athletics Championship in Chiang Rai, Thailand. His incredible performance in track and field events left spectators inspired and cheering.

Competing with unwavering determination, he showed that staying active and passionate can lead to amazing achievements, Mr Sawang competed in four events and secured two gold medals in the 29th Thailand Senior Athletics Championship.

Mr Sawang, a retired school director from Rayong province, just east of Bangkok, attributed his athletic success and long and healthy life to abstaining from smoking and drinking and sticking to a diet of mostly steamed vegetables, fish and avoiding fried foods.

Also a nature lover, he finds contentment in being surrounded by trees, which he said helped him maintain a clear and stress-free mind. He is a believer in moderate but regular exercise.

Mr Sawang loves competitions and has previously earned medals at the National Master Sports events in Buri Ram, Satun, and Phatthalung. He has also battled against top international seniors at the Masters Athletics World Championships in China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The 29th Thai Masters Athletics Championship, known as the “Chiang Rai Games,” took place from February 13-16, 2025, at the Chiang Rai Provincial Stadium. Nearly 2,000 athletes, including international participants, joined the competition.

Thai athletes who broke national records were highlighted, while Mr Sawang Chanprahm stood out as the oldest competitor at 105 years old.

Mr Sawang participated in shot put, 100-metre sprint, discus throw, and javelin throw. On the opening day, February 13, Mr Sawang competed in the 100-metre sprint and javelin throw, winning gold in both events. His javelin throw reached 4.06 metres.

In the men’s long jump for the 50-54 age group, former Thai national athlete Mr Nattaphol Namkanha, representing the Air Force Club, claimed the top spot with a 5.24-metre jump.

Second place went to Mr Napoldej Paphayon from Buriram with 5.17 metres, while Malaysia’s Mr Xiao Han Wen placed third with 4.45 metres.

The opening ceremony later that evening featured Chairman Charin Thongsuk, alongside key figures such as Rattana Jongsutthanamanee, President of the Chiang Rai Sports Association, and senior representatives from the Thai Masters Athletics Association.

Athletes attended the ceremony at Chiang Rai’s Convention Centre.

Sport Attendees of the 29th Senior Athletics Championship included:

5,000-Metre Walk (Men)

* Age 90-94: Banyang Wangsakratit (Songkhla) 44:38 minutes

* Age 80-84: Kiatthong Nojitr (Nan) 39:31 minutes; Bill Pulves (Hong Kong) 39:47 minutes; Chalerm Santipong (Songkhla)

* Age 75-79: Nipon Sudjitham (Lampang) 35:36 minutes; Freddie Low Han Choong 36:15 minutes; Saowai Ketsuriyong (Songkhla) 37:38

* Age 70-74: Krishnan Rangasamy (India) 34:36 minutes; Kalankovan Sithiramsupiah (Malaysia) 34:44 minutes; Charernsak Panyafu (Chiang Mai) 35:38 minutes.

Shot Put

* Age 45-49: Arvind Lalni 7.01 metres; Sorapong Suchana (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 6.83 metres; Amorn Nuankhum (Uttaradit) 5.77 metres

Pole Vault (Men)

* Age 85-89: Niphan Nopparat (Uttaradit) 1 metre

* Age 75-79: Saowai Pichayapron (Songkhla) 2 metres; Nipon Chukitchakorn (Chiang Mai) 1.7 metres; Somboon Chumklat (Phitsanulok) 1.7 metres

* Age 80-84: Charan Sothik (Phitsanulok) 1.8 metres; Sompong Jansomboon (Chonburi) 1.5 metres; Yot San Nakhanat (Bangkok) 1.3 metres

Javelin Throw (Women)

* Age 80-84: Raviporn Chansamathi (Phitsanulok) 13.29 metres; Sawangjit Sukkasem (Udon Thani) 12.13 metres; Lee Nai Yong (Sabah Masters) 11.24 metres

* Age 85-89: Wanna Khumpiyaphon (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 8.63 metres; Krajangjit Uraikul (Songkhla) 8.38 metres; Wattanun Polaerattanat (Chanthaburi) 7.3 metres

* Age 75-79: Yanumat Wangsaenkaew (Ubon Ratchathani) 18.19 metres; Helena Malajang (Sabah Masters) 16.45 metres; Darunee Koedmanee (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 14.04 metres

Long Jump (Men)

* Age 45-49: Prasong Inkham (Lanna) 5.38 metres; Kritsakorn Rodrat (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 5.06 metres

800-Metre Run (Women)

* Age 85-89: Laksana Phalabraksa (Nong Bua Lamphu) 6:44.52 minutes

* Age 80-84: Phuan Wongchana (Songkhla) 7:18.59 minutes

* Age 75-79: Usanee Khampakhan (Songkhla) 4:26.86 minutes; Wanna Songphram (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 4:50.79 minutes; Pornnipa Thanimsoot (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 4:56.81 minutes

* Age 70-74: Prachumphorn Chaisit (Songkhla) 3:35.11 minutes; Sucheep Wankhrue (Nakhon Si Thammarat) 4:06.38 minutes; Usapraphat Wihok (Songkhla) 4:17.31minutes

