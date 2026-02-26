Real Madrid Defeats Benfica 2-1 in the Champions League  

Real Madrid fell behind early at the Santiago Bernabéu, but they rallied to beat Benfica 2-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoff. That result sealed a 3-1 win on aggregate and sent the Spanish side into the Round of 16. Real Madrid didn’t look smooth for long stretches, yet they stayed calm, and Vinícius Júnior delivered the winner in the 80th minute.

There was extra tension after the first leg in Lisbon, where Madrid edged Benfica 1-0, again through Vinícius. Benfica came to Spain needing a response, and they brought it. Still, Real Madrid’s quality showed when it mattered most.

Match Highlights: A Busy Night at the Bernabéu – Watch the Highlights

14th minute , Benfica shocked the home fans and pulled level in the tie. Rafa Silva finished from close range after a sharp move caught Madrid’s back line. It was 1-0 on the night (1-1 on aggregate).

16th minute , Real Madrid hit back right away. Federico Valverde played a smart pass into Aurélien Tchouaméni, who drove a right-footed shot from the edge of the box into the corner. It was 1-1 (2-1 on aggregate).

In the first half Benfica looked dangerous on the break, so Thibaut Courtois had to step up with key saves. Meanwhile, Madrid kept the ball but found little space against Benfica's compact shape.

In the second half , Real Madrid pushed higher and created more chances. Arda Güler saw a goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check. At the other end, Anatoliy Trubin made several strong stops to keep Benfica alive.

80th minute , e tie swung for good. Valverde lifted a ball forward, Vinícius Júnior broke in behind, and he guided a low right-footed finish past Trubin. That made it 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate), and the stadium erupted.

Full-time, Real Madrid managed the closing minutes and saw out stoppage time to advance.

Madrid’s comeback showed their refusal to panic, even when the performance wasn’t clean. Benfica had good spells and left with pride, but they couldn’t land the next big moment.

Real Madrid Performance and Key Numbers

Real Madrid set up in a flexible 4-4-2, with Valverde driving the midfield. Even with absences from suspensions and other issues, the squad found answers.

Real Madrid key players and stats

Formation : 4-4-2

: 4-4-2 Possession : ~58%

: ~58% Shots (on target) : 14 (6)

: 14 (6) xG (Expected Goals) : 1.11

: 1.11 Goals : Aurélien Tchouaméni (16′), first Champions League goal, hit from distance Vinícius Júnior (80′), match-winner after a direct run

: Top performer : Federico Valverde, two assists, constant movement, set the pace

: Federico Valverde, two assists, constant movement, set the pace Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois, made important saves to protect the lead

Madrid’s second-half tweaks and fresh legs off the bench helped, especially as they found space on quick attacks.

Benfica’s Strong Start, Not Enough in the End

Benfica played with energy and got the early goal they needed. After that, they stayed organized and pressed well in phases. However, they couldn’t take their next chance, and Madrid punished them late.

Benfica key players and stats

Formation : shifted, compact mid-block

: shifted, compact mid-block Possession : ~42%

: ~42% Shots (on target) : 10 (4)

: 10 (4) xG (Expected Goals) : 1.98

: 1.98 Goal : Rafa Silva (14′), close-range finish

: Top performer : Rafa Silva, sharp runs and smart link play

: Rafa Silva, sharp runs and smart link play Goalkeeper: Anatoliy Trubin, several saves, beaten by a late break

Benfica’s press bothered Madrid early. Over time, though, tired legs and a gap in transition opened the door for Vinícius.

What the Result Means

Real Madrid move on to the Champions League Round of 16 and will learn their next opponent in Friday’s draw. Possible matchups include Sporting CP or Manchester City. For a club chasing a record 16th European title, nights like this matter, especially when the play isn’t perfect.

Benfica will feel the disappointment, but the two-leg performance had real positives. They matched Madrid for long stretches and showed a clear plan, which should carry into the domestic run-in.

Vinícius Júnior, a major talking point before kickoff, let his football do the talking. One clean finish under pressure ended the contest and kept Real Madrid’s Champions League hopes alive.

